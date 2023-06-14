Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski both subsequently reported Wednesday morning that the Washington Wizards could be looking trade Bradley Beal if the organization seeks a rebuild.

Well, it looks as if the Miami Heat, who have been linked to Beal in the past, could be once again interested in trading for the soon-to-be 30-year-old, who’s entering the second year of a five-year, $251 million supermax extension that he signed last offseason.

“It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both sides are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22,” Charania wrote. “The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market.”

Beal’s contract has a no-trade clause, so he controls where he can get traded, if the Wizards elect to choose that route.

He also has a 15 percent trade kicker, which the Wizards would have to pay (NOT the Heat) with $207.7 million remaining on the final four years of his deal, including a $57.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

The Heat — who have nine active players on its roster for the 2023-24 season — have $173.1 million in payroll, not including its No. 18 pick (if they keep it), which could be signed to up to $3.45 million for the 2023-24 season based on current first-year rookie scale projections. They’re already well above the $162 million luxury tax line, without accounting for the free agencies of Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Kevin Love, Cody Zeller, Omer Yurtseven, Jamal Cain or Orlando Robinson.

Miami also sits just below the $179.5 million second tax apron, which significantly limits how teams can build a roster if they exceed it. It must roster a minimum of 14 players by the start of the season.

Thus, Miami would have to include Tyler Herro, who has four years and $120 million left on his contract, and at least one or two more big contracts— such as Kyle Lowry ($29.7M) and/or Duncan Robinson ($18.2M)—plus first-round picks (2023, 2028 and/or 2030) to make it hypothetically work.

That doesn’t include Victor Oladipo ($9.5M player option) and Caleb Martin ($6.8M), who could also be thrown in the deal.

Beal, a three-time All-Star, averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game last season. He shot 50.6 percent, including 36.5 percent from 3-point range and 84.2 percent from the free-throw line. His best season came in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, the most year he made an All-Star team. He averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 48.5/34.9/88.9 (59.3 TS%).

Assuming Beal gets traded to Miami without including Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Bulter in the deal, the three would be making a combined $124.5 million in 2023-24, $133.9 million in 24-25 and $143.2 million (assuming Butler opts into player option) in 25-26.

If completed, the Heat would likely be expelled from using their $12.2 million midlevel exception this offseason and might be restricted from re-signing Gabe Vincent or Max Strus in free agency—depending on who’s involved in the deal—if it hopes to stay under the second apron.

Beal, who’s been limited with injuries and COVID-related absences over the last three seasons, has only played in 150 of Washington’s 236 regular season games (63.6 percent) over that span.

Beal isn’t the first star Miami’s been linked to this offseason; mere days ago, Damian Lillard said he wouldn’t mind getting traded to the Heat, hypothetically.

Lillard has still shown no desire on wanting to leave Portland.

Thank you for reading Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share