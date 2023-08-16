(Mandatory Credit: Surya Fernandez/HHH)

We are roughly two months away from the start of the 2023-24 regular season, which will tip off on Oct. 24 with only two matchups: The Los Angeles Lakers against the defending champion Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns against the Golden State Warriors.

The Miami Heat’s opening night game, however, is expected to be against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25 inside Kaseya Center, according to Pistons beat writer James Edwards III of The Athletic.

So far, we only have the dates and/or times of six other Heat games.

In-Season Tournament Game No. 1: Heat vs. Wizards — Fri., Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m. EST (League Pass)

IST No. 2: Heat @ Hornets — Tue., Nov. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST (League Pass)

IST No. 3: Heat @ Knicks — Fri., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN)

IST No. 4: Heat v. Bucks — Tue., Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST (TNT)

Christmas Day: Heat v. 76ers; Time TBD (per Shams Charania)

Heat @ Blazers — Feb. 27 (TNT); Time: TBD (per Barry Jackson)

It will not be official until the full 82-game schedule is released Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

