(Mandatory Credit: MIAMI HEAT // Twitter)

The Miami Heat are in the midst of arguably the most improbable NBA Playoff run in NBA History.

If you backtrack to one-and-a-half months ago, after finishing a regular season mired by inconsistency and offensive regression at 44-38, Miami suffered a 116-105 loss in their first play-in game at home at the hands of Trae Young, Clint Capela, Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks.

Mere days later, the Heat was minutes away from their playoff hopes getting washed away by the Chicago Bulls. They trailed by three with under three minutes left, but closed on a 15-1 run to clinch a 102-91 win and the 8th-and-final seed in the Eastern Conference.