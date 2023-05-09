Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo fuel Heat past Knicks 109-101, take 3-1 series lead
Miami's two stars led the way en route to Miami's Game 4 victory.
Despite a masochistic, murky fourth quarter offensively, the Miami Heat persevered in Game 4 against the New York Knicks 109-101.
Both teams missed 21 of their first 27 combined shots to begin the final quarter, though Miami — who led by nine entering the period — did not let the lead sink below seven, despite multiple opportunities from both teams to capitalize.
Ironically, the biggest factor was on the offensive glass.
No, not from a Knicks squad that’s been one of the NBA’s most potent offensive rebounding squads — but from the Heat, a below-average offensive rebounding team in the regular season and entered Wednesday with the second-lowest ORB% among teams who played at least five playoff games.
The Heat conjured together seven offensive rebounds (to the Knicks’ one) across the final 12 minutes, leading to seven second-chance points compared to New York’s goose egg. In total, the Heat out-rebounded the Knicks 17-8 in the period and finished a plus-nine (44-35) for the game.
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, six rebounds and 10 assists on 9-of-17 shooting. Bam Adebayo had arguably his best offensive game of the postseason, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds on 10-of-17 shooting.
Max Strus tallied 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting with six boards; Kyle Lowry tallied 15 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Caleb Martin added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
Similarly to Game 3, both teams posted similar shooting splits. Overall, the Heat shot 47.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from 3-point range (13-39). New York shot 47.1 percent on nine fewer attempts, including 9-of-28 (32.1 percent) from deep. Knicks finished with four additional turnovers which led to 22 points-off turnovers compared to the Knicks’ 15.
It seems like both teams are playing at pretty much their level of effectiveness. The Heat have just a little bit more and will likely advance. But, without Herro and Oladipo, we may have reached our "Peter principle," The highest you can go with your skill set.
Whatever happens from here on Heat outdid themselves already (we've said that after Milw series). Hoping no one questions the Heat culture anymore. Lets just all enjoy the ride!