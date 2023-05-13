Heat earn gritty 96-92 Game 6 win over Knicks, advance to second straight Eastern Conference Finals
They did it. They really did it.
After barely squeaking past the play-in, guess who’s advancing to the conference finals for the third time in four seasons?
The Miami Heat have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with gritty 96-92 in Game 6 over the New York Knicks.
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points on 7-of-22 shooting, knocking down 10 of his 11 free-throw attempts. He also hauled in eight rebounds while dishing out four assists.
Bam Adebayo was stupendous on both ends, finishing with 23 points, nine rebounds, two steals and one block. Max Strus tallied 14 points with six rebounds on 4-of-11 shooting, while Kyle Lowry added 11 points, four rebounds, nine assists, three steals and one block on 4-of-6 shooting.
The Heat shot only 40.2 percent, knocking down 25.9 percent (7-27) of their 3-point attempts, but turned the Knicks over five more times (12-7) and nearly doubled them in the paint (38-20).
Jalen Brunson tallied 41 points on 14-of-22 shooting and 5-of-10 from deep. But outside of Brunson, the Knicks shot 26.5 percent and 25 percent (5-25) from distance. Brunson’s performance marked the first time since Patrick Ewing in 1990 that a Knicks player tallied three straight 30-point games in a single playoff run.
Three other players — Julius Randle (15), RJ Barrett (11) and Josh Hart (11) — were the Knicks’ three other double-figure scorers, but did so a combined 9-of-34 shooting.
The Heat now become the second-ever No. 8 seed to advance to the conference finals in any conference, the other being the 1999-00 Knicks, looking to take care of unfinished business from a year ago.
They will play the winner between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, which concludes Sunday. Game 1 of the East Finals will be on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
4-2! ECF again! We are one spoiled fan base! Props to NY for winning 2 games. Hehe. Thanks for a great series. Big respect to Jalen Brunson hats off to their fo for getting him but end of the line for you and we move on.
Don't matter who we face next. Let's give them an ECF to remember! GO HEAT!!!
Spo and Butler are beasts. Lowry is easing the anger towards his contract a little. Not all the way, but damn if they were to win it all and he keeps playing like this then no arguing. Gabe needs to make up for that flagrant. Hot damn that almost ended this game and would have to lesser teams, like the 76ers.
Getting an extra 2 days of rest I think will be big for game 1. Need to steal that one just like in round 1 and round 2. Once again, it's on in the ECF. Go HEAT!