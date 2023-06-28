Gabe Vincent’s development in the Miami Heat system has been one of the better stories for the franchise in the last few years. This is a guy that went undrafted and played on Miami’s G-League team before getting called up the same year the team made the Finals in the bubble.

He didn’t play much, if at all during that run. However, as the years went by and injuries unfold, he was given more and more opportunities.

Vincent didn’t really start getting regular rotation minutes until last season, where he played well off the bench and even stepped in when Kyle Lowry got hurt as a starter in the 2022 playoffs.

Miami was undefeated in games that Vincent started during those playoffs.

This year was his biggest opportunity yet in his short NBA career. When Lowry was sidelined for another injury that kept him out even longer than the year before, Vincent was the person who was promoted to lead the team as the starting PG.

For the season, he finished with averages of 9.4 PPG, 2.5 APG, and 2.1 RPG on 40% shooting. All of those numbers increased during playoffs, especially his 3 point shooting.

Vincent ended up becoming the long term starter for months to end the regular season all the way until the NBA Finals.

His durability, two-way effort, and being able to play both guard positions when needed all helped him earn his spot.

During this year’s playoffs, Vincent had some career games. He had multiple games of scoring over 20 points, and hit some big time clutch shots during the team’s underdog 8 seed run.

My favorite moment had to be when Vincent nailed a 3 pointer in transition to cut the lead to 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the closing game 5 of the series.

Milwaukee was up 5 points with under a minute left and Vincent hit a 3 which was then followed up by a crazy Jimmy Butler alley oop tip-in to force overtime and eventually win the game.

With all this being said, it is clear that the Miami Heat would want Vincent around for the foreseeable future.

A perfect culture kind of guy, and his versatility and effort is valuable to have.

He is at a nice age of 27, in the beginning years of his prime. He is set to be a free agent come Friday, and there absolutely could be some competitiveness between other teams to try and pry Vincent away from South Beach.

Barry Jackson reported that the Miami Heat will be meeting with Vincent this week, and they hope to bring him back into the mix for next season and re-sign him.

It is unknown just how competitive the market will look for Vincent’s services.

There could very well be a team out there that is willing to break the bank for him and bet on his young age and talent.

Hopefully, Vincent and Miami can come to a happy medium in terms of contract talks.

A more recent report came out this morning as well that does indicate that both Vincent and Miami have mutual interest to keep this partnership going.

After all, the Heat are the team that initially took the risk and gave him a chance when no one else did. It’s clear that Vincent has a great relationship here with the players and coaches. He fits in with this team both on and off the court, and has built relationships with everyone involved over the years.

Not only that but it’s also clear he has a chance to win in Miami for years to come.

Vincent has something good going on with the Heat in every aspect. He has a role here and plays up to that role very nicely.

It would be nice if loyalty can play a factor, but at the end of the day the NBA is a business.

Heat fans will have to wait a little bit to see what unfolds.