The Miami Heat have traded Victor Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Shams Charania first reported Friday evening, creating a $9.45 million trade exception for the Heat.

Miami now has two trade exceptions at its disposal—worth $4.7 and $9.5 million, respectively. You cannot mesh the two together. It will also save north of $20 million off its luxury tax bill and technically frees up its $5 million mid-level exception, though they would be hard-capped at the $182.8M second apron if they did use it.

In lieu of the trade, Miami now resides nearly $9 below the second apron.

Oladipo will miss most of the 2023-24 regular season due to a torn patellar tendon he suffered in Game 3 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unfortunately, Oladipo’s Heat tenure was mired by injury, as he was limited to just 54 games across barely over two seasons. He averaged 11.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 40.7/33.6/73.3 shooting splits.

Oladipo was traded to the Thunder after the 2015-16 season, where he spent one year, averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals.

