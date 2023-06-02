The Miami Pro League is the only Pro Am basketball league in the Miami area. It has featured some star players in the NBA over the last few years, including Miami Heat’s own Bam Adebayo and even Donovan Mitchell, among others. It is a great way for athletes to not only stay in shape and get some real game reps in during the offseason, but also connect with their fanbase as well.

Adebayo was dominate in last year’s Pro League in Miami, and showcased his continually improving skill set. Besides his usual athletic paint finishes and dunks, he was knocking down tough mid range shots and even extended range from behind the 3 point line.

This year, the 2nd annual Red Bull Pro-Am Basketball Classic (PABC) will be returning to Los Angeles this summer, bringing together six of the top summer leagues the nation has to offer including Miami Pro League, to compete head-to-head for ultimate bragging rights and see which one of these legendary leagues has the most elite hoopers.

The other 5 leagues will include:

Drew League (Los Angeles)

Dyckman League (New York)

Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League/AEBL (Atlanta)

Danny Rumph Classic (Philadelphia)

The Brunson League (Baltimore)

The event will also include a special edition of Red Bull Run the Racks; a three-point shootout featuring each team’s best shooters, along with a celebrity game.

The Red Bull Pro-Am Basketball Classic made history last year when the commissioners of the nation’s top summer leagues agreed to go head-to-head to crown the nation’s best team. The six leagues are back in 2023 with defending champion Drew League looking to defend its crown after beating Miami Pro League 90-80 in a thrilling title game. Watch the replay here.

The mission of the Red Bull PABC is to bring the top pro-am basketball leagues together for an annual tournament that will showcase pro-am basketball on a national stage. Rivalries between these leagues have existed for years – and now there’s an annual showdown for local communities and fans to rally around.

These top leagues from coast to coast will battle it out with elite local talent from the professional and amateur ranks. The rosters will be announced soon.

Each league will field an all-star roster with up to 10 of their best players, in five-on-five, four-quarter games. First-round matchups begin on Wednesday, June 21 and progress through Friday night, June 23 where the top two leagues will battle for the Red Bull PABC championship. A 3rd place game will also take place.

Sean Brunson, founder of the Red Bull PABC and league commissioner of the Brunson League shared his thoughts:

“Seeing Red Bull bring my vision of a Pro-Am Tournament to life with year one of Red Bull PABC was a surreal feeling, but the flight issues my league encountered due to a workers strike at BWI Airport didn't allow us to fully represent Baltimore basketball properly on the court.”

“Year two, I look forward to showing the entire country that the talent that comes out of Baltimore is truly amongst the best in the country. Bringing the trophy back home and being crowned the best pro-am in the country will just prove to America what we already know.”

League commissioner of the Miami Pro League, Kyle Davis, also had something to say about the event:

"Last year was amazing and this summer we're coming for the crown! This is an amazing tournament that the good folks at Red Bull have put together that truly encompasses that summertime love we all have with the game of basketball. Miami's got something to say!"

Basketball is an all-year round sport, and even with the NBA offseason, these types of leagues still bring excitement to real hooper fans all over the world.

It is unknown if Miami’s Bam Adebayo will be back for another run this summer, especially after a long playoffs, but hopefully he can make an appearance again. This time, maybe walking into the gym as a potential NBA champion and reigning Eastern Conference champion.