The Miami Heat look to tie up the NBA Finals when they face the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Ball Arena for Game 2!
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
DENVER:
None reported
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
DENVER:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 6/1 Denver Nuggets 104 - HEAT 93
Game 2 6/4 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets ABC
Game 3 6/7 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 4 6/9 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 5 6/12 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Game 6 6/15 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 7 6/18 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
bams goaltending not called
aaron gordon did nothing .kcp journeyman player.porters shot is off.jokic let him get 40.stop murray we win is the key
credit to coach Spo for the adjustments. hoping Heat are turning over from the shooting slump the past games (except that gm7 win). 48% on 3s!! Joker 41pts but just 4ast and Miami shut down the other Nuggets and still below their pts ave. we can breath easily going back at home. more oxygen can mean more for aging Jimmy. also thank you Gabe! keep it up!
Meanwhile in NuggetLand.
Nuggwagon
9 seconds ago
Heat- Bam was really good. Hopefully he doesn’t play like that all series. Butler has a scary game still in him. They play with an intensity that we apparently didn’t care to meet tonight. Got me nervous.
Nuggets – Jokic is perfect except he is missing the intimidation factor. His humility and attitude keep the hopes of the opposition alive. Maybe he grows into that. CB gets it. Porter doesn’t. I’m not convince Porter can be consistently engaged to be a great basketball player. Ding dong hello it’s the fucking finals! We looked entitled tonight. Hopefully this puts the fear of God back into our game.
I caught a big chunk of this game! Thoughts to come later, but right now I give all credit to Bam
AWESOME TEAM WIN!!! I'll take a hard working unselfish team like the Heat any day over a bunch of primadonnas (Suns, Lakers, Warriors, Celtics, etc.).
GO HEAT!!!
Hoping, Tyler picks up where he left off before he broke his hand.
if 3 players out of these 5 plays well, then we have a chance : strus, vincent, duncan, lowry, martin.
on to game 2!
sneaky credit goes to caleb d on murray.
we won in mile high denvah! 2 days off again. good rest. nice game HHH!! now lets defend home court next 2. GOOOOOO HEAT!!!!
Good game to all Heat fans. Let's Go Heat!
Got the split in Denver. Won homecourt advantage. Herro coming back next game. Feeling excited.
Buy folks.
THE MIRACLE CONTINUES!!!!
team win great TEAM win
Goog game adjustment from spo
Guys get on the plane immediately and start resting.
Gutted it out. Not sure how we do it, but glad we keep doing it.
Great 1st and 4th. It was enough tonight. Still feel like we are going to need Jimmy to be more aggressive as this series goes on. 5 ft’s for Jimmy isn’t enough.
Jokic got his 40 we got a W!!!
is Denver beatable? YES and YES.
Nuggets stopped my heart for a second! But Heat get the win! Lets GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
What say you now naysayers?
Go HEATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT.
yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
one-one!!!!!!!!
OH YESSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!
yessssssssssss
lets go Heat!!!!!!!
get a fn stop
Cmon Bam knock these down
thank u ref!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
2nd chance pts dam
ouch 3 pt lead
they need a score!
nuggs still in it. defense!!!! we got our offense
bUCKETS.
i think denver got stunned
CALEEEEEEEEEEEEEEB!!!!!! baaaaaaaaaaang!!!!!
jamal murray non factor that keeps up we win
Caleb.
4min...lezzzzz gowwwww!!!!
Oh no, TO.
def gt on bam were getting all the calls now
I heat let's go Heat from the crowd.
no goaltending?wow ty refs
Why is the clock slow?
hat happened to the refs?
BAM SLAMMMM!!!!
Let’s go Heat!!!!!
Can some check the clock mine says 00.24 seconds left
