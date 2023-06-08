The Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Kaseya Arena seeking to defend their homecourt advantage and seize a 2-1 series lead.
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
Cody Zeller (Right Foot; Sprain) — PROBABLE
DENVER:
None reported
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
DENVER:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 6/1 Denver Nuggets 104 - HEAT 93
Game 2 6/4 Miami HEAT 111 - Denver Nuggets 108
Game 3 6/7 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 4 6/9 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 5 6/12 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Game 6 6/15 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 7 6/18 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
u cant say bams gonna lead us to a ring jimmy no sir u are bams not an alpha male scorer
cody bam caleb hh jim be my 5.fk these one way players
jimmy 2 rebounds 4 assists unacceptable #s.poor guy he can still be good but role players will win us a ring hitting their 3s
zeller with the only positive +/- ... yikes
if wade in his prime played tonight we win great seeing him at game
spo and pat have to come up with ways to stop pnr murray joker.double team somebody
So much for home court. And the 2 days rest. Lick your wounds south beach boys. Get them game 4. MUST WIN next.
Like Game 1, I'm glad that only counts as 1 loss. I would much rather lose by 15 than by 3. It is what it is. Spo should have challenged the elbow when Heat were down by 9. Two shots and the ball. Why not Spo? Two players with triple doubles. WTF! On to Game 4.
GO HEAT!!!
I'm pissed because we should been more aggressive to protect the home court.
Yup, game 4 is absolutely must win
30 20 10 game jeez guys incredible.theres no shame losing to this team if we do.your playing against a once in a generation type player
a yert rebound i can sleep well tonight lol
that braUn kid was their third best player.we didnt have a third best player role players suked tonight
Absolutely should have been a flagrant
jeff green plays y cant ud
im letting gordon porter pope unguarded they have sucked 2 guys needed for joker murray
jimmy gets only one day off jeez
jimmy needs to talk less hes not really backing it up
My opinion Joker is good and also very lucky. Joker puts the ball up and it goes in.
Take the starter out because they don't want to win the chip. Talk is cheap. We lost home court advantage 😞
Almost Yurt time
bams no factor on joker might be better off putting zeller on him
whos a better passer magic or joker
can we just sit max please hes proven again and again he suks
we need to make the score at least respectable. so we have some positive going in to game 4
how to stop murray on that pnr is up to spo and pat .
down 2 1 dam game 4 a must
These refs calling a lot of soft fouls on Miami.
any relation to ryan braun the old cane milw brewer
I don't think we're going to get this win with this body language.
butler sits ridiculous
bam that was a good block nice try
make someboy else but joker or murray beat u there u go
jimmys out dam 3 games left in season thats ridiculous
Can we get someone to step up for the Heat?
dunc tried to foul him dudes to fast lol
need some dunc 3s
maybe curry
i have never seen a better player since lebron in his prime than joker
after this performance the gabe contract might be affordable
We're at home and we look scared 😱
37% shooting. Can’t get much worse, can it?
We look tired. Can't lose the 3rd quarter.
lowry defends joker better than bam
bams a good player but jokic 2 levels higher
Missed open 3’s were the tale of game 1. Feels like it’s more of the same tonight.
so we're going at the percentage of a better chance coming from behind at the fourth?
need to make a run. Go Heat!!!
nice to have tall players
ouch
why is max playing ahead of caleb
