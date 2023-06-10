The Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Kaseya Arena with a chance to even the series 2-2 in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat, while the Nuggets remain injury-free.
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
DENVER:
None reported
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
DENVER:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 6/1 Denver Nuggets 104 - HEAT 93
Game 2 6/4 Miami HEAT 111 - Denver Nuggets 108
Game 3 6/7 Denver Nuggets 109 - Miami HEAT 94
Game 4 6/9 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 5 6/12 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Game 6 6/15 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 7 6/18 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Leave a comment
big mistake by eric not to play hh big mistake not to have big yert ready to rumble with a guy his same size.and to continue to start g leaguer max .gabe gets somewhat of a pass ref took him out of last game.this game he was horrible.but gabes been ok offensively but suks defensively just to small.
dunc max gabe cannot be playing minutes or on this team next year
feel bad for jimmy tho. he can drag you into the finals, but he needs a robin. bam aint it. this offseason lets get dame
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Victor Oladipo, No. 18 pick in 2023, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick
hhh fan behave we came in 2nd place whos your team
we can only dream what the cavs down 3-1 did vs warriors. doesnt change a thing. 3 more wins. or one more L. still Go Heat!
spo u coached a terrible game stfu
for dolphin fans there interested in dalvin cook that made my sports head feel better.im pissed at jimmy right now
next year jimmys needs to be our 2nd best player bam 3rd.gotta get dame here
really making it hard for themselves. they dont want it the easy way. oh well, on to game 5
Good game. The better team showed despite the Refs helping the heat a bit much to give them a chance. Butler needed to be the guy but wasn’t there today.
Hopefully the panthers can win the cup.
We need to make some trades and some sizeable acquisitions. Also need a bigger line up next season. Time to smoke the pain away.
boston fans sitting home bucks fans watching unreal year heat with 2 good players and 13 scrubolas
We don't have a point guard. Bam at point kills the ability of this team rebounding.
go panthers
Max and Gabe combined to go 4 for 27 in the last two games.
Turning back into pumpkins.
This was a shocking playoff run for me at least. Looked like a new squad. But the 3PT woes from the regular season have returned, and Denver is simply far more talented.
i think denver can beat the heat without joker thats a scary thought
spo u suk to terrible spobot.max and gabe start next game
kevin love was like our best player in first half hardly played second half
do we fly to denver save some $$ mickey on expenses
jimmy s team jimmy failed please stfu jimmy u suk
dunc on brown last game dunc on braun
No point guard = no rebounds from PG Bam.
When was the last time they won at home?
Rebuild time
dunc please be on another team next year.
It's time to blow this shit up. The Heat will never win the chip with this team. 😒
u dont think hh can play like bruce brown need 2wayers dunc max cant stay up with these guys
dunc d again guarding brown lol
Herro butler to Portland for number 3 pick. Let the garbage g leaguers who suddenly forgot how to play get money somewhere else.
Win or lose I'm still proud of the heat
id trade jimmy for some youngens he still good but hes got maybe a year or 2 left
We're playing soft. No aggressiveness.
Bam butler 0-2 in the finals y’all get mad whenever someone wants to break them up
talent level big difference
This series is over 😢
still got the panthers with a shot
dunc d lol unplayable ill still say rc will kill me
bam offensively challenged no doubt great defender though
Turnovers killing us
all their guys can defend
man who u rather have murray or brunson prob 2 best pgs next to steph
Need some 3s
gotta help on duncan leaving green wide open
Bam so garbage it’s pathetic
lowry not doing much might want to go with love.hes been really good
Love needs to be out there
gordon played great game .they always seem to have 3rd guy that plays good
nba want$$ game 7 were getting lots of calls today
NBA FINALS GAMETHREAD: Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT - Game 4
NBA FINALS GAMETHREAD: Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT - Game 4
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Kaseya Arena with a chance to even the series 2-2 in the 2023 NBA Finals.
Tyler Herro remains out for the Heat, while the Nuggets remain injury-free.
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
DENVER:
None reported
PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):
MIAMI:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
DENVER:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Game 1 6/1 Denver Nuggets 104 - HEAT 93
Game 2 6/4 Miami HEAT 111 - Denver Nuggets 108
Game 3 6/7 Denver Nuggets 109 - Miami HEAT 94
Game 4 6/9 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 5 6/12 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Game 6 6/15 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 7 6/18 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Leave a comment
big mistake by eric not to play hh big mistake not to have big yert ready to rumble with a guy his same size.and to continue to start g leaguer max .gabe gets somewhat of a pass ref took him out of last game.this game he was horrible.but gabes been ok offensively but suks defensively just to small.
dunc max gabe cannot be playing minutes or on this team next year
feel bad for jimmy tho. he can drag you into the finals, but he needs a robin. bam aint it. this offseason lets get dame
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Victor Oladipo, No. 18 pick in 2023, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick
hhh fan behave we came in 2nd place whos your team
we can only dream what the cavs down 3-1 did vs warriors. doesnt change a thing. 3 more wins. or one more L. still Go Heat!
spo u coached a terrible game stfu
for dolphin fans there interested in dalvin cook that made my sports head feel better.im pissed at jimmy right now
next year jimmys needs to be our 2nd best player bam 3rd.gotta get dame here
really making it hard for themselves. they dont want it the easy way. oh well, on to game 5
Good game. The better team showed despite the Refs helping the heat a bit much to give them a chance. Butler needed to be the guy but wasn’t there today.
Hopefully the panthers can win the cup.
We need to make some trades and some sizeable acquisitions. Also need a bigger line up next season. Time to smoke the pain away.
boston fans sitting home bucks fans watching unreal year heat with 2 good players and 13 scrubolas
We don't have a point guard. Bam at point kills the ability of this team rebounding.
go panthers
Max and Gabe combined to go 4 for 27 in the last two games.
Turning back into pumpkins.
This was a shocking playoff run for me at least. Looked like a new squad. But the 3PT woes from the regular season have returned, and Denver is simply far more talented.
i think denver can beat the heat without joker thats a scary thought
spo u suk to terrible spobot.max and gabe start next game
kevin love was like our best player in first half hardly played second half
do we fly to denver save some $$ mickey on expenses
jimmy s team jimmy failed please stfu jimmy u suk
dunc on brown last game dunc on braun
No point guard = no rebounds from PG Bam.
When was the last time they won at home?
Rebuild time
dunc please be on another team next year.
It's time to blow this shit up. The Heat will never win the chip with this team. 😒
u dont think hh can play like bruce brown need 2wayers dunc max cant stay up with these guys
dunc d again guarding brown lol
Herro butler to Portland for number 3 pick. Let the garbage g leaguers who suddenly forgot how to play get money somewhere else.
Win or lose I'm still proud of the heat
id trade jimmy for some youngens he still good but hes got maybe a year or 2 left
We're playing soft. No aggressiveness.
Bam butler 0-2 in the finals y’all get mad whenever someone wants to break them up
talent level big difference
This series is over 😢
still got the panthers with a shot
dunc d lol unplayable ill still say rc will kill me
bam offensively challenged no doubt great defender though
Turnovers killing us
all their guys can defend
man who u rather have murray or brunson prob 2 best pgs next to steph
Need some 3s
gotta help on duncan leaving green wide open
Bam so garbage it’s pathetic
lowry not doing much might want to go with love.hes been really good
Love needs to be out there
gordon played great game .they always seem to have 3rd guy that plays good
nba want$$ game 7 were getting lots of calls today