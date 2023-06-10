Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

heat for life

29 min ago

big mistake by eric not to play hh big mistake not to have big yert ready to rumble with a guy his same size.and to continue to start g leaguer max .gabe gets somewhat of a pass ref took him out of last game.this game he was horrible.but gabes been ok offensively but suks defensively just to small.

heat for life

31 min ago

dunc max gabe cannot be playing minutes or on this team next year

ZechMerquise
34 min ago

feel bad for jimmy tho. he can drag you into the finals, but he needs a robin. bam aint it. this offseason lets get dame

heat for life

49 min ago

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Victor Oladipo, No. 18 pick in 2023, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

heat for life

52 min ago

hhh fan behave we came in 2nd place whos your team

Manila Heat
53 min ago

we can only dream what the cavs down 3-1 did vs warriors. doesnt change a thing. 3 more wins. or one more L. still Go Heat!

heat for life

53 min ago

spo u coached a terrible game stfu

heat for life

55 min ago

for dolphin fans there interested in dalvin cook that made my sports head feel better.im pissed at jimmy right now

heat for life

56 min ago

next year jimmys needs to be our 2nd best player bam 3rd.gotta get dame here

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

really making it hard for themselves. they dont want it the easy way. oh well, on to game 5

Jstiles

1 hr ago

Good game. The better team showed despite the Refs helping the heat a bit much to give them a chance. Butler needed to be the guy but wasn’t there today.

Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Hopefully the panthers can win the cup.

Big_guy305
1 hr ago

We need to make some trades and some sizeable acquisitions. Also need a bigger line up next season. Time to smoke the pain away.

heat for life

1 hr ago

boston fans sitting home bucks fans watching unreal year heat with 2 good players and 13 scrubolas

Willie
1 hr ago

We don't have a point guard. Bam at point kills the ability of this team rebounding.

heat for life

1 hr ago

go panthers

Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Max and Gabe combined to go 4 for 27 in the last two games.

Turning back into pumpkins.

This was a shocking playoff run for me at least. Looked like a new squad. But the 3PT woes from the regular season have returned, and Denver is simply far more talented.

heat for life

1 hr ago

i think denver can beat the heat without joker thats a scary thought

heat for life

1 hr ago

spo u suk to terrible spobot.max and gabe start next game

heat for life

1 hr ago

kevin love was like our best player in first half hardly played second half

heat for life

1 hr ago

do we fly to denver save some $$ mickey on expenses

heat for life

1 hr ago

jimmy s team jimmy failed please stfu jimmy u suk

heat for life

1 hr ago

dunc on brown last game dunc on braun

Willie
1 hr ago

No point guard = no rebounds from PG Bam.

HHHFAN
1 hr ago

When was the last time they won at home?

BEANLORD72
1 hr ago

Rebuild time

heat for life

1 hr ago

dunc please be on another team next year.

Willie
1 hr ago

It's time to blow this shit up. The Heat will never win the chip with this team. 😒

heat for life

1 hr ago

u dont think hh can play like bruce brown need 2wayers dunc max cant stay up with these guys

heat for life

1 hr ago

dunc d again guarding brown lol

HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Herro butler to Portland for number 3 pick. Let the garbage g leaguers who suddenly forgot how to play get money somewhere else.

Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Win or lose I'm still proud of the heat

heat for life

1 hr ago

id trade jimmy for some youngens he still good but hes got maybe a year or 2 left

Willie
1 hr ago

We're playing soft. No aggressiveness.

HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Bam butler 0-2 in the finals y’all get mad whenever someone wants to break them up

heat for life

1 hr ago

talent level big difference

Willie
1 hr ago

This series is over 😢

heat for life

1 hr ago

still got the panthers with a shot

heat for life

1 hr ago

dunc d lol unplayable ill still say rc will kill me

heat for life

1 hr ago

bam offensively challenged no doubt great defender though

Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Turnovers killing us

heat for life

1 hr ago

all their guys can defend

heat for life

1 hr ago

man who u rather have murray or brunson prob 2 best pgs next to steph

Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Need some 3s

heat for life

1 hr ago

gotta help on duncan leaving green wide open

HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Bam so garbage it’s pathetic

heat for life

2 hr ago

lowry not doing much might want to go with love.hes been really good

Big_guy305
2 hr ago

Love needs to be out there

heat for life

2 hr ago

gordon played great game .they always seem to have 3rd guy that plays good

heat for life

2 hr ago

nba want$$ game 7 were getting lots of calls today

