Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

332 Comments
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
4 min ago

Blind optimism did not work tonight, blame me.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
6 min ago

one sided game never felt the heat had shot after 1st qtr

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
7 min ago

jokers iq littler higher than jalen browns

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
7 min ago

Players need to be mentally prepared for Denver calling a time out when Heat make a small burst.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 min ago

i mean this is the finals only game going on do u think some of our guys little nervous not sure but whole team besides bam hh were bad.havent seen that in a while

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 min ago

need a jnicho 20 explanation what just happened .dude knows the game big time miss his posts

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
11 min ago

The players had a better body language than Riley and Zo did.

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
11 min ago

Guys need to rest bodies tonight and watch films, do a little shoot around and we shall be fine.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
12 min ago

lead got up to 24 natural tendency to let up a little bit.something needs to change personnel defense something or else

Expand full comment
Reply
author
Brandon Di Perno
13 min agoAuthor

*sigh - Recap is up: https://www.hothothoops.com/p/recap-nuggets-heat-jokic-bam-butler-murray

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
15 min ago

Not a bad game in my opinion. With all the hype on Denver, this was not a blow out. I see us picking up the next 2 games.

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
15 min ago

Duncan/Martin/Strus 2 of 23. A lot of open looks missed.

Felt to me like Denver took their foot off the gas, but if those guys can hit shots, and if Miami can get some free throws (a more aggressive Jimmy maybe), and maybe it’ll be a closer or a Heat win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
15 min ago

Can't make it to the championship and play like poop.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
16 min ago

luka needs to join his fellow countryman.not really thats scary thought

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manila Heat
18 min ago

I guess that first game magic is only for the east conf. Let's just get the second one. Lots of adjustment, lots of effort. Go Heat!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
18 min ago

We must win the next game. No excuses. Jimmy Butler must show up.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
20 min ago

Call it a night. We shall come back next game double charged with Heat culture.

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
21 min ago

The calls disparity is overwhelming and yet, we are right there.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Willie
21 min ago

We played like shit. No defense

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
founding
Reality Czech
22 min ago

I like that we never gave up and made it a game. But time for Yurt and Jovic

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
23 min ago

is anybody else not impressed with denver

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
23 min ago

hh been our 2nd best player

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Reality Czech
24 min ago

9 points

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
24 min ago

hh our lonnie walker

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
25 min ago

Time for Jokic show.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
25 min ago

hh for strus gotta be the move

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
26 min ago

Honestly, I am not impressed with Denver in this game. If and only if our 3s were going, Denver would have lost its composure. Heat still composed inspite of being down 14 pts.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
29 min ago

denver only plays 7 hope they get tired games 4 5 6

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
30 min ago

great d by hh murray wow

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
31 min ago

are the broncos on our sched rc

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manila Heat
32 min ago

The juggernaut that are these nuggets. The JuggerNuggs! Still go Heat!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
32 min ago

need to keep joker out of the middle of the lane .does all his damage there not sure how to do that when he gets that position hes lethal.maybe have ud rough him up

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
32 min ago

Is Butler sick or something because he played like shit tonight. 💩

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manny
33 min ago

Duncan please return your $90 million. You need to earn it.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
35 min ago

reverse 2qbn run

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
36 min ago

bam doesnt effect jokers passes too small

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
36 min ago

Duncan picked up a charge no call, Jokic bumps a guy gets a call. I tell u #14 has his feet planted on Heat half court.

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Reality Czech
36 min ago

2 free throws entire game?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
37 min ago

D-fence!

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
38 min ago

Let's go, Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
38 min ago

wow what a pass dam

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
38 min ago

Gabe is just being abused.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
38 min ago

no jimmy on ct lets goo

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Reality Czech
38 min ago

Let’s go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
39 min ago

We must win one in Denver.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
41 min ago

Let's go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
41 min ago

a 2qbn run will we see a reverse 2qbn run hope not.denver prob lost little bit of intensity good to by malone.mazulla would have kept on playing

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
41 min ago

Jimmy needs to get aggressive driving. We have only shot two free throws.

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
42 min ago

This dude is scared of us. Anytime we chip off 4 pts, he calls a time out.

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
42 min ago

Not getting too hyped but would be sweeet to get it under 10 in next minute or two

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing