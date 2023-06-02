The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals and will take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Ball Arena for Game 1!
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
DENVER:
None reported
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
DENVER:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 6/1 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets ABC
Game 2 6/4 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets ABC
Game 3 6/7 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 4 6/9 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 5 6/12 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Game 6 6/15 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 7 6/18 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets* ABC
Blind optimism did not work tonight, blame me.
one sided game never felt the heat had shot after 1st qtr
jokers iq littler higher than jalen browns
Players need to be mentally prepared for Denver calling a time out when Heat make a small burst.
i mean this is the finals only game going on do u think some of our guys little nervous not sure but whole team besides bam hh were bad.havent seen that in a while
need a jnicho 20 explanation what just happened .dude knows the game big time miss his posts
The players had a better body language than Riley and Zo did.
Guys need to rest bodies tonight and watch films, do a little shoot around and we shall be fine.
lead got up to 24 natural tendency to let up a little bit.something needs to change personnel defense something or else
*sigh - Recap is up: https://www.hothothoops.com/p/recap-nuggets-heat-jokic-bam-butler-murray
Not a bad game in my opinion. With all the hype on Denver, this was not a blow out. I see us picking up the next 2 games.
Duncan/Martin/Strus 2 of 23. A lot of open looks missed.
Felt to me like Denver took their foot off the gas, but if those guys can hit shots, and if Miami can get some free throws (a more aggressive Jimmy maybe), and maybe it’ll be a closer or a Heat win.
Can't make it to the championship and play like poop.
luka needs to join his fellow countryman.not really thats scary thought
I guess that first game magic is only for the east conf. Let's just get the second one. Lots of adjustment, lots of effort. Go Heat!!
We must win the next game. No excuses. Jimmy Butler must show up.
Call it a night. We shall come back next game double charged with Heat culture.
The calls disparity is overwhelming and yet, we are right there.
We played like shit. No defense
I like that we never gave up and made it a game. But time for Yurt and Jovic
is anybody else not impressed with denver
hh been our 2nd best player
9 points
hh our lonnie walker
Time for Jokic show.
hh for strus gotta be the move
Honestly, I am not impressed with Denver in this game. If and only if our 3s were going, Denver would have lost its composure. Heat still composed inspite of being down 14 pts.
denver only plays 7 hope they get tired games 4 5 6
great d by hh murray wow
are the broncos on our sched rc
The juggernaut that are these nuggets. The JuggerNuggs! Still go Heat!!!
need to keep joker out of the middle of the lane .does all his damage there not sure how to do that when he gets that position hes lethal.maybe have ud rough him up
Is Butler sick or something because he played like shit tonight. 💩
Duncan please return your $90 million. You need to earn it.
reverse 2qbn run
bam doesnt effect jokers passes too small
Duncan picked up a charge no call, Jokic bumps a guy gets a call. I tell u #14 has his feet planted on Heat half court.
2 free throws entire game?
D-fence!
Let's go, Heat!
wow what a pass dam
Gabe is just being abused.
no jimmy on ct lets goo
Let’s go Heat!
We must win one in Denver.
Let's go Heat!
a 2qbn run will we see a reverse 2qbn run hope not.denver prob lost little bit of intensity good to by malone.mazulla would have kept on playing
Jimmy needs to get aggressive driving. We have only shot two free throws.
This dude is scared of us. Anytime we chip off 4 pts, he calls a time out.
Not getting too hyped but would be sweeet to get it under 10 in next minute or two
