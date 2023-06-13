Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

357 Comments
Showtime
15 min ago

Cleared to play. I'm following very closely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
17 min ago

Congratulations to the nuggets for winning the finals, I'm proud of the heat for battling all playoffs with oladipo and herro out. Also with multiple players playing through injuries. It seems like we're always dealing with multiple injuries our last 2 trips to the finals, but I digress. We definitely need to make some roster changes though, like letting strus go, and finding a way to keep Vincent. Also we need to let zeller go, and maybe trade herro and other players and assets to give Jimmy some help. I think Jimmy has maybe one more season of being a number 1 option. Most importantly WE NEED TO GET BIGGER!, I'm tired of these small ball get destroyed on the boards lineups. Other then that im proud of the toughness and fight of the heat, we will be stronger next year HEATNATION

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
23 min ago

love their coach .new yorker.son of a coach

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
35 min ago

denvers defense was really good our d for whater reason(dunc max gabe)not good enough

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Debra Harris
40 min ago

Nuggets is KING! I'm from Portland, Oregon and I rooted for the Nuggets to take it all and they didn't let me down! Reminds me of the Portland Trailblazers back in 1977! Kudos to the Miami Heat! Hope it's not a one and done for the Nuggets! I'm coming to celebrate next month of July! Go Nuggets! I'm tasting GOLD!!!

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Manila Heat
45 min ago

Hey, that was fun! Let's run it again! Rest a lot during the regular season, go for the 8th seed and barrel through the east again. Hahahaha!!!

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Bout30man
49 min ago

I say, trade Herro, draft picks, Jovic, make one more grab for a whale. Failing that, trade Jimmy and start over. Keep Martin, Gabe, either way. Dunc untradeable. But, even if we get a star, still need a point guard, and a center. It honestly seems more likely we will end up wthout an A+ player. So, a teardown could very well be coming.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
50 min ago

i dont expect gabe or max back next year.let me rephrase that i hope

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
52 min ago

wish denv would have picked up dragic

Expand full comment
Reply
Anypoint
54 min ago·edited 53 min ago

Strus may have lost his contract with Heat. Multiple times in key moments he allowed his defender to beat him for key put back baskets in crucial moments of the game

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
ZechMerquise
55 min ago

alright...lets kick the rebuild. Tear it down, we aint winning with this core of jimmy, bam, herro

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Manila Heat
56 min ago

Hmmm...I'd run this lineup again next season just to trigger people here lol. Let's go Heat!!

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Willie
1 hr ago

I am a diehearted Heat fan, but we're not winning a chip with Bam and Jimmy.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
founding
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Hate to break the news, but Butler is not getting traded unless he specifically requests it. You can take that to the bank. Other players besides him and Bam? Open for business.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Great run Miami Heat!!! This hurts but for a no. 8 seed play-in team its already an accomplishment for me. An amazing run indeed!

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

remember joker karate chop to morris f denver dont like any team but the heat,f denver

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Congrats to Denver! First championship in 47 years! And 46 participation trophies lol

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
ZechMerquise
1 hr ago

i was hoping for a game 6

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

dame butler hh bam yert .when do we tip off

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
founding
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Hate to break the news, but Butler is not getting traded unless he specifically requests it. You can take that to the bank. Other players besides him and Bam? Open for business.

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Bout30man
1 hr ago

We didnt have enuf. VO getting hurt was the end of any championship dreams. Not sure we would have won anyway but it would have taken more than five. As it was, getting to the championship may have been as amazing and improbable a run as any sports team has gone on in the playoffs.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Ouch! Congrats Denver!! Good fight Miami!! Huhuhu

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

joker could have scored 100 pts tonight bam too small

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Time for some roster changes. Can’t just keep running it back. Jimmy isn’t getting younger. These long playoff runs are clearly draining him.

If Pat isn’t going to make a legit move, he’s better of hitting reset and seeing what he can get for Jim.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Butler Herro for Simons and portlands #3 pick. Trade said pick to Toronto for OG. Free agents targets: kristaps porzingis, naz Reid, Christian wood brook lopez, Pj Washington, maybe #18 for John Collins. Build around Simons bam and og and see if you can make another impromptu run to the finals

Expand full comment
Reply
HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Butler Herro for Simons and portlands #3 pick. Trade said pick to Toronto for OG. Free agents targets: kristaps porzingis, naz Reid, Christian wood brook lopez, Pj Washington, maybe #18 for John Collins. Build around Simons bam and og and see if you can make another impromptu run to the finals

Expand full comment
Reply
HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Butler Herro for Simons and portlands #3 pick. Trade said pick to Toronto for OG. Free agents targets: kristaps porzingis, naz Reid, Christian wood brook lopez, Pj Washington, maybe #18 for John Collins. Build around Simons bam and og and see if you can make another impromptu run to the finals

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

jimmys no wade thats for sure.good player not great player

Expand full comment
Reply
Showtime
1 hr ago

By all means Spoelstra put in Zeller and Highsmith but don't put in Herro???????????

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

just get lillard and develop yert

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Showtime
1 hr ago

11 out of 37 for the Heat backcourt but no Herro. Moronic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

im ready for dolphins

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
1 hr ago

Jimmy Butler got paid to lose this game. This man wouldn't shoot the ball for a 1 1/2 quarters. Check his bank account and betting accounts.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
HHHFAN
1 hr ago

Butler Herro for Simons and portlands #3 pick. Trade said pick to Toronto for OG. Free agents targets: kristaps porzingis, naz Reid, Christian wood brook lopez, Pj Washington, maybe #18 for John Collins. Build around Simons bam and og and see if you can make another impromptu run to the finals

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

jim turnover jim terrible shot

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Spo calling a timeout like he’s got a 5 point play drawn up. It’s over Eric

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

dame lillard needed

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Bout30man
1 hr ago

See you guys. Congrats on a great season.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
founding
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Season over. Nice run, but ended with a thud

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

games over second place again jimmy cant bring it home

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Bad play. I agree with jvg

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Denver tried to lose this one, and Miami said no thanks.

5 for 25 from 3.

11 for 21 from the line

14 turnovers.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

dunc time if soembodys shooting a 3 either jim or dunc not max maybe kyle

Expand full comment
Reply
founding
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

A quick 2 and foul works here

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Showtime
1 hr ago

Butler left his balls in Boston

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
1 hr ago

I think I lost my heart...looking for it now

Expand full comment
Reply
Bout30man
1 hr ago

Uh oh. Need a three.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

bam was open jim bounce pass

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

NBA can want 7, but Nuggets are winning tonight.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

strus u suk punk

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing