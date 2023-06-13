The Miami Heat are back on the road to face the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Ball Arena to try to stave off elimination and bring the NBA Finals back to Miami for a potential Game 6.
Tyler Herro is currently still listed as questionable for the Heat but the latest reports are that he will be available and ready to play tonight.
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — QUESTIONABLE
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
DENVER:
None reported
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
DENVER:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 6/1 Denver Nuggets 104 - HEAT 93
Game 2 6/4 Miami HEAT 111 - Denver Nuggets 108
Game 3 6/7 Denver Nuggets 109 - Miami HEAT 94
Game 4 6/9 Denver Nuggets 108 - Miami HEAT 95
Game 5 6/12 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets ABC
Game 6 6/15 Denver Nuggets @ Miami HEAT ABC
Game 7 6/18 Miami HEAT @ Denver Nuggets ABC
Cleared to play. I'm following very closely.
Congratulations to the nuggets for winning the finals, I'm proud of the heat for battling all playoffs with oladipo and herro out. Also with multiple players playing through injuries. It seems like we're always dealing with multiple injuries our last 2 trips to the finals, but I digress. We definitely need to make some roster changes though, like letting strus go, and finding a way to keep Vincent. Also we need to let zeller go, and maybe trade herro and other players and assets to give Jimmy some help. I think Jimmy has maybe one more season of being a number 1 option. Most importantly WE NEED TO GET BIGGER!, I'm tired of these small ball get destroyed on the boards lineups. Other then that im proud of the toughness and fight of the heat, we will be stronger next year HEATNATION
love their coach .new yorker.son of a coach
denvers defense was really good our d for whater reason(dunc max gabe)not good enough
Nuggets is KING! I'm from Portland, Oregon and I rooted for the Nuggets to take it all and they didn't let me down! Reminds me of the Portland Trailblazers back in 1977! Kudos to the Miami Heat! Hope it's not a one and done for the Nuggets! I'm coming to celebrate next month of July! Go Nuggets! I'm tasting GOLD!!!
Hey, that was fun! Let's run it again! Rest a lot during the regular season, go for the 8th seed and barrel through the east again. Hahahaha!!!
I say, trade Herro, draft picks, Jovic, make one more grab for a whale. Failing that, trade Jimmy and start over. Keep Martin, Gabe, either way. Dunc untradeable. But, even if we get a star, still need a point guard, and a center. It honestly seems more likely we will end up wthout an A+ player. So, a teardown could very well be coming.
i dont expect gabe or max back next year.let me rephrase that i hope
wish denv would have picked up dragic
Strus may have lost his contract with Heat. Multiple times in key moments he allowed his defender to beat him for key put back baskets in crucial moments of the game
alright...lets kick the rebuild. Tear it down, we aint winning with this core of jimmy, bam, herro
Hmmm...I'd run this lineup again next season just to trigger people here lol. Let's go Heat!!
I am a diehearted Heat fan, but we're not winning a chip with Bam and Jimmy.
Hate to break the news, but Butler is not getting traded unless he specifically requests it. You can take that to the bank. Other players besides him and Bam? Open for business.
Great run Miami Heat!!! This hurts but for a no. 8 seed play-in team its already an accomplishment for me. An amazing run indeed!
remember joker karate chop to morris f denver dont like any team but the heat,f denver
Congrats to Denver! First championship in 47 years! And 46 participation trophies lol
i was hoping for a game 6
dame butler hh bam yert .when do we tip off
We didnt have enuf. VO getting hurt was the end of any championship dreams. Not sure we would have won anyway but it would have taken more than five. As it was, getting to the championship may have been as amazing and improbable a run as any sports team has gone on in the playoffs.
Ouch! Congrats Denver!! Good fight Miami!! Huhuhu
joker could have scored 100 pts tonight bam too small
Time for some roster changes. Can’t just keep running it back. Jimmy isn’t getting younger. These long playoff runs are clearly draining him.
If Pat isn’t going to make a legit move, he’s better of hitting reset and seeing what he can get for Jim.
Butler Herro for Simons and portlands #3 pick. Trade said pick to Toronto for OG. Free agents targets: kristaps porzingis, naz Reid, Christian wood brook lopez, Pj Washington, maybe #18 for John Collins. Build around Simons bam and og and see if you can make another impromptu run to the finals
jimmys no wade thats for sure.good player not great player
By all means Spoelstra put in Zeller and Highsmith but don't put in Herro???????????
just get lillard and develop yert
11 out of 37 for the Heat backcourt but no Herro. Moronic!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
im ready for dolphins
Jimmy Butler got paid to lose this game. This man wouldn't shoot the ball for a 1 1/2 quarters. Check his bank account and betting accounts.
jim turnover jim terrible shot
Spo calling a timeout like he’s got a 5 point play drawn up. It’s over Eric
dame lillard needed
See you guys. Congrats on a great season.
Season over. Nice run, but ended with a thud
games over second place again jimmy cant bring it home
Bad play. I agree with jvg
Denver tried to lose this one, and Miami said no thanks.
5 for 25 from 3.
11 for 21 from the line
14 turnovers.
dunc time if soembodys shooting a 3 either jim or dunc not max maybe kyle
A quick 2 and foul works here
Butler left his balls in Boston
I think I lost my heart...looking for it now
Uh oh. Need a three.
bam was open jim bounce pass
NBA can want 7, but Nuggets are winning tonight.
strus u suk punk
