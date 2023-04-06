The Miami HEAT hope to extend their winning streak to three games when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.
Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are available for Miami, while Tyrese Maxey is still listed as questionable by the Sixers at the time of publishing.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
TV: Watch the game live on TNT, Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
Radio: Listen live on 97.5 The Fanatic, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Bam Adebayo: Available — Injury/Illness - Left Quadriceps; Tendon Strain
Nikola Jovic: Out — Injury/Illness - Back; Spasms
Kyle Lowry: Available — Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness
Louis King: Out — G League - Two-Way
Tyrese Maxey: Questionable — Injury/Illness - Neck; Stiffness
Mac McClung: Out — G League - Two-Way
De'Anthony Melton: Questionable — Injury/Illness - Right Calf; Tightness
Jaden Springer: Out — G League - Assignment
A great game from start to finish.Our heat are starting to look like they should.lol
Kevin Love cracking me up with these charge attempts, forgot what it was like when this team has fun
Haha, Love calling for the review!
Great quarter by Jimmy
Not impressed by Rivers' comments, I get that they don't need to play the starters but "This is what happens when your team has nothing to play for." Is a little disrespectful, but I guess he feels the same way when his teams are up 3-1 too.
Looked like a dislocation
Up by 21. Win by 10 and I’ll be happy, but I don’t want to see another squandered lead
No more TURD q’s please!
If they played like this all year I’d have posted a lot less frustration on these forums. Hope they play a full game tonight.
I hate when Bam back away from shots against Joel Embid.
Good start for the Heat so far -- their hands have been active, the zone defense has looked promising, they’ve played with pace and, most importantly, the shooting has gone well (so far)!
Really hope we get the 6th seed and see Philly in round 1.
Great quarter. The 2nd quarter is where we fall off. I hope Spo has a plan.
We need this game bad.
Small lineup looks allright when we're hitting 3's
Where are all the chatters?
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Injury Report - 6:30 p.m ET NBA report
