Psl heat fan
Apr 7

A great game from start to finish.Our heat are starting to look like they should.lol

Brandon Di Perno
Apr 7Author

Kevin Love cracking me up with these charge attempts, forgot what it was like when this team has fun

Diverj
Apr 7

Haha, Love calling for the review!

Diverj
Apr 7Liked by Hot Hot Hoops

Great quarter by Jimmy

Brandon Di Perno
Apr 7Author

Not impressed by Rivers' comments, I get that they don't need to play the starters but "This is what happens when your team has nothing to play for." Is a little disrespectful, but I guess he feels the same way when his teams are up 3-1 too.

Reality Czech
Apr 7

Looked like a dislocation

Reality Czech
Apr 7

Up by 21. Win by 10 and I’ll be happy, but I don’t want to see another squandered lead

Super Mario
Apr 7

No more TURD q’s please!

Zachary Kap
Apr 7

If they played like this all year I’d have posted a lot less frustration on these forums. Hope they play a full game tonight.

Gizmoe65
Apr 7

I hate when Bam back away from shots against Joel Embid.

Matt Hanifan
Apr 7Author

Good start for the Heat so far -- their hands have been active, the zone defense has looked promising, they’ve played with pace and, most importantly, the shooting has gone well (so far)!

Diverj
Apr 7

Really hope we get the 6th seed and see Philly in round 1.

Gizmoe65
Apr 7

Great quarter. The 2nd quarter is where we fall off. I hope Spo has a plan.

Gizmoe65
Apr 6

We need this game bad.

Diverj
Apr 6

Small lineup looks allright when we're hitting 3's

Gizmoe65
Apr 6

Where are all the chatters?

