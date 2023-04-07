Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

31 Comments
Psl heat fan
12 hr ago

Save our top guns for the play ins offs.go heaters.

Bout30man
14 hr agoLiked by Hot Hot Hoops

Maybe I am the only poster happy that HHH moved. I lost access to HHH and Litter Box Cats and the Marlins blog about a year ago and could not regain access. Its great to be back just in time for the play-ins as I missed it a lot. Nice to see most of the old crowd is still here.

Bout30man
15 hr ago

I think Zeller is overall more impactful and effective than Love. Also, good to see Oladipo get some run. We are going to need something from him if we are to have any chance in the playoffs.

Reality Czech
15 hr ago

Pretty embarrassing effort. Must be very confident about beating Hawks in play in. Nets crushing Magic, and it was highly unlikely to get 6th anyway.

Reality Czech
15 hr ago

Zeller is big and plays big. Hope he sticks with the team on a 2 year vet minimum.

Reality Czech
16 hr ago

Haywood Highpass

Diverj
16 hr ago

Rough night for Yurt. Glad he's getting a run, but its hard to see him getting any minutes over Zeller in the playoffs

heat for lifw
16 hr ago

rather see cain play than max anyday of the week

heat for lifw
16 hr ago

anyway we can take a little athleticism from cain and insert it in duncans body.maybe a little spring in the legs and twist in the hips

heat for lifw
16 hr ago

big yert finally get to watch a true big man

heat for lifw
16 hr ago

even vs backups duncan doesnt look like he can play

heat for lifw
16 hr ago

cain s a baller not sure why spobot doesnt have him in rotation

Diverj
16 hr ago

Another hustle putback for Cain, getting Rodney McGruder flashbacks

Diverj
16 hr agoLiked by Hot Hot Hoops

Like seeing an extended run for Cain, have hopes he can make an impact next year

Reality Czech
16 hr ago

A lot of HHH posters apparently were also given the night off 😀

Reality Czech
16 hr ago

Let’s go Cain!

Gizmoe65
16 hr ago

I hate how teams are able to sit player, but want cut ticket prices. It's sad 😔. Let's go Heat.

Diverj
16 hr ago

These "no one's playing" games can be fun. Got a feeling Gabe will be our high scorer

Reality Czech
16 hr agoLiked by Hot Hot Hoops

Let’s go Heat!

