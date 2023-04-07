The Miami HEAT continue their road trip against the Washington Wizards tonight with several players missing on both sides.
TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
Radio: Listen live on The Team 980, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. EST
Bam Adebayo: Out — Injury/Illness - Left Quadriceps; Tendon Strain
Jimmy Butler - Out - Injury/Illness - Right Hand; Contusion
Kevin Love - Out - Injury/Illness - Right Rib; Contusion
Nikola Jovic: Out — Injury/Illness - Back; Spasms
Kyle Lowry: Out — Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Soreness
Avdija, Deni: Out — Injury/Illness - Left Elbow; Left elbow bursitis
Beal, Bradley: Out — Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Left knee soreness
Kuzma, Kyle: Out — Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Right ankle sprain
Morris, Monte: Out — Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Right ankle soreness
Porzingis, Kristaps: Out — Injury/Illness - N/a; Non-covid illness
Save our top guns for the play ins offs.go heaters.
Maybe I am the only poster happy that HHH moved. I lost access to HHH and Litter Box Cats and the Marlins blog about a year ago and could not regain access. Its great to be back just in time for the play-ins as I missed it a lot. Nice to see most of the old crowd is still here.
I think Zeller is overall more impactful and effective than Love. Also, good to see Oladipo get some run. We are going to need something from him if we are to have any chance in the playoffs.
Pretty embarrassing effort. Must be very confident about beating Hawks in play in. Nets crushing Magic, and it was highly unlikely to get 6th anyway.
Zeller is big and plays big. Hope he sticks with the team on a 2 year vet minimum.
Haywood Highpass
Rough night for Yurt. Glad he's getting a run, but its hard to see him getting any minutes over Zeller in the playoffs
rather see cain play than max anyday of the week
anyway we can take a little athleticism from cain and insert it in duncans body.maybe a little spring in the legs and twist in the hips
big yert finally get to watch a true big man
even vs backups duncan doesnt look like he can play
cain s a baller not sure why spobot doesnt have him in rotation
Another hustle putback for Cain, getting Rodney McGruder flashbacks
Like seeing an extended run for Cain, have hopes he can make an impact next year
A lot of HHH posters apparently were also given the night off 😀
Let’s go Cain!
I hate how teams are able to sit player, but want cut ticket prices. It's sad 😔. Let's go Heat.
These "no one's playing" games can be fun. Got a feeling Gabe will be our high scorer
Let’s go Heat!
