Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

108 Comments
Psl heat fan
6 min ago

I can't believe that our heat won this game.Now we have at least 4more.gooo heaters.i am shocked

Reply
heat for lifw
1 hr ago

derozan big time scorer doesnt make players around him better pretty much an isolation player.butler big time scorer plays d and makes players around him better

Reply
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

On a different note, I think OKC can beat Minnesota

Reply (1)
Super Mario
2 hr agoLiked by Hot Hot Hoops

That was one hell of a scare!

I’m glad that the Heat got the timely stops. They were able to make crucial adjustments against both Lavine and DeRozan. And Max Strus was totally dope! Jimmy, as always, played remarkably well when it matters most. And Bam, he was totally off offensively but he tried to make it up with his tenacity in defense and rebounding despite his inferior size.

Thank you do much for the win! What a game.

Reply
heat for lifw
2 hr agoLiked by Hot Hot Hoops

jimmy is so big time hes as good as wade in playoffs

Reply
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Okay, so no #14 pick, haha

Reply
heat for lifw
2 hr ago

ok greek u nervous

Reply (1)
heat for lifw
2 hr ago

middleton still hurt?

Reply
Manila Heat
2 hr ago

We're in the playoffs!

vs Milw ugh!

Reply
heat for lifw
2 hr ago

zac thought it was over.zac u here

Reply
Manila Heat
2 hr ago

Still got bullets in his gun....Max!

And I thought this was over

Reply
Super Mario
3 hr ago

Yes! Yes! Yes!

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

strusssssssssssssss

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

martin has not done one good thing tonight hes been so bad.u got all nba def player in dipo

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

chi should put drummond in he was a beast

Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Lets go to ot lol

Reply
Reality Czech
3 hr ago

Inspiring play by Butler!

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

bam great fn d

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

butler needs every shot max

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

gabe 27 mins 0 pts.thats all coaching playing wrong player

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

tyler left white on that what was he doing

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

vuc is so slow bam could beat him every time

Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Cmon give them a good fight. Make it a close game at least

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

highsmith and cain would lockdown derozan filmboy

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

put dipo on derozan damit

Reply
Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

This one’s over.

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

gabe in there no dipo thats our coach

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

bam didnt even go for rebound

Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Ok JB its ur moment

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

caleb is a fake good defender

Reply
Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

Time to get Jimmy off the bench unless Miami is trying to go on vacation

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

jimmy gotta be in there

Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Gabe 0pts still got time to make it up

Reply
Zachary Kap
3 hr ago·edited 3 hr ago

I’ll take Bam’s 1 for 9, over Herro’s 3 for 9, all day.

Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Now that's a real turd

Reply
Super Mario
3 hr ago

Those offensive rebounds are killing again the Heat

Reply
Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

Herro has to sit, unless Spo is playing for the 14th pick.

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

love playing great leave bum on the bench

Reply (1)
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

flagrant

Reply
Willie
3 hr ago

Miami has to trade Bam ASAP. He's a playoff choker.

Reply (1)
Willie
3 hr ago

Bam is overrated

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

what has happened to bam.is it confidence effort not really that good or all the above

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

lowry always initates contact driving to hoop

Reply
Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

Feels like the lid on Miami’s hoop isn’t coming off. Hoping the 14th pick has a good player left

Reply (1)
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

leave gabe in eric nice coaching

Reply
heat for lifw
3 hr ago

do we want to play milw hell no.let bulls get destroyed

Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Nooooo turd!!!

Reply
Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

Spo probably shouldn’t be upset at this point. I mean it’s far more uncommon for Miami to play consistent basketball.

Reply (1)
Reality Czech
4 hr ago

Probably flagrant one

Reply
heat for lifw
4 hr ago

lavignes been bad ty

Reply
