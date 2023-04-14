The Miami HEAT host the Chicago Bulls tonight at the Kaseya Center in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Kyle Lowry, available
Gabe Vincent, available
Nikola Jovic, out
Lonzo Ball, out
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Gabe Vincent
Zach LaVine
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Vucevic
Alex Caruso
Patrick Beverly
Tipoff: 7:00 PM EST
TV: TNT & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
I can't believe that our heat won this game.Now we have at least 4more.gooo heaters.i am shocked
derozan big time scorer doesnt make players around him better pretty much an isolation player.butler big time scorer plays d and makes players around him better
On a different note, I think OKC can beat Minnesota
That was one hell of a scare!
I’m glad that the Heat got the timely stops. They were able to make crucial adjustments against both Lavine and DeRozan. And Max Strus was totally dope! Jimmy, as always, played remarkably well when it matters most. And Bam, he was totally off offensively but he tried to make it up with his tenacity in defense and rebounding despite his inferior size.
Thank you do much for the win! What a game.
jimmy is so big time hes as good as wade in playoffs
Okay, so no #14 pick, haha
ok greek u nervous
middleton still hurt?
We're in the playoffs!
vs Milw ugh!
zac thought it was over.zac u here
Still got bullets in his gun....Max!
And I thought this was over
Yes! Yes! Yes!
strusssssssssssssss
martin has not done one good thing tonight hes been so bad.u got all nba def player in dipo
chi should put drummond in he was a beast
Lets go to ot lol
Inspiring play by Butler!
bam great fn d
butler needs every shot max
gabe 27 mins 0 pts.thats all coaching playing wrong player
tyler left white on that what was he doing
vuc is so slow bam could beat him every time
Cmon give them a good fight. Make it a close game at least
highsmith and cain would lockdown derozan filmboy
put dipo on derozan damit
This one’s over.
gabe in there no dipo thats our coach
bam didnt even go for rebound
Ok JB its ur moment
caleb is a fake good defender
Time to get Jimmy off the bench unless Miami is trying to go on vacation
jimmy gotta be in there
Gabe 0pts still got time to make it up
I’ll take Bam’s 1 for 9, over Herro’s 3 for 9, all day.
Now that's a real turd
Those offensive rebounds are killing again the Heat
Herro has to sit, unless Spo is playing for the 14th pick.
love playing great leave bum on the bench
flagrant
Miami has to trade Bam ASAP. He's a playoff choker.
Bam is overrated
what has happened to bam.is it confidence effort not really that good or all the above
lowry always initates contact driving to hoop
Feels like the lid on Miami’s hoop isn’t coming off. Hoping the 14th pick has a good player left
leave gabe in eric nice coaching
do we want to play milw hell no.let bulls get destroyed
Nooooo turd!!!
Spo probably shouldn’t be upset at this point. I mean it’s far more uncommon for Miami to play consistent basketball.
Probably flagrant one
lavignes been bad ty
