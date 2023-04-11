Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

160 Comments
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
28 min ago

u watch the playoff games i dont think theres even i gleaguer playing .this ahole starts 2

Expand full comment
Reply
David Breeze
Writes David’s Substack
28 min ago

Awful.

Looks like we weren't prepared for this game.

Got embarrassed on national tv.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
45 min ago

atl has no shot

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
45 min ago

celts will sweep atl

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
47 min ago

atl missed lots wide open shots to.just got all the rebounds.spo suks,never goes big.hate the coach 100% his fault

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
51 min agoLiked by Surya Fernandez

Im disgusted with the effort losing to hawks, especially with are top 3 players. They played terrible smh. Riley needs to make changes to this roster because this isn't the solution.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
author
Brandon Di Perno
52 min agoAuthor

Embarrassing effort all around, honestly I don't even think we win on Friday

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Super Mario
Writes Super’s Substack
56 min ago

If the Heat faces Raptors, that will be a harder match up to overcome.

Bam looks lost. Too bad, he doesn’t produce that much especially in the most important games.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
57 min ago

jimmy jackson real good announcer btw

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
57 min ago

outrebounded 63 39 spo u ahole

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
58 min ago

OUCH!!! Birdies got the last laugh. Ouch! Again

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
59 min ago

jimmy had off game.bam doesnt care kyle lowry had good games .

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
1 hr ago

Bam is soft as shit. Can't depend on him to help carry a team.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

uh dummy u never even tried to play bam n yert together u ahole

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

bams an embarassment

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Bout30man
1 hr ago

Looks like we have to play another play-in game. And deservedly so. No way we can feel confident about anything anymore this year.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

as jimmy goes so go the heat .kyle thank u for the great game unfort jimmy was average tonight

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

guy is the most stubborn coach.gets killed every night on the boards

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

spos such an ahole with these midgets all fkn year

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

games ova

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

cant get stops get ty out not needed

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

jimmyneeds to touch ball more just doesnt want to tonight

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
1 hr ago

Bam is no show in playoffs again 😕

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

capela 0 talent totally outplayed bam tonight

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

gabe kyle in y gabe dummy

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

the want and desire to win is lacking in bams heart,got a nice bank aCCT though

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

bam son when the stakes are the biggest u seem to disappear quite a bit son.just doesnt have it

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

to many second chance pts

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

put zeller in for bam pls

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

effort off the charts kyle bam nah

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

lowry has it bam nah

Expand full comment
Reply
author
Surya Fernandez
1 hr agoAuthor

Kyle coming through again!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

in kyle we trust wheeww

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

get jimmy in ahole

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
1 hr ago

Bam that was weak.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

CALEBS BEEN SO BAD TONIGHT WOW

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
1 hr ago

Where is Bam? He never shows up in the playoffs. If I were Pat Riley I would trade his ass.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

when your small and non athletic youve got a problem getting killed on boards too athletic atl

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

jimmy cant sit at all eric

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

there bigs very athletic all we have is bam

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

second chance shots are downfall

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

jimmy cant sit suk it up jim this is game 7

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

gabe n strus g leaguers ereica

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

capela rebounds like yert

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

bams missed some gimmes at least 3

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

bams d showing up tonight

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

jimmy yes

Expand full comment
Reply
author
Surya Fernandez
2 hr agoAuthor

That’s more like it!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

were back

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Bout30man
2 hr ago

We got a game now!

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing