The Miami HEAT host the Atlanta Hawks in their first ever play-in game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.
If they win tonight, they will qualify for the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics.
TV: Watch the game live on TNT
Radio: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (Jose Pañeda)
Radio: Listen live on The Team 980 AM, S: WAQI 710 AM
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
MIAMI:
Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
Kyle Lowry (knee) — AVAILABLE
Max Strus (finger) — AVAILABLE
ATLANTA:
Trent Forrest (G-League) — OUT
Donovan Williams (G-League) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Tyler Herro
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela
u watch the playoff games i dont think theres even i gleaguer playing .this ahole starts 2
Awful.
Looks like we weren't prepared for this game.
Got embarrassed on national tv.
atl has no shot
celts will sweep atl
atl missed lots wide open shots to.just got all the rebounds.spo suks,never goes big.hate the coach 100% his fault
Im disgusted with the effort losing to hawks, especially with are top 3 players. They played terrible smh. Riley needs to make changes to this roster because this isn't the solution.
Embarrassing effort all around, honestly I don't even think we win on Friday
If the Heat faces Raptors, that will be a harder match up to overcome.
Bam looks lost. Too bad, he doesn’t produce that much especially in the most important games.
jimmy jackson real good announcer btw
outrebounded 63 39 spo u ahole
OUCH!!! Birdies got the last laugh. Ouch! Again
jimmy had off game.bam doesnt care kyle lowry had good games .
Bam is soft as shit. Can't depend on him to help carry a team.
uh dummy u never even tried to play bam n yert together u ahole
bams an embarassment
Looks like we have to play another play-in game. And deservedly so. No way we can feel confident about anything anymore this year.
as jimmy goes so go the heat .kyle thank u for the great game unfort jimmy was average tonight
guy is the most stubborn coach.gets killed every night on the boards
spos such an ahole with these midgets all fkn year
games ova
cant get stops get ty out not needed
jimmyneeds to touch ball more just doesnt want to tonight
Bam is no show in playoffs again 😕
capela 0 talent totally outplayed bam tonight
gabe kyle in y gabe dummy
the want and desire to win is lacking in bams heart,got a nice bank aCCT though
bam son when the stakes are the biggest u seem to disappear quite a bit son.just doesnt have it
to many second chance pts
put zeller in for bam pls
effort off the charts kyle bam nah
lowry has it bam nah
Kyle coming through again!
in kyle we trust wheeww
get jimmy in ahole
Bam that was weak.
CALEBS BEEN SO BAD TONIGHT WOW
Where is Bam? He never shows up in the playoffs. If I were Pat Riley I would trade his ass.
when your small and non athletic youve got a problem getting killed on boards too athletic atl
jimmy cant sit at all eric
there bigs very athletic all we have is bam
second chance shots are downfall
jimmy cant sit suk it up jim this is game 7
gabe n strus g leaguers ereica
capela rebounds like yert
bams missed some gimmes at least 3
bams d showing up tonight
jimmy yes
That’s more like it!
were back
We got a game now!
