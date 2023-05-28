The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals with just one win remaining to reach the NBA Finals.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
Gabe Vincent (Left Ankle; Sprain) — AVAILABLE
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT 111 - Celtics 105
Game 3 5/21 - HEAT 128 - Celtics 102
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics 116 - HEAT 99
Game 5 5/25 - Celtics 110 - HEAT 97
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Leave a comment
been there done that. need to do it again. Go Heat!
We need a spark
We need to come out swinging 4th quarter
gabes been bad this qtr
well, Jimmy has to score 20 in 4th
Spo got this rotation to small tonight
Robinson needs more minutes then lowery
can still do this....Go Heat!!!!
vs knicks jim had severe hops not no mo
Some idiots
jims legs are dead
Jimmy Butired?
Thank you Martin
bam grabbing rim isnt that a t
Wow Jimmy and bam really sucking tonight
butler suks no other way to put it
Not looking good for this series.
gabe 15 for 16 on fts
need some push...
LETS GO HEAT!!!!!!
spo fkd up there
omg max why not gabe spo
Thankfully we're in the bonus
grant this is not football sir
gabes launching 28 footers little to far bro
Where would we be without Vincent and Martin sheesh
That height of Boston Celtics has greatly bothered Jimmy Butler’s game.
I hope he can overcome this. He is badly needed to play in his “A” game.
jimmy has 10 shots blocked he has no lift
things looking good tatum jacking 3s brown 4 fouls down 2 with jim n bam no shows
tatum shooting us back in game here
Boston 4 for 19 from 3 yikes lol
Vincent making plays without his shoe lol
Mike Milker moment is a good sign
r will hurt looks like
We in the bonus for the rest of the quarter
see max attack jimmy cant u do that
4 on brown thats big
Brown with his 4th foul is huge
thats it for the challenge...need to win this big at the end.
bams offense just not good enough
Marginal. Lol
do this, Miami! Lets go Heat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
silver wants game 7 wwe bball
wtf he held him
offensive holding 15yds
That has to be a successful challenge. Clearly a hook
did jimmy save himself for the second half
if smart white beat us ok not tatum spo
gotta double tatum let horford smart white beat us from outside.like our chances
Butler saving it for second half. We hope. Bam after being aggressive at the start at least on offense has still 5pts. The others are doing good. Need to pick up defense. This series has to end today. Go Heat!!
best matchup on tatum played 0 minutes
NBA PLAYOFFS ECF GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics @ Miami HEAT - Game 6
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
