The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals in their bid to complete a 4-0 sweep and face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
Kevin Love (Left Lower Leg; Muscle Strain) — PROBABLE
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT 111 - Celtics 105
Game 3 5/21 - HEAT 128 - Celtics 102
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 5 5/25 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Leave a comment
ronny rothstein is worth a listen rc hes really good better than espn guys
18 0 run wheres the good time out manila u like to post lol
Meh you can't win them all. We are still up 3-1. Bam will be hard on himself and return stronger next game. Boston defended well and made their shots. Heat in 5!!
Lowry looked horrible with 4 turnovers.
No reason to get excited....
Spo needs to stop having Bam from bringing the ball up the court. Bam becomes passive as a facilitator.
lets hope gabes has strong ankles
Just embarrassing. Bam doing his best disappearing act
Until next game…..
that's it...gm 5. good fight Celts. congrats you defeated Miami at home that's a first these playoffs. 3-1. lets do it in their home court then. Go Heat!
caleb did nothing 2nd half.bam did nothing all game.
biggest concern gabes ankle if he cant go thats a big big loss
notice r will in and not old man horford 2qbn
just start caleb put love on bench
Looks like game 5
4th win is always the hardest to get. They were due for a good shooting game, but plenty of mistakes to clean up too
props to Boston they're playing better both ends
jeez bam come on u cant play much worse than u did tonight
Wayyyy sloppy. The opportunity was there
Miami is just out of control on offense. Keep jumping with no where to go with the ball.
lowry wtf jeez
They are hitting their shots and playing good D. Heat missing close ass shots
smarts making shots jeez
ohhh not looking good
Looks like we let them get in too much rythem. But we've seen enough comebacks ont to give up. Let's go Heat!
lots of time. but Heat looks tired
wow gabe ouch,dam.this series has suddenly changed.g will blocking jimmy.game 5 looks like
ouch Gabe hope he's ok
They have cut it to 4 a few times and then Boston goes on a little run to get back to 8 or 9
well...Heat are not a NY baseball team
defense needs to pick up
oop Dunc lol
bam playing like crape
Smart pass by Duncan
Bam make ur fts
pls
Duncan’s made some nice passes
Missing good looks.
bost best qtr of series .hope they resort to their typical one on one chucking 3s this qtr
3pt made is the difference right now. Some sloppy play also contributed
4th quarter incoming. Heat didn't let it get out of hand. Let's Go Heat!
one more quarter. go Heat!
Well within reach. We’ve been here before, multiple times. My concern is that Butler needs a rest.
With all that rest Bam needs to play the entire 4th
well, their 3s are falling so...lets take the 4th.
tatum vs jimmy
Their 3 point shooting will cool off, just keep the energy up Heat. We've seen this team come back before
jimmy tired?
Boston can’t miss. Don’t love the confidence boost they’ll get if they win this.
cmon! lets go Heat!!!
Jimmys getting going
NBA PLAYOFFS ECF GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics @ Miami HEAT - Game 4
NBA PLAYOFFS ECF GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics @ Miami HEAT - Game 4
NBA PLAYOFFS ECF GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics @ Miami HEAT - Game 4
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals in their bid to complete a 4-0 sweep and face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
Kevin Love (Left Lower Leg; Muscle Strain) — PROBABLE
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):
MIAMI:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT 111 - Celtics 105
Game 3 5/21 - HEAT 128 - Celtics 102
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 5 5/25 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Leave a comment
ronny rothstein is worth a listen rc hes really good better than espn guys
18 0 run wheres the good time out manila u like to post lol
Meh you can't win them all. We are still up 3-1. Bam will be hard on himself and return stronger next game. Boston defended well and made their shots. Heat in 5!!
Lowry looked horrible with 4 turnovers.
No reason to get excited....
Spo needs to stop having Bam from bringing the ball up the court. Bam becomes passive as a facilitator.
lets hope gabes has strong ankles
Just embarrassing. Bam doing his best disappearing act
Until next game…..
that's it...gm 5. good fight Celts. congrats you defeated Miami at home that's a first these playoffs. 3-1. lets do it in their home court then. Go Heat!
caleb did nothing 2nd half.bam did nothing all game.
biggest concern gabes ankle if he cant go thats a big big loss
notice r will in and not old man horford 2qbn
just start caleb put love on bench
Looks like game 5
4th win is always the hardest to get. They were due for a good shooting game, but plenty of mistakes to clean up too
props to Boston they're playing better both ends
jeez bam come on u cant play much worse than u did tonight
Wayyyy sloppy. The opportunity was there
Miami is just out of control on offense. Keep jumping with no where to go with the ball.
lowry wtf jeez
They are hitting their shots and playing good D. Heat missing close ass shots
smarts making shots jeez
ohhh not looking good
Looks like we let them get in too much rythem. But we've seen enough comebacks ont to give up. Let's go Heat!
lots of time. but Heat looks tired
wow gabe ouch,dam.this series has suddenly changed.g will blocking jimmy.game 5 looks like
ouch Gabe hope he's ok
They have cut it to 4 a few times and then Boston goes on a little run to get back to 8 or 9
well...Heat are not a NY baseball team
defense needs to pick up
oop Dunc lol
bam playing like crape
Smart pass by Duncan
Bam make ur fts
pls
Duncan’s made some nice passes
Missing good looks.
bost best qtr of series .hope they resort to their typical one on one chucking 3s this qtr
3pt made is the difference right now. Some sloppy play also contributed
4th quarter incoming. Heat didn't let it get out of hand. Let's Go Heat!
one more quarter. go Heat!
Well within reach. We’ve been here before, multiple times. My concern is that Butler needs a rest.
With all that rest Bam needs to play the entire 4th
well, their 3s are falling so...lets take the 4th.
tatum vs jimmy
Their 3 point shooting will cool off, just keep the energy up Heat. We've seen this team come back before
jimmy tired?
Boston can’t miss. Don’t love the confidence boost they’ll get if they win this.
cmon! lets go Heat!!!
Jimmys getting going