heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
18 min ago

ronny rothstein is worth a listen rc hes really good better than espn guys

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
20 min ago

18 0 run wheres the good time out manila u like to post lol

Manila Heat
40 min ago

Meh you can't win them all. We are still up 3-1. Bam will be hard on himself and return stronger next game. Boston defended well and made their shots. Heat in 5!!

Willie
40 min ago

Lowry looked horrible with 4 turnovers.

Bout30man
42 min ago

No reason to get excited....

Willie
42 min ago

Spo needs to stop having Bam from bringing the ball up the court. Bam becomes passive as a facilitator.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
52 min ago

lets hope gabes has strong ankles

HHHFAN
55 min ago

Just embarrassing. Bam doing his best disappearing act

Reality Czech
59 min ago

Until next game…..

Manila Heat
1 hr agoLiked by Surya Fernandez

that's it...gm 5. good fight Celts. congrats you defeated Miami at home that's a first these playoffs. 3-1. lets do it in their home court then. Go Heat!

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

caleb did nothing 2nd half.bam did nothing all game.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

biggest concern gabes ankle if he cant go thats a big big loss

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

notice r will in and not old man horford 2qbn

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

just start caleb put love on bench

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Looks like game 5

Diverj
1 hr ago

4th win is always the hardest to get. They were due for a good shooting game, but plenty of mistakes to clean up too

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

props to Boston they're playing better both ends

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

jeez bam come on u cant play much worse than u did tonight

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Wayyyy sloppy. The opportunity was there

Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Miami is just out of control on offense. Keep jumping with no where to go with the ball.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

lowry wtf jeez

2qbn
1 hr ago

They are hitting their shots and playing good D. Heat missing close ass shots

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

smarts making shots jeez

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

ohhh not looking good

Diverj
1 hr ago

Looks like we let them get in too much rythem. But we've seen enough comebacks ont to give up. Let's go Heat!

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

lots of time. but Heat looks tired

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

wow gabe ouch,dam.this series has suddenly changed.g will blocking jimmy.game 5 looks like

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

ouch Gabe hope he's ok

2qbn
1 hr ago

They have cut it to 4 a few times and then Boston goes on a little run to get back to 8 or 9

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

well...Heat are not a NY baseball team

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

defense needs to pick up

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

oop Dunc lol

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

bam playing like crape

Diverj
1 hr ago

Smart pass by Duncan

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Bam make ur fts

pls

Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Duncan’s made some nice passes

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Missing good looks.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

bost best qtr of series .hope they resort to their typical one on one chucking 3s this qtr

2qbn
2 hr ago

3pt made is the difference right now. Some sloppy play also contributed

Diverj
2 hr ago

4th quarter incoming. Heat didn't let it get out of hand. Let's Go Heat!

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

one more quarter. go Heat!

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Well within reach. We’ve been here before, multiple times. My concern is that Butler needs a rest.

2qbn
2 hr ago

With all that rest Bam needs to play the entire 4th

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

well, their 3s are falling so...lets take the 4th.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

tatum vs jimmy

Diverj
2 hr ago

Their 3 point shooting will cool off, just keep the energy up Heat. We've seen this team come back before

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

jimmy tired?

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Boston can’t miss. Don’t love the confidence boost they’ll get if they win this.

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

cmon! lets go Heat!!!

Diverj
2 hr ago

Jimmys getting going

