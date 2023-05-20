The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals with a chance to win two straight on the road.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 3 5/21 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 5 5/25 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Dear hothothoops, I am a 76ers fan who cheered and supported the Miami heat when shaq and then LeBron played for you. I am a great fan of Mr. Pat Riely as well.
You are playing great and I wish you go on to win the championship this year.
You have a great ownership and front office unlike my 76ers who literally gifted Jimmy F Buckets to you 🥲
Keep playing well.
This team reminds me of my 1969 my mets team.Not a great roster but a bunch of dawgs that got hot at the right time and won it all against all odds Go heaters.
brown 7 for 23 good job by dunc and max lol
eddie house does celts post game show,
We killed us some cheatics in there home again.Our dudes rose above the cheating refs again.Jimmy and his gang went out and disgraced coach maz.and his bunch of thugs to take the first 2 games of the east coast finals from them.As usual the refs.and NBA were in full blown let's help the Celtics win .Our dudes stepped up and humiliated them again .Like Jimmy said This is our year to bring another ring to south beach where it belongs.Home we go to win some more games and advance to the NBA finals again.Love our team and our chances.Rhis time no bubble.bring it on heaters.
why rob williams doesnt play more is mazulla scratching.
Boston must hate Miami. First, we end the best team in hockey's season. Now, we are on our way in basketball.
This team doesn't win this game without Caleb or Duncan tonight. Lowry & Love didn't have it. Zero points between the two almost sounds impossible that they still won. Insane
Jimmy Butlers about to get another coach fired
off to celtic sight see what there saying
Duncan and Caleb played very well. We keep getting help from just enough players.
barkley use to be ok now hes there for entertainment
Another really stupid Barkley comment. ‘Heat gotta win game 3.’ What????
cant wait to read their site.must be ripping coach gwilliams tatum in 4th.horfords suckiness.but there team is still better they prob think
Im waiting for a Celts fan to drop by and post something. Congrats everyone! 2 more!
Where’s celticpride? Did he lose his invite to join us?
‘And you don’t mess around with Jim’
Oh Miami, Miami...you are not following the script. This should be Boston's. Its always 1-1 remember? 😜😂
Will the biggest challenge the Heat face in the eastern conference really be the New York Knicks? REALLY?
That was an amazing game. I love my heat! Boston is weak mentally
Vegas made the line even bigger than game 1. Bwahahahahaha
ESPN analytics 3% chance Heat win the series. I know it's not over, but winning both on the road is slightly a better chance than 3%
Jason Tatum turned into Jason Potato.
Boston is so weak.
I believe the Heat are undefeated after trailing by more than 11 in these playoffs. Wild. Never seen anything like it
BELIEVE!!!
Caleb with a career playoff high in scoring and we needed it all.
Unreal. Maybe we are going to take this! Maybe we are going to the finals. Wow! Congratulations everyone!
Tatum doesn't have the killer instinct that Jimmy has simple as that.
All those sweep and Celtics in 5 picks looking bad right now.
This team doesn’t quit, it’s crazy
thanks grant
Halfway to a sweep, baby. Just gotta hold home court.
INSANE
Tatum has had more turnovers than buckets in the fourth quarter of both these games
HEAT WIN!!!!!
Our boy Manila at the dentist with kids and we're head banging
We win!
wow lebron or joker who do we want
headbangers ball!
Gabe clutch
refs missed that one good.strus doesnt know rules either do refs
Ball is in our court
Just need to score a bucket. Keep the pressure on Boston to have to make something happen
Just get the ball in
They gotta foul us
smart might have stepped on half ct line very close
Such a weak bail out call
They have to foul!!
We gotta win this even more now with strus getting hurt.
Yo this a thriller of a game !
wow gabe biggg play hes got a pair
