Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

366 Comments
Sivagurunathan R
8 min ago

Dear hothothoops, I am a 76ers fan who cheered and supported the Miami heat when shaq and then LeBron played for you. I am a great fan of Mr. Pat Riely as well.

You are playing great and I wish you go on to win the championship this year.

You have a great ownership and front office unlike my 76ers who literally gifted Jimmy F Buckets to you 🥲

Keep playing well.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Psl heat fan
15 min ago

This team reminds me of my 1969 my mets team.Not a great roster but a bunch of dawgs that got hot at the right time and won it all against all odds Go heaters.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
24 min ago

brown 7 for 23 good job by dunc and max lol

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
25 min ago

eddie house does celts post game show,

Expand full comment
Reply
Psl heat fan
27 min ago

We killed us some cheatics in there home again.Our dudes rose above the cheating refs again.Jimmy and his gang went out and disgraced coach maz.and his bunch of thugs to take the first 2 games of the east coast finals from them.As usual the refs.and NBA were in full blown let's help the Celtics win .Our dudes stepped up and humiliated them again .Like Jimmy said This is our year to bring another ring to south beach where it belongs.Home we go to win some more games and advance to the NBA finals again.Love our team and our chances.Rhis time no bubble.bring it on heaters.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
28 min ago

why rob williams doesnt play more is mazulla scratching.

Expand full comment
Reply
Bout30man
41 min ago

Boston must hate Miami. First, we end the best team in hockey's season. Now, we are on our way in basketball.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
2qbn
44 min ago

This team doesn't win this game without Caleb or Duncan tonight. Lowry & Love didn't have it. Zero points between the two almost sounds impossible that they still won. Insane

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Diverj
47 min ago

Jimmy Butlers about to get another coach fired

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
48 min ago

off to celtic sight see what there saying

Expand full comment
Reply
Bout30man
49 min ago

Duncan and Caleb played very well. We keep getting help from just enough players.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
49 min ago

barkley use to be ok now hes there for entertainment

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
51 min ago

Another really stupid Barkley comment. ‘Heat gotta win game 3.’ What????

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
51 min ago

cant wait to read their site.must be ripping coach gwilliams tatum in 4th.horfords suckiness.but there team is still better they prob think

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
52 min ago

Im waiting for a Celts fan to drop by and post something. Congrats everyone! 2 more!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
52 min ago

Where’s celticpride? Did he lose his invite to join us?

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
56 min ago

‘And you don’t mess around with Jim’

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
57 min ago

Oh Miami, Miami...you are not following the script. This should be Boston's. Its always 1-1 remember? 😜😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
60 min ago

Will the biggest challenge the Heat face in the eastern conference really be the New York Knicks? REALLY?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

That was an amazing game. I love my heat! Boston is weak mentally

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
1 hr ago

Vegas made the line even bigger than game 1. Bwahahahahaha

ESPN analytics 3% chance Heat win the series. I know it's not over, but winning both on the road is slightly a better chance than 3%

Expand full comment
Reply
Alaska Emily
1 hr ago

Jason Tatum turned into Jason Potato.

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Eazy83
1 hr ago

Boston is so weak.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Diverj
1 hr ago

I believe the Heat are undefeated after trailing by more than 11 in these playoffs. Wild. Never seen anything like it

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

BELIEVE!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Caleb with a career playoff high in scoring and we needed it all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Bout30man
1 hr ago

Unreal. Maybe we are going to take this! Maybe we are going to the finals. Wow! Congratulations everyone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Tatum doesn't have the killer instinct that Jimmy has simple as that.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

All those sweep and Celtics in 5 picks looking bad right now.

This team doesn’t quit, it’s crazy

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

thanks grant

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Alaska Emily
1 hr ago

Halfway to a sweep, baby. Just gotta hold home court.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

INSANE

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
1 hr ago

Tatum has had more turnovers than buckets in the fourth quarter of both these games

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

HEAT WIN!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
1 hr ago

Our boy Manila at the dentist with kids and we're head banging

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

We win!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

wow lebron or joker who do we want

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
1 hr ago

headbangers ball!

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Gabe clutch

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

refs missed that one good.strus doesnt know rules either do refs

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Ball is in our court

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
1 hr ago

Just need to score a bucket. Keep the pressure on Boston to have to make something happen

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Just get the ball in

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

They gotta foul us

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

smart might have stepped on half ct line very close

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Such a weak bail out call

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

They have to foul!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

We gotta win this even more now with strus getting hurt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
1 hr ago

Yo this a thriller of a game !

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

wow gabe biggg play hes got a pair

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing