The Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals for a chance at the gentleman’s sweep to reach the NBA Finals.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
Gabe Vincent (Left Ankle; Sprain) — OUT
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT 111 - Celtics 105
Game 3 5/21 - HEAT 128 - Celtics 102
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics 116 - HEAT 99
Game 5 5/25 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):
BROADCAST INFO:
SERIES SCHEDULE:
