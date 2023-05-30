Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

289 Comments
CVA
24 min ago

Well...I figured out why we lost 3 games in a row and won the game 7. I ve been watching the games we lost from 1st quarter and switched back to only watching the 4th quarter like the previous games we won. Tada....here's the answer 😀

Well done heat Nation.....cheers

TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
30 min ago

Caleb MVP

Spo COY (share it with Brown).

But no fan should have to go through his team being up 3-0, then 3-3 and eventually win 4-3.

TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
38 min ago

Waiting to see if CNN will celebrate Heat's 4-3 win, as Boston's win to make it 3-3, was celebrated on CNN.

author
Brandon Di Perno
39 min agoAuthor

FINALS BOUND!

Manila Heat
42 min ago

Hfl...what's celts blog status?

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
43 min ago

little time before sleep want to see what the loser website is saying.great great win see everybody thursday

Richj
44 min ago·edited 24 min ago

I had a feeling they would show up tonight. Game 6 the tide started to turn, not soon enough to win but that 2nd half was the best they had played since game 3. I had a feeling they could win, but I didn't see a 20pt blowout.

Now on to the Nuggets. It seems like Heat are overmatched, but I thought they were overmatched against Milwaukee and Boston too. Go Heat!

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
56 min ago

boston doesnt have a joker or murray be very interesting if this small lineup is used vs a big denver squad

Anypoint
59 min ago

Do we complain about the 6 ft attempts we received if we lost lol

Manila Heat
60 min ago

I just have to acknowledge bro heatforlife here. You responded well when called out and sorry for pushing you hard lol. But you did better...not that you need anyone's approval specially mine coz I might be crazier haha.

To the admins of HHH... pls get rid of any foul mouthed so-called Heat fans here.

See you all in finals!!

Anypoint
1 hr ago

Spo is a class act dude, an amazing respect he gave for Boston in his press conference

TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
1 hr ago

The only reason I watched this game today was Caleb Martin who has been very consistent from Game 1 against the Bucks and he did not disappoint today. Can not wait to receive my #16 jersey by post in a few days.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

jamal murray is playing so good now,but love our d.hes similar to brunson just not as strong

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

pat hates danny ainge spo vice versa

TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
1 hr ago

I discovered today, that the best way to watch a finals game on TV, is to have it muted. You watch it unfiltered, no noise and at peace with yourself.

Bout30man
1 hr ago

Just want to give some kudos to Duncan. He had a really good series. And Martin emerged, he really was our MVP.

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Think about it. If the Butler 3 goes in last season, we’re in the finals 3 out of 4 years.

SunManFromDogBone
Writes SunManFromDogBone’s Substack
1 hr ago

Well folks, that's why you never quit like some poeple...HHHfan for example. What a P-word.

Congratulations all! It's been a rough season but these playoffs have more than made up for it. Looking forward to the Finals where we'll find out if this year's Heat team is a team of destiny.

GO HEAT!!!

Bout30man
1 hr ago

All day, everytime the pundits said the Celtics had all the momentum, I started getting a good feeling. Do you know that every single expert picked Boston. A couple said it would be close, Perkins and Windhorst, but noone picked them. And, after awhile, I had a feeling this might happen.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

denvers not that good defensive team .joker is great but bam is too quick for him

Woody R
1 hr ago

Jimmy Butler just won the Larry Bird trophy by beating the Celtics- you can't make this stuff up!!

GO HEAT

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

I'm just going to put it here...

"Blowing a 3-0 lead will be fine to you? Lmao. There’s is no such thing as heat culture after they lose"

"Lmao couldn’t close them in 3 tries 2 at home. Lmao gtfoh"

That's the last for me for that...

Thank you Miami Heat!!!!

Bout30man
1 hr ago

Great win. Losing that close one in game 6 was a blessing in disguise. It was far sweeter and more sarisfying to win this way. Proud of our team!

ZechMerquise
1 hr ago

denver is a tall team. we might need to bring back Love to the starting lineup

Anypoint
2 hr ago

The way Boston lost has to feel 100 times worse than getting swept

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

Wow!!! We are there!!! Congrats everyone!!!

Manny
2 hr ago

Congratulations Heat well deserved win.

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

They continue to shock me. Can’t say I’m confident against the nuggets either, but this team has made this post season amazing.

Caleb and Gabe earning a bag.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

caleb martin was the difference.if we had pajamas playing prob lose

Deadsori
2 hr ago

Thank you Caleb. Playing like an allstar this series with Boston

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

barkleys prob cryying now along with hhhnonfan

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

HEAT WIN!!!

Bout30man
2 hr ago

Its remarkable. This is fantastic!

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

i dont like that fat cheap shot artist jokic.that was terrible what he did

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Crowd filing out. Hey Boston crowd, take Barkley and hhhnotafan with you! 2 total losers!! Lmao!!

TheAlien
Writes TheAlien’s Substack
2 hr ago

Just got myself #16 jersey at the Heat store.

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

almost there yet?

Anypoint
2 hr ago

159-0 lives on

Bout30man
2 hr ago

Finals baby!

Super Mario
Writes Super’s Substack
2 hr ago

Yes! Yes! Yes!

Bout30man
2 hr ago

Its over!

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

need ball handlers in get gabe in for dunc spo

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Let’s go Heat!!

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

less than 4min to go...GOOOOO HEAT!!!!!

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

i can hear the excuses now.too bad injuries are part of sports

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

are we there yet?

Bout30man
2 hr ago

I cannot believe what I am seeing. I am seeing what I don't believe! Getting awfully quiet in Beantown.

heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

dunc never gets tired been that way from day 1

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Duncut!!

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

20pt lead!! keep it going!!

