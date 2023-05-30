The Miami Heat meet the Boston Celtics tonight for the final time in the winner-takes-all Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals to see which team will make it to the NBA Finals.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (Right Hand; Fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (Left Patellar Tendon; Torn) — OUT
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin
Bam Adebayo
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT 111 - Celtics 105
Game 3 5/21 - HEAT 128 - Celtics 102
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics 116 - HEAT 99
Game 5 5/25 - Celtics 110 - HEAT 97
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics 104 - HEAT 103
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Well...I figured out why we lost 3 games in a row and won the game 7. I ve been watching the games we lost from 1st quarter and switched back to only watching the 4th quarter like the previous games we won. Tada....here's the answer 😀
Well done heat Nation.....cheers
Caleb MVP
Spo COY (share it with Brown).
But no fan should have to go through his team being up 3-0, then 3-3 and eventually win 4-3.
Waiting to see if CNN will celebrate Heat's 4-3 win, as Boston's win to make it 3-3, was celebrated on CNN.
FINALS BOUND!
Hfl...what's celts blog status?
little time before sleep want to see what the loser website is saying.great great win see everybody thursday
I had a feeling they would show up tonight. Game 6 the tide started to turn, not soon enough to win but that 2nd half was the best they had played since game 3. I had a feeling they could win, but I didn't see a 20pt blowout.
Now on to the Nuggets. It seems like Heat are overmatched, but I thought they were overmatched against Milwaukee and Boston too. Go Heat!
boston doesnt have a joker or murray be very interesting if this small lineup is used vs a big denver squad
Do we complain about the 6 ft attempts we received if we lost lol
I just have to acknowledge bro heatforlife here. You responded well when called out and sorry for pushing you hard lol. But you did better...not that you need anyone's approval specially mine coz I might be crazier haha.
To the admins of HHH... pls get rid of any foul mouthed so-called Heat fans here.
See you all in finals!!
Spo is a class act dude, an amazing respect he gave for Boston in his press conference
The only reason I watched this game today was Caleb Martin who has been very consistent from Game 1 against the Bucks and he did not disappoint today. Can not wait to receive my #16 jersey by post in a few days.
jamal murray is playing so good now,but love our d.hes similar to brunson just not as strong
pat hates danny ainge spo vice versa
I discovered today, that the best way to watch a finals game on TV, is to have it muted. You watch it unfiltered, no noise and at peace with yourself.
Just want to give some kudos to Duncan. He had a really good series. And Martin emerged, he really was our MVP.
Think about it. If the Butler 3 goes in last season, we’re in the finals 3 out of 4 years.
Well folks, that's why you never quit like some poeple...HHHfan for example. What a P-word.
Congratulations all! It's been a rough season but these playoffs have more than made up for it. Looking forward to the Finals where we'll find out if this year's Heat team is a team of destiny.
GO HEAT!!!
All day, everytime the pundits said the Celtics had all the momentum, I started getting a good feeling. Do you know that every single expert picked Boston. A couple said it would be close, Perkins and Windhorst, but noone picked them. And, after awhile, I had a feeling this might happen.
denvers not that good defensive team .joker is great but bam is too quick for him
Jimmy Butler just won the Larry Bird trophy by beating the Celtics- you can't make this stuff up!!
GO HEAT
I'm just going to put it here...
"Blowing a 3-0 lead will be fine to you? Lmao. There’s is no such thing as heat culture after they lose"
"Lmao couldn’t close them in 3 tries 2 at home. Lmao gtfoh"
That's the last for me for that...
Thank you Miami Heat!!!!
Great win. Losing that close one in game 6 was a blessing in disguise. It was far sweeter and more sarisfying to win this way. Proud of our team!
denver is a tall team. we might need to bring back Love to the starting lineup
The way Boston lost has to feel 100 times worse than getting swept
Wow!!! We are there!!! Congrats everyone!!!
Congratulations Heat well deserved win.
They continue to shock me. Can’t say I’m confident against the nuggets either, but this team has made this post season amazing.
Caleb and Gabe earning a bag.
caleb martin was the difference.if we had pajamas playing prob lose
Thank you Caleb. Playing like an allstar this series with Boston
barkleys prob cryying now along with hhhnonfan
HEAT WIN!!!
Its remarkable. This is fantastic!
i dont like that fat cheap shot artist jokic.that was terrible what he did
Crowd filing out. Hey Boston crowd, take Barkley and hhhnotafan with you! 2 total losers!! Lmao!!
Just got myself #16 jersey at the Heat store.
almost there yet?
159-0 lives on
Finals baby!
Yes! Yes! Yes!
Its over!
need ball handlers in get gabe in for dunc spo
Let’s go Heat!!
less than 4min to go...GOOOOO HEAT!!!!!
i can hear the excuses now.too bad injuries are part of sports
are we there yet?
I cannot believe what I am seeing. I am seeing what I don't believe! Getting awfully quiet in Beantown.
dunc never gets tired been that way from day 1
Duncut!!
20pt lead!! keep it going!!
NBA PLAYOFFS ECF GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ Boston Celtics - Game 7
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
