The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals with a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT 123 - Celtics 116
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT 111 - Celtics 105
Game 3 5/21 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 5 5/25 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
That’s about as complete a domination this team has had all year.
If you told me a team won a game in this series by nearly 30, I’d say Miami likely had a tough time.
If you told me a team had a 3-0 lead, I’d say Miami’s Cinderella run was nice, but likely coming to an end.
Crazy that we’re here, and Miami looks like the more physical team, the faster team, the team that wants it more, and honestly just the better team.
I doubted them I won’t say all year, but it was pretty early. I thought with 3 minutes left in the play in game that it was time to hope for lottery magic.
Instead this never quit team is a game away from a finals appearance. About the craziest thing I’ve seen in this league.
Gabe is a good speaker. He feels so natural next to Shaq, Chuck, Kenny, and Ernie.
"The game's in the refrigerator, the door's closed, the light's out, the eggs are cooling, the butter's getting hard and the jello's jiggling."
-- Chick Hearn
#PlayoffDuncan
2004 red sox 2023 celts lol
I think after tonight everyone is finally team Zeller :P ;)
havent seen zach karp in a while.hes pretty negative about rcs fav team
someone visited the celts blog? how was the weather?
time to ck losers site
If someone told you Butler wouldn't score 20 points and we'd win by almost 30, would you believe it?! Me neither, whoohoo!!
if we had mazulla and they had spo who wins
best game heat has played in years maybe since the big 3
FANTASTIC!!
Let Heat finished with 20+ lead. I want the Celtics players and and Celtics Fans demoralize in the upcoming Game 4. Am i a bad person for that😅
Those Celtics fans insulting our bench when the bench is cooking their Starters and roleplayers😂
svg is the best announcer going
noooo!!! they reached 100!!
shaq makes zo look like 2qbn size
yerts d def not there
HH you need to score!
Yurttttttt.
left handed hook yert wow
love the Jovic smile!
Gabe "too small" Vincent with 29 pts
Man, the Celtics scrubs are playing harder than the starters. It's too late now, but kudos to them for at least trying.
sweeping cs most likely and gentlemen sweep milw never in a million years would i have thought that based on reg season.i knew we had playoff jim but this ass kicking unreal
This is truly an incredible performance. Everyone played so well tonite. I say this is the Heat's best game of the season.
lets go UD!!!!
YURTTTTTTTTTT !!!!
We want Haslam
Love Yurt's potential but right there on D is why he doesn't play
so fla talk of sports world
Yurt's in!!!
HH! Yurt! Jovic!!
Gabe, Caleb and Duncan
HH, Yurt, Jovic all in
and also Dunc nice!
Absolutely crazy!
and also Gab3
What exactly is this Cody-Spo love?
Caleb still doing Caleb things
How close is Herro to returning?
I definitely think we should give these guys a rest. Roll out UD, Yurt and HH
The greatest comeback in National Basketball Association play occurred on November 27, 1996, when the Utah Jazz, down by 36 points to the Denver Nuggets late in the second quarter (it was 70–36 at the half and 70–34 just before), overcame this deficit to win 107–103.
I don’t like hat Heat got sloppy here, big lead or not.
u gotta try yert
pls get it up to 30 by 5 or 3min...i want UD!!
From defensive Duncan to dishing Duncan
celtic white team looks better than the starters lol
This is reminiscent of the 2013-2014 Spurs-Heat rivalry. Heat escaped with a Finals win in 2013 like the Celtics did last year. Then the next year Spurs came back and just totally dominated, like we doing right now.
whos this tyler herror playing for bost
NBA PLAYOFFS ECF GAMETHREAD: Boston Celtics @ Miami HEAT - Game 3
