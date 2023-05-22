Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

299 Comments
Zachary Kap
just now

That’s about as complete a domination this team has had all year.

If you told me a team won a game in this series by nearly 30, I’d say Miami likely had a tough time.

If you told me a team had a 3-0 lead, I’d say Miami’s Cinderella run was nice, but likely coming to an end.

Crazy that we’re here, and Miami looks like the more physical team, the faster team, the team that wants it more, and honestly just the better team.

I doubted them I won’t say all year, but it was pretty early. I thought with 3 minutes left in the play in game that it was time to hope for lottery magic.

Instead this never quit team is a game away from a finals appearance. About the craziest thing I’ve seen in this league.

Alaska Emily
1 min ago

Gabe is a good speaker. He feels so natural next to Shaq, Chuck, Kenny, and Ernie.

SunManFromDogBone
2 min ago

"The game's in the refrigerator, the door's closed, the light's out, the eggs are cooling, the butter's getting hard and the jello's jiggling."

-- Chick Hearn

2qbn
4 min ago

#PlayoffDuncan

heat for life
5 min ago

2004 red sox 2023 celts lol

2qbn
8 min ago

I think after tonight everyone is finally team Zeller :P ;)

heat for life
12 min ago

havent seen zach karp in a while.hes pretty negative about rcs fav team

Manila Heat
13 min ago

someone visited the celts blog? how was the weather?

Expand full comment
heat for life
13 min ago

time to ck losers site

Woody R
14 min ago·edited 13 min ago

If someone told you Butler wouldn't score 20 points and we'd win by almost 30, would you believe it?! Me neither, whoohoo!!

heat for life
14 min ago

if we had mazulla and they had spo who wins

Expand full comment
heat for life
15 min ago

best game heat has played in years maybe since the big 3

Reality Czech
16 min ago

FANTASTIC!!

Deadsori
16 min ago

Let Heat finished with 20+ lead. I want the Celtics players and and Celtics Fans demoralize in the upcoming Game 4. Am i a bad person for that😅

Those Celtics fans insulting our bench when the bench is cooking their Starters and roleplayers😂

heat for life
16 min ago

svg is the best announcer going

Manila Heat
17 min ago

noooo!!! they reached 100!!

heat for life
17 min ago

shaq makes zo look like 2qbn size

heat for life
18 min ago

yerts d def not there

Manila Heat
18 min ago

HH you need to score!

TheAlien
20 min ago

Yurttttttt.

heat for life
20 min ago

left handed hook yert wow

Manila Heat
20 min ago

love the Jovic smile!

Manila Heat
21 min ago

Gabe "too small" Vincent with 29 pts

Alaska Emily
22 min ago

Man, the Celtics scrubs are playing harder than the starters. It's too late now, but kudos to them for at least trying.

heat for life
22 min ago

sweeping cs most likely and gentlemen sweep milw never in a million years would i have thought that based on reg season.i knew we had playoff jim but this ass kicking unreal

Bout30man
23 min ago

This is truly an incredible performance. Everyone played so well tonite. I say this is the Heat's best game of the season.

Manila Heat
23 min ago

lets go UD!!!!

TheAlien
23 min ago

YURTTTTTTTTTT !!!!

Reality Czech
23 min ago

We want Haslam

2qbn
24 min ago

Love Yurt's potential but right there on D is why he doesn't play

heat for life
24 min ago

so fla talk of sports world

Woody R
24 min ago

Yurt's in!!!

Manila Heat
26 min ago

HH! Yurt! Jovic!!

2qbn
26 min ago

Gabe, Caleb and Duncan

Reality Czech
26 min ago

HH, Yurt, Jovic all in

Manila Heat
29 min ago

and also Dunc nice!

Reality Czech
29 min ago

Absolutely crazy!

Manila Heat
29 min ago

and also Gab3

TheAlien
30 min ago

What exactly is this Cody-Spo love?

Manila Heat
30 min ago

Caleb still doing Caleb things

Woody R
34 min ago

How close is Herro to returning?

2qbn
35 min ago

I definitely think we should give these guys a rest. Roll out UD, Yurt and HH

heat for life
35 min ago

The greatest comeback in National Basketball Association play occurred on November 27, 1996, when the Utah Jazz, down by 36 points to the Denver Nuggets late in the second quarter (it was 70–36 at the half and 70–34 just before), overcame this deficit to win 107–103.

Reality Czech
36 min ago

I don’t like hat Heat got sloppy here, big lead or not.

heat for life
39 min ago

u gotta try yert

Manila Heat
39 min ago

pls get it up to 30 by 5 or 3min...i want UD!!

2qbn
40 min ago

From defensive Duncan to dishing Duncan

heat for life
40 min ago

celtic white team looks better than the starters lol

Eazy83
41 min ago·edited 41 min ago

This is reminiscent of the 2013-2014 Spurs-Heat rivalry. Heat escaped with a Finals win in 2013 like the Celtics did last year. Then the next year Spurs came back and just totally dominated, like we doing right now.

heat for life
42 min ago

whos this tyler herror playing for bost

