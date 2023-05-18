The Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics tonight at 8:30pm EST in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
BOSTON:
Danilo Gallinari (Left Knee; ACL Repair) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
BOSTON:
Marcus Smart
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Robert Williams
Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 5/17 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 2 5/19 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 3 5/21 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 4 5/23 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 5 5/25 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
Game 6 5/27 - Celtics @ HEAT TNT
Game 7 5/29 - HEAT @ Celtics TNT
the heat might have a 3% chance to win next game .if we shock the world then a 97% chance to win series
lowry finally healthy ok thats y
jimmy never chokes at biggest moments he might not make shot but always makes right play
tatums a fake alpha we have the real alpha
Tatum only had 4 shots in the 2nd half?!
Barkley: the third quarter was the difference. No shit Sherlock!
Recap is up: https://www.hothothoops.com/p/jimmy-butler-celtics-bam-adebayo-kyle-lowry
Wow wow wow, what a win.
i cant listen to barkley about the heat
Reggie Miller was right - what on earth was Tatum doing in that final quarter
Bummer we only won one quarter. Wahahahaha! Evil laugh
In a hilariously weird way, I think this team might be creating more haters than the Lebron Heat but in the opposite direction. We are supposed to lose in every round and keep proving the "experts" wrong.
3 straight game 1 wins on the road but everyone keeps saying how 3-7 on the roster is better on the other team. I love it. keep fucking sleeping rest of the country
Heat is the best at getting the first game. On the road. As an 8th seed.
I got to hand it to those who believed. I am still amazed. But, now, everyone has to take the Heat seriously. 3% just became maybe 50%!
tatum pushes off and walks.smart flops .must of learned from belicheat
dang we really is the game1 thief. we always steal game 1s lol
Good guys 1-0.
Wonder how Celtics fans are feeling given the entire prognostication world had them seemingly winning in 5.
Hurray !
THREE IS THE NEW ONE HUNDRED
WOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!
Let's go Boston...
Smart still flopping
THREE PERCENT ODDS OF WINNING THE SERIES, WHAT NOW? WHAT NOW???
Jimmy's been great. But he's gotten the help he's needed tonight
How are we doing?
Go Heat, Go!
Maybe that genius will understand now why they should be afraid when seeing that #22 on a jersey! Haha!
Great game!
Best part is that Boston won 3 quarters but will lose the game. I already can see the national media narrative
I'm holding back until this is over
tatum ty for all your turnovers appreciate it.
Lowry should be out there
I can’t believe these refs!!
JIMMY!!!!
Oh my, one more basket. Three!
caleb pay him pat
Should get a T too!!
My favorite Martin!
Caleb!!!!!!!
were missing now dam come on buckets
strus d wow
3 minutes 19 seconds left. Up by 5. Let's Go Heat!
gabe had layup passed out to caleb missed 3
Just missed on 2 excellent looks
brown pushed off max
Oh jeez. Showing Brown's wee little blood. Those Bostonians love their blood a la Schilling
Hah, it's great going to 538 right now and literally watching the Heat's odds of winning finals go up minute by minute.
Less than 5min left hold on.
Go Heat!!
We’ve been here before
hard game to ref .there human they make mistakes just like my posts
Guys looking a bit tired. Hard to keep this pace
