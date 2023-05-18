Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

heat for life
32 min ago

the heat might have a 3% chance to win next game .if we shock the world then a 97% chance to win series

heat for life
35 min ago

lowry finally healthy ok thats y

heat for life
45 min ago

jimmy never chokes at biggest moments he might not make shot but always makes right play

heat for life
47 min ago

tatums a fake alpha we have the real alpha

Diverj
1 hr ago

Tatum only had 4 shots in the 2nd half?!

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Barkley: the third quarter was the difference. No shit Sherlock!

Brandon Di Perno
1 hr agoAuthor

Recap is up: https://www.hothothoops.com/p/jimmy-butler-celtics-bam-adebayo-kyle-lowry

Wow wow wow, what a win.

heat for life
1 hr ago

i cant listen to barkley about the heat

Anypoint
1 hr ago

Reggie Miller was right - what on earth was Tatum doing in that final quarter

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Bummer we only won one quarter. Wahahahaha! Evil laugh

2qbn
1 hr ago

In a hilariously weird way, I think this team might be creating more haters than the Lebron Heat but in the opposite direction. We are supposed to lose in every round and keep proving the "experts" wrong.

2qbn
1 hr ago

3 straight game 1 wins on the road but everyone keeps saying how 3-7 on the roster is better on the other team. I love it. keep fucking sleeping rest of the country

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Heat is the best at getting the first game. On the road. As an 8th seed.

Bout30man
1 hr ago

I got to hand it to those who believed. I am still amazed. But, now, everyone has to take the Heat seriously. 3% just became maybe 50%!

heat for life
1 hr ago

tatum pushes off and walks.smart flops .must of learned from belicheat

ZechMerquise
1 hr ago

dang we really is the game1 thief. we always steal game 1s lol

Zachary Kap
1 hr ago

Good guys 1-0.

Wonder how Celtics fans are feeling given the entire prognostication world had them seemingly winning in 5.

TheAlien
1 hr ago

Hurray !

Alaska Emily
1 hr ago

THREE IS THE NEW ONE HUNDRED

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

WOOOOOOOOHOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Let's go Boston...

Anypoint
1 hr ago

Smart still flopping

Alaska Emily
1 hr ago

THREE PERCENT ODDS OF WINNING THE SERIES, WHAT NOW? WHAT NOW???

Diverj
1 hr ago

Jimmy's been great. But he's gotten the help he's needed tonight

TheAlien
1 hr ago

How are we doing?

TheAlien
1 hr ago

Go Heat, Go!

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Maybe that genius will understand now why they should be afraid when seeing that #22 on a jersey! Haha!

Great game!

Anypoint
1 hr ago

Best part is that Boston won 3 quarters but will lose the game. I already can see the national media narrative

2qbn
1 hr ago

I'm holding back until this is over

heat for life
1 hr ago

tatum ty for all your turnovers appreciate it.

Diverj
1 hr ago

Lowry should be out there

Anypoint
1 hr ago

I can’t believe these refs!!

Diverj
1 hr ago

JIMMY!!!!

Bout30man
1 hr ago

Oh my, one more basket. Three!

heat for life
1 hr ago

caleb pay him pat

Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Should get a T too!!

2qbn
1 hr ago

My favorite Martin!

Diverj
1 hr ago

Caleb!!!!!!!

heat for life
1 hr ago

were missing now dam come on buckets

heat for life
1 hr ago

strus d wow

Diverj
1 hr ago

3 minutes 19 seconds left. Up by 5. Let's Go Heat!

heat for life
1 hr ago

gabe had layup passed out to caleb missed 3

Anypoint
1 hr ago

Just missed on 2 excellent looks

heat for life
1 hr ago

brown pushed off max

2qbn
1 hr ago

Oh jeez. Showing Brown's wee little blood. Those Bostonians love their blood a la Schilling

Alaska Emily
1 hr ago

Hah, it's great going to 538 right now and literally watching the Heat's odds of winning finals go up minute by minute.

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

Less than 5min left hold on.

Go Heat!!

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

We’ve been here before

heat for life
2 hr ago

hard game to ref .there human they make mistakes just like my posts

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Guys looking a bit tired. Hard to keep this pace

