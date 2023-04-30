Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

63 Comments
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
just now

middleton holiday brook connagton allen ingles not ahtletes,knicks have lots thoroughbreds

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
just now

Won the 2nd qurter by 6. Not getting killed on the boards. Outshooting them from deep. Keep it up and we'll be in front by the end of the 3rd. Go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 min ago

playoff kyle diff player now like gabe zeller hh caleb jim n bam .unless strus and dunc are chucking and hitting cant play them all these knicks guys have hops and they cant guard them

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
6 min ago

B2b back plays by Lowry!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
6 min ago

Took their first playoffs in a decade punch and kept battling back. I think it bodes well for our team.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manila Heat
6 min ago

Just a 5pt lead at the half? (yawn) zzzzzzzz

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
7 min ago

All that blah blah and only down 5

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
7 min ago

this is not a series for dunc strus d.

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
7 min ago

Love Caleb

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 min ago

lowry slapdown nobody does it better

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 min ago

this is a game for athletes might be hard for strus and dunc to play.milw slower team

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
10 min ago

robinson is intimidating

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
10 min ago·edited 10 min ago

Spo gotta change up the D on Brunson.

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
11 min ago

Heat a little tired of shooting from Milw series? Cmon boys lezzgo!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
12 min ago

Feels like we gotta put Jimmy or Bam on Brunson.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
14 min ago

hes a career 33% 3pt shooter.i want jimmy dominating the ball but hes still clark kent

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Diverj
15 min ago

Nice Gabe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
16 min ago

Great shot by Gabe.

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
17 min ago

That's why Gabe needs to keep shooting. Don't listen to dummies

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
17 min ago

Stop shooting Gabe. Yeah, right. Bb iq?

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
18 min ago

Just getting abused in the paint.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
20 min ago

hart wanted that more than superman

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
20 min ago

3’s back to regular season levels so far this game.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
21 min ago

id have hh on brunson kyle gabe cant handle him calebs a fake good defender

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
23 min ago

ty is so fly

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
28 min ago

Some super careless turnovers.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
31 min ago

dunc has to shoot or sit

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
31 min ago

Time to put Jimmy back in the game Spo.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
33 min ago

knicks dont have a greek they have lots jru holidays

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
35 min ago

no randle to lets go heat

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
36 min ago

it s a bird its a plane no its jimmy butler

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
37 min ago

Hate that play by Caleb on offensive rebound. Grab it with both hands and slam it. Not this one handed volleyball.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manila Heat
38 min ago

Bright lights of the big apple too much for Heat? Lets get them next quarter. JB just warming up

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
39 min ago

clarke kent so far come on superman

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
39 min ago

Ugly 1st. Bad defense. Missed open looks.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
40 min ago

knicks look good jeez .superman where r u

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
41 min ago

Getting lots of good looks for threes

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
41 min ago

so far he is clarke kent

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
41 min ago

we all know if jimmy isnt superman heat lose

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
45 min ago

Leading scorer - stop shooting!

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Zachary Kap
45 min ago

Time for a Jimmy take over? Getting good looks, but they aren’t falling so far:

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
48 min ago

gabe stop shooting

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manila Heat
51 min ago

Go Heat!!!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
56 min ago

gabe on rj not good

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
60 min ago

Thats the start we want from Gabe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
1 hr ago

Let’s go Heat!! Semi finals!!

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
1 hr ago

Keep it close and play hard. Let's go HEAT!

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing