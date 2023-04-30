The Miami Heat hit the road in their quest to close out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as available tonight while the Heat are healthy aside from Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
Bam Adebayo (left hamstring; strain) - PROBABLE
NEW YORK:
Jericho Sims (right shoulder surgery) - OUT
Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
Quentin Grimes (right shoulder; contused) - QUESTIONABLE
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
NEW YORK:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Tipoff: 1:00 p.m. EST
TV: ABC, NBA TV
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 4/30 - ABC
Game 2 5/2 - TNT
Game 3 5/6 - ABC
Game 4 5/8 - TNT
Game 5 5/10 - TNT
Game 6 5/12 - ESPN
Game 7 5/15 - TNT
middleton holiday brook connagton allen ingles not ahtletes,knicks have lots thoroughbreds
Won the 2nd qurter by 6. Not getting killed on the boards. Outshooting them from deep. Keep it up and we'll be in front by the end of the 3rd. Go Heat!
playoff kyle diff player now like gabe zeller hh caleb jim n bam .unless strus and dunc are chucking and hitting cant play them all these knicks guys have hops and they cant guard them
B2b back plays by Lowry!
Took their first playoffs in a decade punch and kept battling back. I think it bodes well for our team.
Just a 5pt lead at the half? (yawn) zzzzzzzz
All that blah blah and only down 5
this is not a series for dunc strus d.
Love Caleb
lowry slapdown nobody does it better
this is a game for athletes might be hard for strus and dunc to play.milw slower team
robinson is intimidating
Spo gotta change up the D on Brunson.
Heat a little tired of shooting from Milw series? Cmon boys lezzgo!!
Feels like we gotta put Jimmy or Bam on Brunson.
hes a career 33% 3pt shooter.i want jimmy dominating the ball but hes still clark kent
Nice Gabe!
Great shot by Gabe.
That's why Gabe needs to keep shooting. Don't listen to dummies
Stop shooting Gabe. Yeah, right. Bb iq?
Just getting abused in the paint.
hart wanted that more than superman
3’s back to regular season levels so far this game.
id have hh on brunson kyle gabe cant handle him calebs a fake good defender
ty is so fly
Some super careless turnovers.
dunc has to shoot or sit
Time to put Jimmy back in the game Spo.
knicks dont have a greek they have lots jru holidays
no randle to lets go heat
it s a bird its a plane no its jimmy butler
Hate that play by Caleb on offensive rebound. Grab it with both hands and slam it. Not this one handed volleyball.
Bright lights of the big apple too much for Heat? Lets get them next quarter. JB just warming up
clarke kent so far come on superman
Ugly 1st. Bad defense. Missed open looks.
knicks look good jeez .superman where r u
Getting lots of good looks for threes
so far he is clarke kent
we all know if jimmy isnt superman heat lose
Leading scorer - stop shooting!
Time for a Jimmy take over? Getting good looks, but they aren’t falling so far:
gabe stop shooting
Go Heat!!!
gabe on rj not good
Thats the start we want from Gabe!
Let’s go Heat!! Semi finals!!
Keep it close and play hard. Let's go HEAT!
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ New York Knicks Game 1
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ New York Knicks Game 1
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ New York Knicks Game 1
