Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

248 Comments
Allan Bongks
48 min ago

Who would've thought? Heat in 5!!!??? Just wow!! Let's go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
2 hr ago

Bucks traded 5 2nd round picks for Jae Crowder, who did not play. Cavs and Timberwolves traded a bunch for Mitchell and Gobert and are both on summer vacation. We got Love and Zeller for nothing. We might have won the trade deadline

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
author
Brandon Di Perno
2 hr agoAuthor

Recap is up, that was maybe the craziest game I've ever covered... https://www.hothothoops.com/p/heat-upset-bucks-in-ot-win-128-126

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Psl heat fan
2 hr ago

Yeh heaters.We are in a state of shock after seeing this series go down to the wire.Some of the best hoops ever in life.We were able to pull this off in spite of the biased ref.and Secaucus calls.That Greek was walking on every play with no calls .On to NYC to face Big Gangster This.and company.Very exciting time.By the way happy to hear from u Ms.Alaska Emily

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Is there really someone here who actually put a ‘like’ on that post from F You? That’d be pretty disappointing.

Expand full comment
Reply
ZechMerquise
2 hr ago

Everyone at PostingAndToasting is extremely happy that they will face the Heat instead of the bucks lol

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Alex Chomiak
2 hr ago

Someone should post this in the bucks reddit...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0spXnX0l638

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Heat - Knicks! Alan Houston retired, right? 😬

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Diverj
2 hr ago

The biggest upset in Heat history. Not sure whats in second place. Maybe beating the Bucks in the bubble?

Expand full comment
Reply
jwm72
Writes jwm72’s Substack
2 hr ago

wow!! we won this game, and at the same time, the bucks choked big time, especially giannis!! those deer were afraid of the headlights!! i take back my statement that it would have been better for us to lose the play in tournament versus the bulls!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Alaska Emily
2 hr ago

TYLER- OUT

VICTOR- OUT

LOVE- SIX FOULS

LOWRY- SIX FOULS

BAM-SIX FOULS

BUCKS- FULL STRENGTH

But none of it matters. Heat win. Thank heavens we have Duncan Robinson on our side.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

HHH friends, I just reported that pathetic comment I assume was from a Bucks fan.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Manila Heat
2 hr ago

To everyone who counted the Heat out after a 16pt deficit entering the 4th....pls come out. I wont bite. Just want to congratulate you also...

CONGRATULATIONS!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
2 hr ago

#8 upsets a #1 via 4-1 write that down in the history books!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Proving it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog!!!😆😀😂😀😆

Expand full comment
Reply
Alaska Emily
2 hr ago

WHERE'S DIEGO???????

Expand full comment
Reply
ZechMerquise
2 hr ago

bring the Knicks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

11 point underdog!

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
2 hr ago

You're welcome....hfl

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Willie
2 hr ago

Bam must play better on offense against the Knicks. Great game Heat. I've been a Heat fan since the beginning.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
2 hr ago

MIRACLE!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Ive always wanted to do this....

a villainous laugh!

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
3 hr ago

They said we had nooooo chance! Let's GOOOOOOO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
3 hr ago

I DONT BELIEVE IT!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
3 hr ago

Lets go Strus!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

ty giannis

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
3 hr ago

Yes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
3 hr ago

Another bs call

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
3 hr ago

Bam had really started to Heat up. Highsmith or Zeller?

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

omg wheres the foul gr8 willie defense

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

theres willies bam tip in

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

I think some therapists, medical people are needed over at the bucks site.

Expand full comment
Reply
ZechMerquise
3 hr ago

Jimmy going for 50 pts again lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
3 hr ago

Why is Bam shooting.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

bam missed ez won

Expand full comment
Reply
ZechMerquise
3 hr ago

overtime

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
3 hr ago

This Giannis stuff just gets ridiculous

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

my god he traveled refs wake up

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
3 hr ago

There you go Bam!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

theres willes bam

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

dandre fox has been great eric btw

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
3 hr ago

Holy Cow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Willie
3 hr ago

Game should be over with free throws for the Heat. BS.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

jimmy pushed connaughton down big time well take it

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

jimmy fouled though

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
3 hr ago

Oh my my my goodness!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Booo...ot lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
3 hr ago

Great Game

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

wow no dunc unreal

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
3 hr ago

dunc time hes gotta be in there spobot

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingTry Notes
Substack is the home for great writing