The Miami Heat hit the road in their quest to close out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as available tonight while the Heat are healthy aside from Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
MILWAUKEE:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back contusion) — AVAILABLE
Wesley Matthews (right calf; strain) — AVAILABLE
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Who would've thought? Heat in 5!!!??? Just wow!! Let's go Heat!
Bucks traded 5 2nd round picks for Jae Crowder, who did not play. Cavs and Timberwolves traded a bunch for Mitchell and Gobert and are both on summer vacation. We got Love and Zeller for nothing. We might have won the trade deadline
Recap is up, that was maybe the craziest game I've ever covered... https://www.hothothoops.com/p/heat-upset-bucks-in-ot-win-128-126
Yeh heaters.We are in a state of shock after seeing this series go down to the wire.Some of the best hoops ever in life.We were able to pull this off in spite of the biased ref.and Secaucus calls.That Greek was walking on every play with no calls .On to NYC to face Big Gangster This.and company.Very exciting time.By the way happy to hear from u Ms.Alaska Emily
Is there really someone here who actually put a ‘like’ on that post from F You? That’d be pretty disappointing.
Everyone at PostingAndToasting is extremely happy that they will face the Heat instead of the bucks lol
Someone should post this in the bucks reddit...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0spXnX0l638
Heat - Knicks! Alan Houston retired, right? 😬
The biggest upset in Heat history. Not sure whats in second place. Maybe beating the Bucks in the bubble?
wow!! we won this game, and at the same time, the bucks choked big time, especially giannis!! those deer were afraid of the headlights!! i take back my statement that it would have been better for us to lose the play in tournament versus the bulls!!
TYLER- OUT
VICTOR- OUT
LOVE- SIX FOULS
LOWRY- SIX FOULS
BAM-SIX FOULS
BUCKS- FULL STRENGTH
But none of it matters. Heat win. Thank heavens we have Duncan Robinson on our side.
HHH friends, I just reported that pathetic comment I assume was from a Bucks fan.
To everyone who counted the Heat out after a 16pt deficit entering the 4th....pls come out. I wont bite. Just want to congratulate you also...
CONGRATULATIONS!!
#8 upsets a #1 via 4-1 write that down in the history books!
Proving it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog!!!😆😀😂😀😆
WHERE'S DIEGO???????
bring the Knicks!
11 point underdog!
You're welcome....hfl
Bam must play better on offense against the Knicks. Great game Heat. I've been a Heat fan since the beginning.
MIRACLE!!!!
Ive always wanted to do this....
a villainous laugh!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
They said we had nooooo chance! Let's GOOOOOOO!
I DONT BELIEVE IT!!!!!
Lets go Strus!
ty giannis
Yes!
Another bs call
Bam had really started to Heat up. Highsmith or Zeller?
omg wheres the foul gr8 willie defense
theres willies bam tip in
I think some therapists, medical people are needed over at the bucks site.
Jimmy going for 50 pts again lol
Why is Bam shooting.
bam missed ez won
overtime
This Giannis stuff just gets ridiculous
my god he traveled refs wake up
There you go Bam!
theres willes bam
dandre fox has been great eric btw
Holy Cow!
Game should be over with free throws for the Heat. BS.
jimmy pushed connaughton down big time well take it
jimmy fouled though
Oh my my my goodness!!!
Booo...ot lol
Great Game
wow no dunc unreal
dunc time hes gotta be in there spobot
Who would've thought? Heat in 5!!!??? Just wow!! Let's go Heat!
Bucks traded 5 2nd round picks for Jae Crowder, who did not play. Cavs and Timberwolves traded a bunch for Mitchell and Gobert and are both on summer vacation. We got Love and Zeller for nothing. We might have won the trade deadline
Recap is up, that was maybe the craziest game I've ever covered... https://www.hothothoops.com/p/heat-upset-bucks-in-ot-win-128-126
Yeh heaters.We are in a state of shock after seeing this series go down to the wire.Some of the best hoops ever in life.We were able to pull this off in spite of the biased ref.and Secaucus calls.That Greek was walking on every play with no calls .On to NYC to face Big Gangster This.and company.Very exciting time.By the way happy to hear from u Ms.Alaska Emily
Is there really someone here who actually put a ‘like’ on that post from F You? That’d be pretty disappointing.
Everyone at PostingAndToasting is extremely happy that they will face the Heat instead of the bucks lol
Someone should post this in the bucks reddit...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0spXnX0l638
Heat - Knicks! Alan Houston retired, right? 😬
The biggest upset in Heat history. Not sure whats in second place. Maybe beating the Bucks in the bubble?
wow!! we won this game, and at the same time, the bucks choked big time, especially giannis!! those deer were afraid of the headlights!! i take back my statement that it would have been better for us to lose the play in tournament versus the bulls!!
TYLER- OUT
VICTOR- OUT
LOVE- SIX FOULS
LOWRY- SIX FOULS
BAM-SIX FOULS
BUCKS- FULL STRENGTH
But none of it matters. Heat win. Thank heavens we have Duncan Robinson on our side.
HHH friends, I just reported that pathetic comment I assume was from a Bucks fan.
To everyone who counted the Heat out after a 16pt deficit entering the 4th....pls come out. I wont bite. Just want to congratulate you also...
CONGRATULATIONS!!
#8 upsets a #1 via 4-1 write that down in the history books!
Proving it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog!!!😆😀😂😀😆
WHERE'S DIEGO???????
bring the Knicks!
11 point underdog!
You're welcome....hfl
Bam must play better on offense against the Knicks. Great game Heat. I've been a Heat fan since the beginning.
MIRACLE!!!!
Ive always wanted to do this....
a villainous laugh!
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!
They said we had nooooo chance! Let's GOOOOOOO!
I DONT BELIEVE IT!!!!!
Lets go Strus!
ty giannis
Yes!
Another bs call
Bam had really started to Heat up. Highsmith or Zeller?
omg wheres the foul gr8 willie defense
theres willies bam tip in
I think some therapists, medical people are needed over at the bucks site.
Jimmy going for 50 pts again lol
Why is Bam shooting.
bam missed ez won
overtime
This Giannis stuff just gets ridiculous
my god he traveled refs wake up
There you go Bam!
theres willes bam
dandre fox has been great eric btw
Holy Cow!
Game should be over with free throws for the Heat. BS.
jimmy pushed connaughton down big time well take it
jimmy fouled though
Oh my my my goodness!!!
Booo...ot lol
Great Game
wow no dunc unreal
dunc time hes gotta be in there spobot