The Miami Heat face the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals seeking to close out the series.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
NEW YORK:
Jericho Sims (right shoulder surgery) - OUT
Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) - DOUBTFUL
Evan Fournier (illness) - QUESTIONABLE
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
NEW YORK:
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 4/30 - HEAT 108 - Knicks 101
Game 2 5/2 - Knicks 111 - HEAT 105
Game 3 5/6 - HEAT 105 - Knicks 86
Game 4 5/8 - HEAT 109- Knicks 101
Game 5 5/10 - TNT
Game 6 5/12 - ESPN
Game 7 5/15 - TNT
4!!
So... fun thing about living in Alaska: apparently the entire state's internet is experiencing problems right now so I couldn't get video streaming to work but I finally hacked together a solution to listen over radio. So those who've been watching: are we really playing that shit today, or are we still in this game?
Duncan with 2 key 3s. Glad our coach knows the intricacies of the game.
turtl3 sighting!
Bang Lowry!
Got away with a couple walks on that possession. But I’ll take it
Back to 7 after that Duncan travel haha
was that bill bradley
Gotta get those rebounds
Looked like a charge
That’s a rough call. Refs been clearly giving Miami very little
better d on brunson now has helped
here we go zach
Lowry’s been cold all game, but that was a big bucket
Cal3b!
Let’s go Heat!!
Cut it to 10. That's why you have to keep shooting good looks. We've overcome bigger deficets than this in the playoffs. Let's Go Heat!
caleb needs more minutes dudes great athlete can shoot a little to
Glad Duncan shot that. Can't be scared to shoot
Let’s go Heat!
10
We’ve been here before. All year
11
LETS GO HEAT!! another comeback. please?! hehe
Try to stay 10-12 back going into 4th
Bang Caleb! Get it under 10 by the end of the quarter
17
12
heat played there best bball of year in playoffs till tonight this is an outlier we hope.
I’m not giving up - yet
Let’s put in the scrubs.
Maybe rest up for Friday if your team isn’t gonna show up Spo.
Great hustle Martin
Not gonna win losing the 3 point battle like this. Don't think they can keep it up for a series, but for 1 night sure
jeez love whats up lebrons watching
Feels like this one is over.
knicks were due for a good game ,they beat us during reg season.believe 3 out of 4 games
Gonna need some better effort if they have a chance tonight. Also gonna need to hit 3’s and get to the line. So far not much has gone right for the last 18 or so of game time.
Time for a Heat run!
smart putting lowry on jalen gabe too small
Knicks winning the hustle battle after the 1st
Good foul.
dipo on brunson would have shut his ass down.gabe doesnt have the strength
Ouch! Knicks very alive now
Can't get much better 3 point looks than these.
uh superman now or never eveybody klanking we need u
Spo gotta coach em to get to the hoop this game. Gonna shoot themselves outta this game quickly.
u can beat the knicks playing like this beating lakers denv no shot
Milw series Heat ave 124pts, 45% on threes on 15 makes a game. This series Mia is on regular season levels but still winning. Really waiting for those long bombs to fall. But will take any kind of win today to advance. Go Heat!
when jimmy has energy theres not 1guy on the knicks that can guard him
