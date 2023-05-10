Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

187 Comments
Reality Czech
just now

4!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Alaska Emily
2 min ago

So... fun thing about living in Alaska: apparently the entire state's internet is experiencing problems right now so I couldn't get video streaming to work but I finally hacked together a solution to listen over radio. So those who've been watching: are we really playing that shit today, or are we still in this game?

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
3 min ago

Duncan with 2 key 3s. Glad our coach knows the intricacies of the game.

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Manila Heat
4 min ago

turtl3 sighting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
4 min ago

Bang Lowry!

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
5 min ago

Got away with a couple walks on that possession. But I’ll take it

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Reality Czech
5 min ago

Back to 7 after that Duncan travel haha

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
6 min ago

was that bill bradley

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
7 min ago

Gotta get those rebounds

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Diverj
8 min ago

Looked like a charge

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Zachary Kap
9 min ago

That’s a rough call. Refs been clearly giving Miami very little

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 min ago

better d on brunson now has helped

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
10 min ago

here we go zach

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
11 min ago

Lowry’s been cold all game, but that was a big bucket

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
11 min ago

Cal3b!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
11 min ago

Let’s go Heat!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
13 min ago

Cut it to 10. That's why you have to keep shooting good looks. We've overcome bigger deficets than this in the playoffs. Let's Go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
14 min ago

caleb needs more minutes dudes great athlete can shoot a little to

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
15 min ago

Glad Duncan shot that. Can't be scared to shoot

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
15 min ago

Let’s go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
15 min ago

10

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
16 min ago

We’ve been here before. All year

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
16 min ago

11

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
18 min ago

LETS GO HEAT!! another comeback. please?! hehe

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
20 min ago

Try to stay 10-12 back going into 4th

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Diverj
20 min ago

Bang Caleb! Get it under 10 by the end of the quarter

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
21 min ago

17

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
22 min ago

12

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
23 min ago

heat played there best bball of year in playoffs till tonight this is an outlier we hope.

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
27 min ago

I’m not giving up - yet

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Zachary Kap
27 min ago

Let’s put in the scrubs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
28 min ago

Maybe rest up for Friday if your team isn’t gonna show up Spo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
29 min ago

Great hustle Martin

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
31 min ago

Not gonna win losing the 3 point battle like this. Don't think they can keep it up for a series, but for 1 night sure

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
33 min ago

jeez love whats up lebrons watching

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
33 min ago

Feels like this one is over.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
35 min ago

knicks were due for a good game ,they beat us during reg season.believe 3 out of 4 games

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
35 min ago

Gonna need some better effort if they have a chance tonight. Also gonna need to hit 3’s and get to the line. So far not much has gone right for the last 18 or so of game time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
37 min ago

Time for a Heat run!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
38 min ago

smart putting lowry on jalen gabe too small

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
39 min ago

Knicks winning the hustle battle after the 1st

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
39 min ago

Good foul.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
40 min ago

dipo on brunson would have shut his ass down.gabe doesnt have the strength

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
42 min ago

Ouch! Knicks very alive now

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
42 min ago

Can't get much better 3 point looks than these.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
42 min ago

uh superman now or never eveybody klanking we need u

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
43 min ago

Spo gotta coach em to get to the hoop this game. Gonna shoot themselves outta this game quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
44 min ago

u can beat the knicks playing like this beating lakers denv no shot

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
51 min ago

Milw series Heat ave 124pts, 45% on threes on 15 makes a game. This series Mia is on regular season levels but still winning. Really waiting for those long bombs to fall. But will take any kind of win today to advance. Go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
55 min ago

when jimmy has energy theres not 1guy on the knicks that can guard him

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing