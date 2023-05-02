Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

heat for life
1 hr ago

i listened to postgame in honor of rc now steph lebron

heat for life
1 hr ago

erics gonna look at film why they got 3 off rebounds,when u have a pf and 4 guys 6 5 and under duh

heat for life
2 hr ago

at this stage yert has to be better than zeller jeez zeller slow and old come on no brainer spobot

author
Brandon Di Perno
2 hr ago

Recap is up: https://www.hothothoops.com/p/game-recap-shorthanded-heat-fall

A shame, that was a really fun game.

heat for life
2 hr ago

bam needs to play like looney,it aint in him he got paid

Anypoint
2 hr ago

How good does NY feel after this win? A win is a win in the playoffs. However they struggled mightily against a sans Butler, Herro’s offense, and Oladipo on ball defense.

Butlers rebounding physicality was missed. If he can gain his health back, I see NY struggling the rest of the series. Unless Hart does something incredibly stupid

heat for life
2 hr ago

the bam plow play and the non rim call 6 pts fk nba,get it right they didnt .

heat for life
2 hr ago

this is gonna be a close series 2 even teams could go 7

heat for life
2 hr ago

good effort kyle wasnt good as he has been last few games.if he would have played like hes been playing thats a w.oh well jimmy better play saturday

heat for life
2 hr ago

hart is the new bobby portis put ud in

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Hard fought loss. Felt like 8 on 5 especially in the 4th.

heat for life
2 hr ago

gabe 30 footers come on too far

Anypoint
2 hr ago

Brunson completely switched pivot feet…

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

That took awfully long

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Feels like the game was fixed. 6 point swing on two obvious calls.

Also how come refs can take points away from Strus all the time, but can’t add the 2 for Vincent? Nba rules are trash, and the refs that enforce them are worse

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Fat lady not singing yet.

Sorry, I mean calorie challenged female

TheAlien
2 hr ago

SHAME TO YOU NBA AND HER REFS!!!!!!

heat for life
2 hr ago

good fk hart hes their marcus smart dirty non skilled player

Anypoint
2 hr ago

I would’ve laughed if Hart got hurt on that dumb flop. His stupid flop in game 1 led to Butler not playing tonight

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Good thing all the garbage calls came outside of 2 minutes, so the nba won’t comment on it

heat for life
2 hr ago

hack mitch little late eric game ova

James Albion
2 hr ago

Just inexcusable that there isn't a sensor or something that senses if the ball hits the rim. It could cost the Heat the game.

heat for life
2 hr ago

add 2 pts damit ball hit rim

heat for life
2 hr ago

bam needs help on boards eric

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Refs gifted the Knicks 4/5 points in this quarter alone.

The Brunson three shouldn’t have counted, and the Gabe bucket should have

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Ball hit rim.

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Hack a Robinson Spo. Heat got 4 fouls. Just make his shoot free throws

heat for life
2 hr ago

yert can be our hartenshtein

heat for life
2 hr ago

just too small second chance opportunities

heat for life
2 hr ago

bams fault fkn pf need a c

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Put Kevin in Spo.

heat for life
2 hr ago

bam get a rebound dam it

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

How was that a foul on Lowry? Every call in the 4th has gone Knicks way

heat for life
2 hr ago

bam outhustled by shtein dam

heat for life
2 hr ago

fk that explanation bam clearly fouled before brunson was even trying to shoot bad call

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

That’s crap. Shtein was already on his back before the shot

Reality Czech
3 hr ago

That’s the second time in these playoffs that the replay clearly showed in favor of the Heat and it went the other way!

heat for life
3 hr ago

scott foster at it again.

heat for life
3 hr ago

wow thought ball had to be released

Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

Lol. Refs you suck.

heat for life
3 hr ago

no fkn way foster u suk

Reality Czech
3 hr ago

That is absolute bullshit!!!!!!

Reality Czech
3 hr ago

NOT a good foul!

heat for life
3 hr ago

kevin love won with lebron wants another one very emotional

Reality Czech
3 hr ago

Let’s go Heat!!!!

heat for life
3 hr ago

gabe vincent show

Reality Czech
3 hr ago

Vincent!

Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

I know Spo isn’t going to change his lineup, but I’d still like to see Yurt getting Zeller’s minutes.

Zachary Kap
3 hr ago

Can we put UD for some enforcement? Knocking our entire team out,

heat for life
3 hr ago

toppin looks awful

