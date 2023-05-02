The Miami Heat face the New York Knicks at the Madison Square Garden in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out with an ankle sprain and joins Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo on the injury list.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
Jimmy Butler (right ankle; strain) - OUT
NEW YORK:
Jericho Sims (right shoulder surgery) - OUT
Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) - AVAILABLE
Jalen Brunson (right ankle; sore) - AVAILABLE
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Duncan Robinson
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
NEW YORK:
Jalen Brunson
Josh Hart
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 4/30 - ABC
Game 2 5/2 - TNT
Game 3 5/6 - ABC
Game 4 5/8 - TNT
Game 5 5/10 - TNT
Game 6 5/12 - ESPN
Game 7 5/15 - TNT
i listened to postgame in honor of rc now steph lebron
erics gonna look at film why they got 3 off rebounds,when u have a pf and 4 guys 6 5 and under duh
at this stage yert has to be better than zeller jeez zeller slow and old come on no brainer spobot
Recap is up: https://www.hothothoops.com/p/game-recap-shorthanded-heat-fall
A shame, that was a really fun game.
bam needs to play like looney,it aint in him he got paid
How good does NY feel after this win? A win is a win in the playoffs. However they struggled mightily against a sans Butler, Herro’s offense, and Oladipo on ball defense.
Butlers rebounding physicality was missed. If he can gain his health back, I see NY struggling the rest of the series. Unless Hart does something incredibly stupid
the bam plow play and the non rim call 6 pts fk nba,get it right they didnt .
this is gonna be a close series 2 even teams could go 7
good effort kyle wasnt good as he has been last few games.if he would have played like hes been playing thats a w.oh well jimmy better play saturday
hart is the new bobby portis put ud in
Hard fought loss. Felt like 8 on 5 especially in the 4th.
gabe 30 footers come on too far
Brunson completely switched pivot feet…
That took awfully long
Feels like the game was fixed. 6 point swing on two obvious calls.
Also how come refs can take points away from Strus all the time, but can’t add the 2 for Vincent? Nba rules are trash, and the refs that enforce them are worse
Fat lady not singing yet.
Sorry, I mean calorie challenged female
SHAME TO YOU NBA AND HER REFS!!!!!!
good fk hart hes their marcus smart dirty non skilled player
I would’ve laughed if Hart got hurt on that dumb flop. His stupid flop in game 1 led to Butler not playing tonight
Good thing all the garbage calls came outside of 2 minutes, so the nba won’t comment on it
hack mitch little late eric game ova
Just inexcusable that there isn't a sensor or something that senses if the ball hits the rim. It could cost the Heat the game.
add 2 pts damit ball hit rim
bam needs help on boards eric
Refs gifted the Knicks 4/5 points in this quarter alone.
The Brunson three shouldn’t have counted, and the Gabe bucket should have
Ball hit rim.
Hack a Robinson Spo. Heat got 4 fouls. Just make his shoot free throws
yert can be our hartenshtein
just too small second chance opportunities
bams fault fkn pf need a c
Put Kevin in Spo.
bam get a rebound dam it
How was that a foul on Lowry? Every call in the 4th has gone Knicks way
bam outhustled by shtein dam
fk that explanation bam clearly fouled before brunson was even trying to shoot bad call
That’s crap. Shtein was already on his back before the shot
That’s the second time in these playoffs that the replay clearly showed in favor of the Heat and it went the other way!
scott foster at it again.
wow thought ball had to be released
Lol. Refs you suck.
no fkn way foster u suk
That is absolute bullshit!!!!!!
NOT a good foul!
kevin love won with lebron wants another one very emotional
Let’s go Heat!!!!
gabe vincent show
Vincent!
I know Spo isn’t going to change his lineup, but I’d still like to see Yurt getting Zeller’s minutes.
Can we put UD for some enforcement? Knocking our entire team out,
toppin looks awful
