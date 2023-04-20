The No. 8 seed Miami HEAT seek a 2-0 series lead over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
After being upgraded from doubtful to questionable, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 2.
MIAMI:
Kyle Lowry (knee) — AVAILABLE
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
MILWAUKEE:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back contusion) — OUT
Wesley Matthews (right calf; strain) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Duncan Robinson
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Bobby Portis
Brook Lopez
Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV, Bally Sports Sun
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Leave a comment
1-1. Let’s go home.
120pts!! Too bad Bucks almost 140
this is a lesson for our top 1500 coach in a playoff game u cant start 2 g leaguers and uncan.
Its gonna be hard to watch the 4th. The score seems like its already over.
Massacre in Milwaukee. Can we do a Mauled in Miami next? 😂😆
Milw offense out of this world. Might be better if Giannis is playing? Hehehe
somebody dramond green portis please hes a dirty player
Bucks already outscoring Lakeshow and Grizz in the other game. And this is just the 3rd q. Memphis won.
dummy take jim out pls
a 2qbn run the wrong way
19 to 34. Mama said…….
all there 3s are uncontested
Every bucks making their shots
What happened to the old days where player played no matter what? Forget the set minutes shit.
32 down to 19. Nice little run.
I had to smile watching the Kings game with those fans going totally nuts. Fun to watch. And I wondered what this blog would be like if the Heat went 17!!! YEARS! Between playoff appearances?
As really, I mean really, bad as this has been, it thankfully only counts as one game. Before the series, I think everyone here would have thought a split in Milwaukee would be great.
again guys its simple unless jimmy is really balling we are mediocre
Heat needs to just pack their shit and head back to Miami at the beginning of the 3rd quarter 😩.
Heat D making Milw go for 160pts
1 superstar 1 good player 13 avg to below avg players and a top 1500 coach roster needs a makeover
Spo always starts the 2nd quarter with the weakest line up.
yeah im not playing jim or bam i more second
strus g leauging big time.its surprising when he has a good game
Might as well sit Jimmy and Bam. This one is ugly
Ouch...seems we're going home tied.
You can't go back home after getting your wig split. You have to fight back. Spo needs to make adjustments.
Why does Spo take Bam out and wait until we're 17 points down to put him back in. Man this crazy coaching.
we got a split ill take that.gotta get bigger dummy we are too small
Well game 1 was fun. Guess that’s one more win than I thought they’d get.
I guess we're happy getting one game? Right Spo?
Bucks by 40 tonight?
Is Bam playing tonight?
Bucks winning offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, FG%, 3PT %, turnovers…unless Spo has some magical player we haven’t seen this year, it’s not looking good
love got no pt y
does lowry take the fat boy % test pat use to give if he did hed fail it
jimmy hh caleb bam dipo best possible lineup we have.does dummy play this of course not
Hmm not good not that bad also. Just bad on D.
No answers for Bucks big lineup. Miami has to shoot like 60% from 3 to off set the offensive rebounds Spo is determined to give up.
lowry playing as bad as a player can play just put dipo at the pt dummy
JB: you cnt guard me
Ola!
Dipo!
Holiday ballin needs to be locked up.. anytime now boys
Lezzgo Dipo!!
dipo just sits hh just sits
coach plays a guy who is not an nba player nice job
Dunc lol
ty must be a steelers fan
2 gleaguers and uncan
