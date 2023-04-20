Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

85 Comments
Reality Czech
4 hr ago

1-1. Let’s go home.

Manila Heat
5 hr ago

120pts!! Too bad Bucks almost 140

heat for lifw
5 hr ago

this is a lesson for our top 1500 coach in a playoff game u cant start 2 g leaguers and uncan.

Manila Heat
5 hr ago

Its gonna be hard to watch the 4th. The score seems like its already over.

Manila Heat
5 hr ago

Massacre in Milwaukee. Can we do a Mauled in Miami next? 😂😆

Manila Heat
5 hr ago

Milw offense out of this world. Might be better if Giannis is playing? Hehehe

heat for lifw
5 hr ago

somebody dramond green portis please hes a dirty player

Manila Heat
5 hr ago

Bucks already outscoring Lakeshow and Grizz in the other game. And this is just the 3rd q. Memphis won.

heat for lifw
5 hr ago

dummy take jim out pls

heat for lifw
5 hr ago

a 2qbn run the wrong way

Reality Czech
5 hr ago

19 to 34. Mama said…….

heat for lifw
5 hr ago

all there 3s are uncontested

Manila Heat
6 hr ago

Every bucks making their shots

Willie
6 hr ago

What happened to the old days where player played no matter what? Forget the set minutes shit.

Reality Czech
6 hr ago

32 down to 19. Nice little run.

Reality Czech
6 hr ago

I had to smile watching the Kings game with those fans going totally nuts. Fun to watch. And I wondered what this blog would be like if the Heat went 17!!! YEARS! Between playoff appearances?

Reality Czech
6 hr ago

As really, I mean really, bad as this has been, it thankfully only counts as one game. Before the series, I think everyone here would have thought a split in Milwaukee would be great.

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

again guys its simple unless jimmy is really balling we are mediocre

Willie
6 hr ago

Heat needs to just pack their shit and head back to Miami at the beginning of the 3rd quarter 😩.

Manila Heat
6 hr ago

Heat D making Milw go for 160pts

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

1 superstar 1 good player 13 avg to below avg players and a top 1500 coach roster needs a makeover

Willie
6 hr ago

Spo always starts the 2nd quarter with the weakest line up.

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

yeah im not playing jim or bam i more second

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

strus g leauging big time.its surprising when he has a good game

Zachary Kap
6 hr ago

Might as well sit Jimmy and Bam. This one is ugly

Manila Heat
6 hr ago

Ouch...seems we're going home tied.

Willie
6 hr ago

You can't go back home after getting your wig split. You have to fight back. Spo needs to make adjustments.

Willie
6 hr ago

Why does Spo take Bam out and wait until we're 17 points down to put him back in. Man this crazy coaching.

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

we got a split ill take that.gotta get bigger dummy we are too small

Zachary Kap
6 hr ago

Well game 1 was fun. Guess that’s one more win than I thought they’d get.

Willie
6 hr ago

I guess we're happy getting one game? Right Spo?

Zachary Kap
6 hr ago

Bucks by 40 tonight?

Willie
6 hr ago

Is Bam playing tonight?

Zachary Kap
6 hr ago

Bucks winning offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, FG%, 3PT %, turnovers…unless Spo has some magical player we haven’t seen this year, it’s not looking good

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

love got no pt y

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

does lowry take the fat boy % test pat use to give if he did hed fail it

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

jimmy hh caleb bam dipo best possible lineup we have.does dummy play this of course not

Manila Heat
6 hr ago

Hmm not good not that bad also. Just bad on D.

Zachary Kap
6 hr ago

No answers for Bucks big lineup. Miami has to shoot like 60% from 3 to off set the offensive rebounds Spo is determined to give up.

heat for lifw
6 hr ago

lowry playing as bad as a player can play just put dipo at the pt dummy

Manila Heat
6 hr ago

JB: you cnt guard me

Manila Heat
7 hr ago

Ola!

Reality Czech
7 hr ago

Dipo!

Manila Heat
7 hr ago

Holiday ballin needs to be locked up.. anytime now boys

Manila Heat
7 hr ago

Lezzgo Dipo!!

heat for lifw
7 hr ago

dipo just sits hh just sits

heat for lifw
7 hr ago

coach plays a guy who is not an nba player nice job

Manila Heat
7 hr ago

Dunc lol

heat for lifw
7 hr ago

ty must be a steelers fan

heat for lifw
7 hr ago

2 gleaguers and uncan

