The No. 8 seed Miami HEAT host the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks tonight to try to take a commanding 3-1 first round series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to go for Game 4. The Heat will have Jimmy Butler also available.
The game will be nationally televised on TNT.
MIAMI:
Jimmy Butler (glute) — AVAILABLE
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Nikola Jovic (back) — AVAILABLE
MILWAUKEE:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back contusion) — AVAILABLE
Wesley Matthews (right calf; strain) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Sun
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Just got back from the arena and I’m still in shock. Jimmy was absolutely unstoppable. What a game!
Baffling how Jimmy was not triple teamed, nor hardly double teamed. Over confidence on the part of the Bucks and they paid for it.
someone said culture is nonexistent. so this is something else then? #NSD! Never Say Die! Heat all the way!! congrats to everyone...lets continue the convos on the recap hehe
Was fun to watch how Duncan Robinson was running around with his defender, even though Duncan hardly touched the ball.
Jimmy Butler just stole the biggest win of the year so far.With 5min.6sec.left our heat were losing by 15 pts.Then Jimmy went on one of his playoff runs and led our heat to an unbelievableVictory over the number 1 seed with the best record in the NBA .Our team was able to achieve this even though the officiating including Secaucus was doing everything in there power to make the bucks win.well I guess that we do not fear the deer .Infact we had some prime venison for dinner tonight.love our heaters.Go Jimmy Go.
i can hear stephen smith telling the league to give the clutch title to jimmy
The Bucks just don't get it. In this series to beat the Heat, the Bucks have to make at least 120 baskets.
We Believe wants a friend! Go Heat! Jimmy is amazingly unstoppable.
calebs best game in a while .he was great.kyles savy is def a plus.bam played good at the end.so jimmy hopefully has 3 guys who can help him out.
930 start wow.more rest for jimmy
We got Jimmy Butler for Hasan Whiteside, Josh Richardson and a like the 18th pick in the draft. Thats barely more then the Bucks traded for Jae Crowder who did not play. Rudy Gobert got like 5 1sts! Dejante Murray got 3 1sts!
3 down, 1 to go! You can do it, Miami!!!
that was a 12 pt deficit last 6min. the deer blinked. the Heatlights...i mean the headlights was too much. what a roadkill!
Jimmy Buckets!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We. Witnessed. History.
Look I don't know when this season is gonna end, but it was worth it to make the playoffs. We wouldn't have seen tonight if we tanked for the 14th pick. Lets Go Heat!
ring incoming,jimmy's performance was 4th highest in playoffs ever,the top 3 all played more minutes
One of the greatest Heat games ever!
im liking all comments after the buzzer lol
holy sh!te
whats more impressive joe dmaggios 56 game hitting streak or jimmys 56 tonight
Holy Cow
THREE-ONE!!! #1 vs #8 Goliath is down guys! not yet out but freakin down so bad!!!
That is 3 more wins than I expected.
The Butler did it.
Miami 3. Bucks1
WHAT A VICTORY!!!!!
HUGE HUGE win
jimmy's alll time highest performance aginst the number one seed with giannis,and most points in a playoff game for a heat player,he is the king of miami right now
not yet done...finish up good boys!
That contact is illegal, but Greek’s on Highsmith, legal. Got it
Vincent's last 3 fouls have been horrendous.
y put gabe in
This might be the best game anyone in Heat uniform has ever had
whoa, whoa !
i was gonna say first to 100 but then JB shut me up. lol
Great defense by Bam on that last possession
Big stop by Bam
Playoff Kyle. Playoff Caleb and Playoff Jimmy
Jimmy Yelling "THIS IS MY CITY!!!"
WHO'S THE CLUTCH PLAYEEEEEEER?!!!!
Un effing believable!!
Playoff Jimmy!
JIMMY FREAKIN' BUTL3R!!!!!!!
JIMMMMMYYY!!!
Madness
CALEB!
the walking freak lol
3 steps refs
thats walking fk
