Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

193 Comments
author
Surya Fernandez
44 min ago

Just got back from the arena and I’m still in shock. Jimmy was absolutely unstoppable. What a game!

TheAlien
1 hr ago

Baffling how Jimmy was not triple teamed, nor hardly double teamed. Over confidence on the part of the Bucks and they paid for it.

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

someone said culture is nonexistent. so this is something else then? #NSD! Never Say Die! Heat all the way!! congrats to everyone...lets continue the convos on the recap hehe

TheAlien
1 hr ago

Was fun to watch how Duncan Robinson was running around with his defender, even though Duncan hardly touched the ball.

Psl heat fan
1 hr ago

Jimmy Butler just stole the biggest win of the year so far.With 5min.6sec.left our heat were losing by 15 pts.Then Jimmy went on one of his playoff runs and led our heat to an unbelievableVictory over the number 1 seed with the best record in the NBA .Our team was able to achieve this even though the officiating including Secaucus was doing everything in there power to make the bucks win.well I guess that we do not fear the deer .Infact we had some prime venison for dinner tonight.love our heaters.Go Jimmy Go.

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

i can hear stephen smith telling the league to give the clutch title to jimmy

TheAlien
1 hr ago

The Bucks just don't get it. In this series to beat the Heat, the Bucks have to make at least 120 baskets.

DFiB
1 hr ago

We Believe wants a friend! Go Heat! Jimmy is amazingly unstoppable.

heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

calebs best game in a while .he was great.kyles savy is def a plus.bam played good at the end.so jimmy hopefully has 3 guys who can help him out.

heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
1 hr ago

930 start wow.more rest for jimmy

Diverj
1 hr ago

We got Jimmy Butler for Hasan Whiteside, Josh Richardson and a like the 18th pick in the draft. Thats barely more then the Bucks traded for Jae Crowder who did not play. Rudy Gobert got like 5 1sts! Dejante Murray got 3 1sts!

nomdesab
1 hr ago

3 down, 1 to go! You can do it, Miami!!!

Manila Heat
1 hr ago

that was a 12 pt deficit last 6min. the deer blinked. the Heatlights...i mean the headlights was too much. what a roadkill!

TheAlien
1 hr ago

Jimmy Buckets!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

We. Witnessed. History.

Diverj
2 hr ago

Look I don't know when this season is gonna end, but it was worth it to make the playoffs. We wouldn't have seen tonight if we tanked for the 14th pick. Lets Go Heat!

Wade
2 hr ago

ring incoming,jimmy's performance was 4th highest in playoffs ever,the top 3 all played more minutes

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

One of the greatest Heat games ever!

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

im liking all comments after the buzzer lol

Heliumiami
2 hr ago

holy sh!te

heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

whats more impressive joe dmaggios 56 game hitting streak or jimmys 56 tonight

Diverj
2 hr ago

Holy Cow

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

THREE-ONE!!! #1 vs #8 Goliath is down guys! not yet out but freakin down so bad!!!

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

That is 3 more wins than I expected.

carter
2 hr ago

The Butler did it.

TheAlien
2 hr ago

Miami 3. Bucks1

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

WHAT A VICTORY!!!!!

Sharkey
2 hr ago

HUGE HUGE win

Wade
2 hr ago

jimmy's alll time highest performance aginst the number one seed with giannis,and most points in a playoff game for a heat player,he is the king of miami right now

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

not yet done...finish up good boys!

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

That contact is illegal, but Greek’s on Highsmith, legal. Got it

TheAlien
2 hr ago

Vincent's last 3 fouls have been horrendous.

heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

y put gabe in

Diverj
2 hr ago

This might be the best game anyone in Heat uniform has ever had

TheAlien
2 hr ago

whoa, whoa !

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

i was gonna say first to 100 but then JB shut me up. lol

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Great defense by Bam on that last possession

Diverj
2 hr ago

Big stop by Bam

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Playoff Kyle. Playoff Caleb and Playoff Jimmy

Diverj
2 hr ago

Jimmy Yelling "THIS IS MY CITY!!!"

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

WHO'S THE CLUTCH PLAYEEEEEEER?!!!!

Reality Czech
2 hr ago

Un effing believable!!

Zachary Kap
2 hr ago

Playoff Jimmy!

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

JIMMY FREAKIN' BUTL3R!!!!!!!

Diverj
2 hr ago

JIMMMMMYYY!!!

Sharkey
2 hr ago

Madness

Diverj
2 hr ago

CALEB!

Manila Heat
2 hr ago

the walking freak lol

heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

3 steps refs

heat for lifw
Writes heat’s Substack
2 hr ago

thats walking fk

