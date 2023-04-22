Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

Reality Czech
just now

Butl3r!

Willie
1 min ago

I'm sorry I can't give Bam a pass no more.

Manila Heat
1 min ago

Jimmy Miller time lol

Willie
2 min ago

Butler is a killer and Bam is a pup.

Willie
3 min ago

Portis dogs Bam.

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
4 min ago

zellers perfect matchup for mt lopez

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
6 min ago

love zellers game rugged big gives us size second shots and a presence down low.mystifying why he plays gabe when u have turtle and dipo

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
7 min ago

problem is bam not max type player

Super Mario
Super Mario
9 min ago

Crucial Game 3, let’s go Heat!

Willie
10 min ago

We need Bam to score to win this series.

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
11 min ago

bams a good player.dont expect him to be joel embid jovic.hes 3rd best c in bball

Zachary Kap
12 min ago

Awful start for Gabe.

Willie
12 min ago

Bam coming out the and hasn't done shit.

Willie
13 min ago

Bam is soft.

Willie
14 min ago

Riley needs to trade Bam after season.

Willie
14 min ago

Why don't Bam attack Brook Lopez of the dribble? Is he scared of Lopez or something?

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
14 min ago

put dipo on jrue jeez its a no brainer dummy

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
21 min ago

jrue fouled first

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
23 min ago

put in dipo for gabe

Manila Heat
24 min ago

Lets get to 2 wins this day. Go Heat!!

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
24 min ago

2 g leaguers czech cant have that bro

heat for lifw
heat for lifw
25 min ago

u cant win tonight w/o giannis at home.call it a year.if we didnt have butler we would not not beat anybody.jimmys gotta go off 35 10 10

Reality Czech
37 min ago

Let’s go Heat!!!

Please, some Zeller.

Staring Love and using Zeller gives us more size. I like it.

