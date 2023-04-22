The No. 8 seed Miami HEAT host the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks tonight with their first round series tied at 1-1.
Though listed as questionable throughout Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled out for Game 3. The Heat had Kyle Lowry listed as questionable but he is active and available.
The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
MIAMI:
Kyle Lowry (knee) — AVAILABLE
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
MILWAUKEE:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back contusion) — OUT
Wesley Matthews (right calf; strain) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Bobby Portis
Brook Lopez
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Leave a comment
Butl3r!
I'm sorry I can't give Bam a pass no more.
Jimmy Miller time lol
Butler is a killer and Bam is a pup.
Portis dogs Bam.
zellers perfect matchup for mt lopez
love zellers game rugged big gives us size second shots and a presence down low.mystifying why he plays gabe when u have turtle and dipo
problem is bam not max type player
Crucial Game 3, let’s go Heat!
We need Bam to score to win this series.
bams a good player.dont expect him to be joel embid jovic.hes 3rd best c in bball
Awful start for Gabe.
Bam coming out the and hasn't done shit.
Bam is soft.
Riley needs to trade Bam after season.
Why don't Bam attack Brook Lopez of the dribble? Is he scared of Lopez or something?
put dipo on jrue jeez its a no brainer dummy
jrue fouled first
put in dipo for gabe
Lets get to 2 wins this day. Go Heat!!
2 g leaguers czech cant have that bro
u cant win tonight w/o giannis at home.call it a year.if we didnt have butler we would not not beat anybody.jimmys gotta go off 35 10 10
Let’s go Heat!!!
Please, some Zeller.
Staring Love and using Zeller gives us more size. I like it.
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami HEAT - Game 3
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami HEAT - Game 3
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: Milwaukee Bucks @ Miami HEAT - Game 3
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The No. 8 seed Miami HEAT host the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks tonight with their first round series tied at 1-1.
Though listed as questionable throughout Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially been ruled out for Game 3. The Heat had Kyle Lowry listed as questionable but he is active and available.
The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
INACTIVE/INJURIES:
MIAMI:
Kyle Lowry (knee) — AVAILABLE
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
MILWAUKEE:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (back contusion) — OUT
Wesley Matthews (right calf; strain) — OUT
PROJECTED STARTING 5 (at time of publishing):
MIAMI:
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
MILWAUKEE:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Bobby Portis
Brook Lopez
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Leave a comment
Butl3r!
I'm sorry I can't give Bam a pass no more.
Jimmy Miller time lol
Butler is a killer and Bam is a pup.
Portis dogs Bam.
zellers perfect matchup for mt lopez
love zellers game rugged big gives us size second shots and a presence down low.mystifying why he plays gabe when u have turtle and dipo
problem is bam not max type player
Crucial Game 3, let’s go Heat!
We need Bam to score to win this series.
bams a good player.dont expect him to be joel embid jovic.hes 3rd best c in bball
Awful start for Gabe.
Bam coming out the and hasn't done shit.
Bam is soft.
Riley needs to trade Bam after season.
Why don't Bam attack Brook Lopez of the dribble? Is he scared of Lopez or something?
put dipo on jrue jeez its a no brainer dummy
jrue fouled first
put in dipo for gabe
Lets get to 2 wins this day. Go Heat!!
2 g leaguers czech cant have that bro
u cant win tonight w/o giannis at home.call it a year.if we didnt have butler we would not not beat anybody.jimmys gotta go off 35 10 10
Let’s go Heat!!!
Please, some Zeller.
Staring Love and using Zeller gives us more size. I like it.