Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

181 Comments
Bout30man
1 hr ago

Very pleased with the gritty win. We have just enough to get past the Knicks if we just don't get any more injuries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
3 hr ago

Nice to wake up with a W

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Super Mario
Writes Super’s Substack
4 hr ago

Yes sir! 👍 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
4 hr ago

knicks are way better than that i expect game 4 a close game.thibs prob better off w.o mitch or stein,go with toppin randle grimes hart brunson

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Zachary Kap
4 hr ago

Six more playoff wins than I expected. Loving every minute of being wrong. Not sure what happened after 92 minutes of play in basketball? But something clearly clicked.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Alaska Emily
4 hr ago

Just ten wins away from a trophy...

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
4 hr ago

Spo outcoached thibs again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
4 hr ago

Much needed win! YAY HEAT!!!!!! 2-1

Where’s that let’s go Knicks guy. I suspect he won’t show up today

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
4 hr ago

Jimmy leads the Playoffs in 4th quarter scoring at 12 points.

Expand full comment
Reply
Big_guy305
4 hr ago

Bam been very good on the boards today

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
4 hr ago

games getting dirty get jim out games ova

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
4 hr ago

Milk the clock. milk the clock.

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
4 hr ago

This mage makes me feel so uneasy.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
4 hr ago

tiny gabe get him off ct eric

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
4 hr ago

Seemed like a week call there on Bam. Randle was forcing the contact

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
4 hr ago

Ball no lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
4 hr ago

harts to small for jimmy

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
4 hr ago

Strus fake, fake and them fly by.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
4 hr ago

Heat needs to settle down on defense.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
4 hr ago

not sure why tibs doesnt play grimes more

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
4 hr ago

If they get any closer, Spo needs a TO

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
4 hr ago

i remember randle had a 50 piece on us

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

bam hart

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

is dipo on bench?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

josh hart started the going low stuff

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
5 hr ago

This game is a slug fest.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

quickley wont be so quick anymore

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

pls dunc terrible shot

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
5 hr ago

Attack Randle and get him off.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

brunson looks like a running back

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
5 hr ago

Love the fake. by Lowry Needs more of that in the perimeter, so their guys can fly by to and open our guys to make 3s.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Handsome
5 hr ago

Kyle fawking Lowry!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Big_guy305
5 hr ago

Lowery told quickly to get big lol

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Alaska Emily
5 hr ago

If we get the lead up to 30, Spo needs to put in UD.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
5 hr ago

What a move for the old fella!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

ok jimmy ice that ankle

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

nobody cooler than our ty.

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
5 hr ago

Just glad our 2nd unit is better than theirs.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
5 hr ago

ty is so fly

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
5 hr ago

Last 5 or some minutes of game time have felt very sloppy…for both teams.

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
5 hr ago

Bam has been major butterfingers lately

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Big_guy305
5 hr ago

I think miami got this in the bag, just gotta keep up the scoring pace, and the defense. Knicks shooting 34 percent from the field.

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
5 hr ago

LET JIMMY REST, LET JIMMY REST!!

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
Super Mario
Writes Super’s Substack
5 hr ago

I’m glad the Heat never really pursued on getting Julius Randle. I NEVER really liked him.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Alaska Emily
5 hr ago

Despite that little scrum under the net... I think this game might be over. The Knicks might close the gap in one quarter, but they're not outscoring Miami by double digits. Not tonight with how they've been playing.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
5 hr ago

The refs are bent on not sending him to the free throw line.

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
5 hr ago

I willful a lot better if Butler kicks out the ball when is doubled or trebled.

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
5 hr ago

+8, +6, +3. One more quarter to win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
5 hr ago

Zeller gotta get himself under control. Can’t be motivating the opponents .

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
5 hr ago

Ball no lie, Randle.

Expand full comment
Reply
© 2023 Surya Fernandez
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing