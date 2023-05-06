The Miami Heat are back home to host the New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) and key reserve Caleb Martin (back) are listed as questionable
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) — QUESTIONABLE
Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT
Haywood Highsmith (knee) — PROBABLE
Caleb Martin (back; contusion) — QUESTIONABLE
Victor Oladipo (patellar) — OUT
NEW YORK:
Jericho Sims (shoulder) — OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Josh Hart
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Tipoff: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 4/30 - HEAT 108 - Knicks 101
Game 2 5/2 - Knicks 111 - HEAT 105
Game 3 5/6 - ABC
Game 4 5/8 - TNT
Game 5 5/10 - TNT
Game 6 5/12 - ESPN
Game 7 5/15 - TNT
Very pleased with the gritty win. We have just enough to get past the Knicks if we just don't get any more injuries.
Nice to wake up with a W
Yes sir! 👍 👍
knicks are way better than that i expect game 4 a close game.thibs prob better off w.o mitch or stein,go with toppin randle grimes hart brunson
Six more playoff wins than I expected. Loving every minute of being wrong. Not sure what happened after 92 minutes of play in basketball? But something clearly clicked.
Just ten wins away from a trophy...
Spo outcoached thibs again.
Much needed win! YAY HEAT!!!!!! 2-1
Where’s that let’s go Knicks guy. I suspect he won’t show up today
Jimmy leads the Playoffs in 4th quarter scoring at 12 points.
Bam been very good on the boards today
games getting dirty get jim out games ova
Milk the clock. milk the clock.
This mage makes me feel so uneasy.
tiny gabe get him off ct eric
Seemed like a week call there on Bam. Randle was forcing the contact
Ball no lie.
harts to small for jimmy
Strus fake, fake and them fly by.
Heat needs to settle down on defense.
not sure why tibs doesnt play grimes more
If they get any closer, Spo needs a TO
i remember randle had a 50 piece on us
bam hart
is dipo on bench?
josh hart started the going low stuff
This game is a slug fest.
quickley wont be so quick anymore
pls dunc terrible shot
Attack Randle and get him off.
brunson looks like a running back
Love the fake. by Lowry Needs more of that in the perimeter, so their guys can fly by to and open our guys to make 3s.
Kyle fawking Lowry!
Lowery told quickly to get big lol
If we get the lead up to 30, Spo needs to put in UD.
What a move for the old fella!
ok jimmy ice that ankle
nobody cooler than our ty.
Just glad our 2nd unit is better than theirs.
ty is so fly
Last 5 or some minutes of game time have felt very sloppy…for both teams.
Bam has been major butterfingers lately
I think miami got this in the bag, just gotta keep up the scoring pace, and the defense. Knicks shooting 34 percent from the field.
LET JIMMY REST, LET JIMMY REST!!
I’m glad the Heat never really pursued on getting Julius Randle. I NEVER really liked him.
Despite that little scrum under the net... I think this game might be over. The Knicks might close the gap in one quarter, but they're not outscoring Miami by double digits. Not tonight with how they've been playing.
The refs are bent on not sending him to the free throw line.
I willful a lot better if Butler kicks out the ball when is doubled or trebled.
+8, +6, +3. One more quarter to win.
Zeller gotta get himself under control. Can’t be motivating the opponents .
Ball no lie, Randle.
NBA PLAYOFFS GAMETHREAD: New York Knicks @ Miami HEAT Game 3
