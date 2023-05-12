The Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center for Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals with another chance to close out the series.
The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
MIAMI:
Tyler Herro (right hand; fracture) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon; torn) — OUT
NEW YORK:
Jericho Sims (right shoulder surgery) - OUT
Immanuel Quickley (sprained left ankle) - OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kevin Love
NEW YORK:
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 4/30 - HEAT 108 - Knicks 101
Game 2 5/2 - Knicks 111 - HEAT 105
Game 3 5/6 - HEAT 105 - Knicks 86
Game 4 5/8 - HEAT 109- Knicks 101
Game 5 5/10 - Knicks 112 - HEAT 103
Game 6 5/12 - ESPN
Game 7 5/15 - TNT
this austin reaves looks like duncan but man what mad skills
lonnie walker from the u
has there been a city that has won nba and nhl title same year.time to google
Congratulations panthers and heat 🔥
FANTASTIC!!!!! Congrats Panthers!
Heat and Panthers in ECF as 8 seeds. Insane
for me dont think its close joker best player
lebron and joker wcf looks like
What is funny is the Heat beat one of their old most hated rivals only to possibly face one of their newer most hated rivals. Since Celtics and 76ers still alive, adding them with Knicks, it's the trifecta of hate
glad we would not need to contend with them annoying ny fans
steph lebron lifes good heat win panthers in ot
Congratulations everyone here on HHH! ECF!!!!
This was barn burner sheesh lol
Man, this doesn't feel *quite* as good as icing the Bucks did, but it sure does feel good.
What a game. Solid win. Now we watch Boston-Philly game 7.
Hats off to Brunson. What a player. Miami the better team though.
ECF AGAIN
CONGRATS MIAMI HEAT!!!!!!!!
Can’t ever be easy. But this team that during the regular season appeared to have no business winning a playoff series, has won 2.
my heart throbbing fast. first time in these playoffs lol
Wow what a terrible shot lol
That might do it. Big free throws.
ny fans leaving good f them go back to ny
LET’S GO HEAT!!!!!!!!
no caleb d hmmm
DEFENSE! GO HEAT!!!
DO. NOT. FOUL.
Great way to make up Vincent
turtles!!!!!!!
If the Heat win Gabe needs to buy dinner for the team
gabe prevented randle from getting the ball
defense!!!
finish this goooooood. Go Heat!!!!
Refs will pocket a lot of $ after this game, even if they just bet the points
maybe refs whispered to Gabe "we're gonna let you in the cut"
series was ova gabe
y is gabe in there spo anyway
Gabe was doing too much
game was fkn ova gabe
This gonna be a flagrant.
GV frustration?
flagrant 4 sure
Not at all smart by Vincent
gabe what happened there.wow thats a flagrant wow wow
Took Adebayo being tackled to get a call
Refs: where not doing good enough
he missed finally
Let’s go Heat!!!
double jb hello
Foster doesn't call and 1. This is ridiculous
Best game for bam of these playoffs.
