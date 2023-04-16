The visiting No. 8 seed Miami HEAT take on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday for Game 1 of the opening round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
MIAMI:
Kyle Lowry (knee) — AVAILABLE
Gabe Vincent (hip) — AVAILABLE
Nikola Jovic (back) — OUT
MILWAUKEE:
None.
Gabe Vincent
Tyler Herro
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Khris Middleton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT, Bally Sports Sun
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Big one Gabe!
Wife: why you look so awake?
Me: its Monday just excited lol
Winning time the Butler is in
ok no jim time for me and manila to be nervous
Yes, more freethrows against the dirty Portis
put ud in please let him hansborough portis
Portis what the...
Not even close!
somebody pls smack portis for me
Nice Give and Go by Jimmy!
Herro with a broken hand? Defintely out of the series
Dunc sighting! We won 3 quarters!
Nice Duncan. Everyone's contributing tonight. Great game
If Love stayed a bit longer on the foul after that foul on Portis, that may be upgraded to a flagrant foul
playoff jimmy only one guy id take over him lbj
oh thats a dirty play portis fu punk
cleveland love it
Jimmy just keeps attacking. Love it
Mr. Martin!!
Caleb solid as always. Role players getting it done. Go Heat!
he was moving ingles reggie stfu
k love needs to play with bam
Now this I like, playing Love with Bam and then bring Zeller off the bench to be the backup C
Another Lov3
Bam!!!
Where is Herro? Did he really dive on the floor for a ball that he obviously knew he couldn't get and actually broke his hand? That's can't be true, Tyler never plays defense or ever dives for any loose balls ever
Needed that by Bam, they're starting to double Jimmy He needs to keep doing that
Do not put in Olidipo because he straight garbage on offense. He's a turn over machine.
Huge bummer about Tyler. But maybe this allows Duncan to find some life, or Dipo to find his groove.
Good timeout
wow reggie dising duncs d.strus n dunc together wont work spobot.man u got 1st team all nba defender cant see the floor.
Keep being aggressive on offense and defense.
bam playing like max player
Good to see a couple go down for Bam
Lopez is not even Guarding Bam
reggie he hooked his arm
duncan over dipo wow.dipos stock has bottomed out
Damn, broken right hand. He’ll be out long beyond this series.
happy with half but gabe is too small for holiday doesnt effect his shot at all release dipo spobot.when we took bam out and put love in thats when we made another run.bams play is so uninspiring on the offensive end
13 point lead at half. We have a chance. We need to rotate in one more player, short bench may get tired in second. Release the Dipo!
Did we just win another quarter? The first half? Keep it up!
Passing to Herro right then was nuts
I felt bad for the Giannis’ injury though I really thought that was an offensive foul though.
I want the Heat to win against a healthy Bucks. In that way, the Bucks has no excuse for losing at their home court.
Jimmy's playing awesome, getting help and Giannis is out. Must win game
giannis style of playing he wont have long career
portis is a heat killer id put hh on him
love more versatile than bam.we payed bam max money what a joke
K3vin
LOVE IT!
Instant effect by Butler
