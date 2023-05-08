Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

303 Comments
Psl heat fan
7 hr ago

Our team balled out this game.The Knicks came out tonight determined to play hard.We played harder and beat them.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

knicks lose next game grumpy thibodeaux gets pink slip

Expand full comment
Reply
ZechMerquise
8 hr ago

ny's core of barret, randle, and brunson are good..but they seriously lack bench and shooting. oh well lets get game 6

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

rc what r u watching now

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

ad has been great bad great tonight?

Expand full comment
Reply
TheAlien
8 hr ago

NBA should set a new rule where fouls are carried to the next game. Means Randle and Hart will be out for game 5.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

ok true heat fans ron rothstein eric reid jon crotty time hell no gimme some lebron steph lgh

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
8 hr ago

Even the most optimistic of us didn’t expect 7 playoff wins

Expand full comment
Reply (5)
Diverj
8 hr ago

If Jimmy was healthy we would have swept them already. I was never going to be scared of the Knicks after we beat the Bucks in 5.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
2qbn
8 hr ago

The Heat need to end this shit in NY. End this asafp.

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

if lowry was playing like he was during reg season 3 1 ny

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
8 hr ago

A W!!! 3-1!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
8 hr ago

W!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

panthers and heat 2 parades possibly

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
8 hr ago

thank you NY! you made your welcome in Miami! see you at msg. 3-1!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
TheAlien
8 hr ago

Go Heat, Go!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

ny gave good effort just not good enough

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
8 hr ago

oh no! they made it to 100! tsk tsk tsk smh

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
8 hr ago

lol lowry how many offrebs does he have?

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

look like a foul on kyle there

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Bout30man
8 hr ago

I think thats it. Looking good.

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

knicks are newbies to playoffs it shows in their play

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

didnt get superman jimmy and still win good sign

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Diverj
8 hr ago

That's why Bam's been working on that jumper all season

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
8 hr ago

A little sloppy in the last minute. Thankfully the Knicks been sloppy most of the 4th

Expand full comment
Reply
Alaska Emily
8 hr ago

I think that Randle charge is the end of the season for New York. They lose this game, they almost certainly lose the series.

Expand full comment
Reply (2)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
8 hr ago

brunson unreal

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
9 hr ago

I don't think a challege would have helped them that was a charge

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
9 hr ago

Let’s go Heat!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Zachary Kap
9 hr ago

Great D by Strus

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

great d strus great play

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
9 hr ago

Heat winning the rebounds!

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
9 hr ago

yesss...cnt challenge that anymore lol

Expand full comment
Reply
Reality Czech
9 hr ago

Bye Julius!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

jimmy lacking explosion tonight age or injury

Expand full comment
Reply (3)
Manila Heat
9 hr ago

last 3min hold on!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

brunson on fire

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

refs cheating now

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
9 hr ago

WOW CALEB!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Reality Czech
9 hr ago

Woohoo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
9 hr ago

need some more push...lets go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

joker getting suspended remember what he did to morris losing respect for him

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
9 hr ago

theres that 10pt lead!

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

lowry is very strong plays like a pf

Expand full comment
Reply
2qbn
9 hr ago

Knicks flop society

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

jimmys def not 100%,grimes not good defender

Expand full comment
Reply
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

jimmy time

Expand full comment
Reply
Manila Heat
9 hr ago

lets get a good run. finish this good. go Heat!

Expand full comment
Reply
Diverj
9 hr ago

Closing 5 - Jimmy, Bam, Lowry, Love, Strus

Expand full comment
Reply (1)
heat for life
Writes heat’s Substack
9 hr ago

hh better option than unc

Expand full comment
Reply
