The Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at the Kaseya Center in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Monday night
Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) is available and will be starting. Quentin Grimes (left ankle sprain) is out for the Knicks.
The game will be nationally televised on ABC.
MIAMI:
Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) — AVAILABLE
Tyler Herro (hand) — OUT
Victor Oladipo (patellar) — OUT
NEW YORK:
Jericho Sims (shoulder) — OUT
Immanuel Quickley (left ankle sprain) - OUT
Gabe Vincent
Max Strus
Jimmy Butler
Kevin Love
Bam Adebayo
Jalen Brunson
Quentin Grimes
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
TV: TNT
RADIO: WQAM 560 & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Game 1 4/30 - HEAT 108 - Knicks 101
Game 2 5/2 - Knicks 111 - HEAT 105
Game 3 5/6 - HEAT 105 - Knicks 86
Game 4 5/8 - TNT
Game 5 5/10 - TNT
Game 6 5/12 - ESPN
Game 7 5/15 - TNT
Our team balled out this game.The Knicks came out tonight determined to play hard.We played harder and beat them.
knicks lose next game grumpy thibodeaux gets pink slip
ny's core of barret, randle, and brunson are good..but they seriously lack bench and shooting. oh well lets get game 6
rc what r u watching now
ad has been great bad great tonight?
NBA should set a new rule where fouls are carried to the next game. Means Randle and Hart will be out for game 5.
ok true heat fans ron rothstein eric reid jon crotty time hell no gimme some lebron steph lgh
Even the most optimistic of us didn’t expect 7 playoff wins
If Jimmy was healthy we would have swept them already. I was never going to be scared of the Knicks after we beat the Bucks in 5.
The Heat need to end this shit in NY. End this asafp.
if lowry was playing like he was during reg season 3 1 ny
A W!!! 3-1!!!!!!
W!
panthers and heat 2 parades possibly
thank you NY! you made your welcome in Miami! see you at msg. 3-1!
Go Heat, Go!
ny gave good effort just not good enough
oh no! they made it to 100! tsk tsk tsk smh
lol lowry how many offrebs does he have?
look like a foul on kyle there
I think thats it. Looking good.
knicks are newbies to playoffs it shows in their play
didnt get superman jimmy and still win good sign
That's why Bam's been working on that jumper all season
A little sloppy in the last minute. Thankfully the Knicks been sloppy most of the 4th
I think that Randle charge is the end of the season for New York. They lose this game, they almost certainly lose the series.
brunson unreal
I don't think a challege would have helped them that was a charge
Let’s go Heat!!!!
Great D by Strus
great d strus great play
Heat winning the rebounds!
yesss...cnt challenge that anymore lol
Bye Julius!
jimmy lacking explosion tonight age or injury
last 3min hold on!
brunson on fire
refs cheating now
WOW CALEB!
Woohoo!
need some more push...lets go Heat!
joker getting suspended remember what he did to morris losing respect for him
theres that 10pt lead!
lowry is very strong plays like a pf
Knicks flop society
jimmys def not 100%,grimes not good defender
jimmy time
lets get a good run. finish this good. go Heat!
Closing 5 - Jimmy, Bam, Lowry, Love, Strus
hh better option than unc
