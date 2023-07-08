The Miami Heat continue their NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with Saturday’s early 3:00pm game against the Boston Celtics in the Cox Pavilion.
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. will not play today due to a shoulder injury sustained earlier this week during the team’s previous Summer League game. Jamaree Bouyea (sprained right ankle) is also out.
The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.
Tipoff: 3:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV
MIAMI:
Dru Smith
Drew Peterson
Jamal Cain
Nikola Jovic
Orlando Robinson
Leave a comment
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT vs Boston Celtics
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT vs Boston Celtics
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT vs Boston Celtics
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat continue their NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with Saturday’s early 3:00pm game against the Boston Celtics in the Cox Pavilion.
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. will not play today due to a shoulder injury sustained earlier this week during the team’s previous Summer League game. Jamaree Bouyea (sprained right ankle) is also out.
The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 3:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV
MIAMI HEAT PROJECTED STARTING 5:
MIAMI:
Dru Smith
Drew Peterson
Jamal Cain
Nikola Jovic
Orlando Robinson
Leave a comment