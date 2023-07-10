The Miami Heat resume their NBA Summer League with Monday’s 6:30pm game against the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (left shoulder) missed Saturday’s win against the Boston Celtics. Nikola Jovic (sore left foot) is questionable to play today but remains hopeful.
The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV
RADIO: WQAM 560 AM
MIAMI:
Dru Smith
Drew Peterson
Jamal Cain
Nikola Jovic
Orlando Robinson
Leave a comment
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT vs Phoenix Suns
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT vs Phoenix Suns
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT vs Phoenix Suns
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat resume their NBA Summer League with Monday’s 6:30pm game against the Boston Celtics at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. (left shoulder) missed Saturday’s win against the Boston Celtics. Nikola Jovic (sore left foot) is questionable to play today but remains hopeful.
The game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. EST
TV: NBA TV
RADIO: WQAM 560 AM
MIAMI HEAT PROJECTED STARTING 5:
MIAMI:
Dru Smith
Drew Peterson
Jamal Cain
Nikola Jovic
Orlando Robinson
Leave a comment