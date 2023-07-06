Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog

12 Comments
founding
Reality Czech
just now

Also want to check out center Gardner and more of Audige

Anypoint
just now

Bouyea reminds me of Earl Boykins

Zachary Kap
just now

Too much one on one to start. Bouyea came in and got a couple looks. But all in all, the three guys we want to see look good, have been iffy.

Anypoint
4 min ago

Jovic playing out of control. Let’s ship him to Portland

Vamosheat
5 min ago

If spurs are involved in this potential Lillard trade I suspect they'll really be intrigued at acquiring jovic as part of their package. He seems like a pop player. Idk he seems like a 20 ppg, 4-5 ast guy, I really like his potential, tough to see him go if that's the case. Anyways looking forward to what the summer leaguers do tonight

2qbn
5 min ago

Not the start we wanted

Big_guy305
6 min ago

Let's go jovic and JJJ!

founding
Reality Czech
14 min ago

Hope to see some Cain tonight. He had an ankle twist or something Monday.

2qbn
14 min ago

Blazers will be on the phone once Jovic and triple J go off again. LOL! Don't answer the call, Pat ;)

founding
Reality Czech
15 min ago

Let’s go Heat Jr!

