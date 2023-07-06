The Miami Heat are back at it in the NBA Summer League with Wednesday night’s game against the host Sacramento Kings in the Golden1 Center as part of the California Classic tournament.
The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Tipoff: 10:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
MIAMI:
Dru Smith
Drew Peterson
Nikola Jovic
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Orlando Robinson
Leave a comment
Also want to check out center Gardner and more of Audige
Bouyea reminds me of Earl Boykins
Too much one on one to start. Bouyea came in and got a couple looks. But all in all, the three guys we want to see look good, have been iffy.
Jovic playing out of control. Let’s ship him to Portland
If spurs are involved in this potential Lillard trade I suspect they'll really be intrigued at acquiring jovic as part of their package. He seems like a pop player. Idk he seems like a 20 ppg, 4-5 ast guy, I really like his potential, tough to see him go if that's the case. Anyways looking forward to what the summer leaguers do tonight
Not the start we wanted
Let's go jovic and JJJ!
Hope to see some Cain tonight. He had an ankle twist or something Monday.
Blazers will be on the phone once Jovic and triple J go off again. LOL! Don't answer the call, Pat ;)
Let’s go Heat Jr!
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
