NBA SUMMER LEAGUE GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ Los Angeles Lakers
This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat return to action in the NBA Summer League with Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento CA.
The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.
BROADCAST INFO:
Tipoff: 6:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN2
MIAMI HEAT STARTING 5:
MIAMI:
Dru Smith
Drew Peterson
Nikola Jovic
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Orlando Robinson
