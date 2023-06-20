(David Santiago/El Nuevo Herald via AP)

Of all the four major sports in the United States, the NBA has been arguably the least shy involving player movement. That’s especially prevalent with star talent, which Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are the typically at forefront of.

The Heat, who were linked to Beal for roughly four years days, missed out on the star guard, as he was eventually dealt to the Phoenix Suns Sunday.

They now reportedly have their sights solely set on Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard. Now it looks like the two sides could be in talks for a trade soon … wait, for Bam Adebayo?

*Checks notes*

*double checks notes again, letter-by-letter*

Yes, at least Portland’s willing to entertain the idea, according to Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo. A switchable, backline anchor such as Adebayo would bring instant improvement to a Portland team that ranked 28th in defensive efficiency during the 2022-23 campaign. Adebayo’s presence and versatility has helped power Miami to two Finals appearances in the past four seasons.”

Adebayo was Miami’s best player in the NBA Finals, averaging a team-most 21.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists on 45.5 percent shooting, in addition to his otherworldly defending and dynamic screen-setting abilities to free up Miami’s shot-creators. On the season, he averaged 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds on 59.2 percent true shooting, making the NBA’s All-Defensive second team for the fourth time in six seasons.

This could very well be Portland’s attempt to show Lillard, who’s expressed some concern about his future and possible youth movement in Portland, they “tried” acquiring star talent — especially one who Lillard’s spoken highly of in the past.

“(Adebayo) and Lillard played together for Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and have developed a close friendship,” Fischer wrote. “But the Heat have primarily searched to supplement Adebayo in recent transaction cycles, sources said, and have not pondered a future without him starring in the frontcourt.

There are very few players in the NBA that Pat Riley would deal Bam Adebayo for, let alone the No. 3 pick plus other young assets — especially for a contending organization. What do you think about this surprising, yet humorous news? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Thank you for reading Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share