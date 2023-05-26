First Half

The Heat got out to an absolutely atrocious start, going down by more than 10 early as the Celtics ran away with things early on a 14-0 run. The Celtics just seemed unable to miss threes and it left the Heat reeling. The Heat tried to answer back with some looks of their own, but it wasn’t enough to start with Derrick White and Jayson Tatum tormenting the Heat on the defensive end. Caleb Martin tried to get the Heat going in an effort to chip away at the lead - but Tatum responded back in a big way. The Heat looked out of it, displaying some of their most lethargic basketball of the postseason. Every time the Heat seemed to do something right, the Celtics would hit a three leaving the Heat spinning its wheels. The Celtics hit another three to end the quarter leaving the Heat down by 15, and without momentum.

Boston’s shooting did not slow down as they hit another three to start the second quarter, Haywood Highsmith joined the rotation for added defense but Boston was still dominant from beyond the arc shredding Miami’s zone. Lowry and Duncan hit some good looks to start chipping away, but it seemed like the Celtics were eternally up 15 points. Duncan Robinson looked great sparking a 9-2 run to get within 11, but Miami’s lack of rebounding halted the run. To make things even worse Caleb injured his knee and looked a bit hobbled. It didn’t help that Bam couldn’t hit a bucket.

The Heat really lacked effort, there was no hustle in comparison to the Celtics and Miami paid for it in the form of a 12-3 run. The Heat showed signs of life in the final minute but would head to the locker room down nearly 20 points and ready for a Udonis Haslem tongue lashing.

Second Half:

The Heat’s defense was better to start, but turnovers remained an issue. Lowry looked like a shell of himself, turning the ball over and playing matador on defense. Jimmy attempted to run the offense solo, but thankfully he’d get a little bit of help from Haywood Highsmith. Still the Celtics dominance from beyond the arc continued, and unfortunately Miami’s tendency to turn over the ball also continued. The Heat had no answers and Boston extended their lead to 23. Bam found a little bit of a rhythm in the latter half of the third scoring a quick three buckets, but on the other end the Heat could not get stops.

Things didn’t get better, as Miami continued to make mistakes and get buried alive. They looked outclassed out there as they were constantly turned away on offense. There were some positives from Haywood Highsmith, who seemed like the only Heat player giving effort tonight aside from Caleb, but the game seemed finished heading into the fourth quarter as Jimmy and Bam didn’t return. The Celtics were a much better team tonight. Miami will get another chance to close out the series on Saturday night, and the good news? It’ll be hard to play worse than this.