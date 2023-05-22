How the f*** do the Miami Heat keep doing this?

Seriously, who has the answers? Can we find them in the film? Can we explain it through the old-school eye-test? Can we attribute it to luck? Or, damn, were they just deceiving us this whole time?

Miami is one win away from their seventh NBA Finals appearance since 2006. They completely dominated the Boston Celtics – their Eastern Conference rivals for the past decade, and the heavy favorites in this series – in such a way that it's fair to question if this matchup was ever competitive from the start.

Did we misjudge it all?

As the old saying goes, "The Playoffs reveal." And what they've shown us is that the 8th-seeded Heat have all the answers to whatever Boston throws at them, consistently pushing their opponents to the edge of elimination and, frankly, surrender.

The series isn't over. Game 4 will be the toughest challenge for Miami, and they are fully aware of it. But Boston did not show any encouraging signs in their latest performance.