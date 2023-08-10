They don’t make them like Dwyane Wade anymore. As Heat fans, we were lucky to have him - a true superstar, whose playing ability made him a must-watch every time he touched the court. I like, many Heat fans who grew up with Wade knew him as Miami basketball.

I remember yelling from the top of my lungs in the nosebleeds of the AAA when Wade nailed a full-court short against the Suns.

I remember the battles against Detroit, sitting on the edge of my seat as he shot free throws vs Dallas, and being in awe every time he managed to sink a circus shot. Hell, it was even spectacular seeing him win the Skills Contest twice in a row. I find it hard to believe that I was the only player who went out of their way to wear #3 for their teams because of this man. For a second there Wade really was the greatest player in the world, and he was right here in Wade County.

Wade’s playing career was themed by reinvention. He occupied various identities during his time in the NBA. Many don’t remember him as the slashing guard who’d dunk on you just for the thrill of it, but man was he fast. He was just as good from 2007-2011 when he captured the scoring title (2009), and nearly a 2nd Finals MVP (had the Heat found a way to get it done). As second fiddle to LeBron, Wade still found a way to be an enormous threat and when the dust of the departure settled he still led the Heat to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals in 2016 after losing his running mate, Chris Bosh, months earlier.

As Father Prime, Wade’s bag was unmatched, and I think that’s why it hurt so badly to see him go to Chicago and later Cleveland. A Wade-less Heat team was every Miami fan’s nightmare, but the basketball gods were kind in bringing him back home…and a farewell gift in the form of Jimmy G Buckets.

Wade’s last two seasons in the league were so much fun and his “One Last Dance” tour was a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season. Though past his prime, Wade still managed to stir up unforgettable moments. He was a force larger than life, and seeing him finally get enshrined in the Hall of Fame is exciting as ever.

Dwyane Wade was a hell of a basketball player, but off the court, he’s become an even better man. A father before anything else, he defends his family with ferocity and is an inspiration in that regard. His business decisions remain excellent, and he’s hardly stepped away from the game - owning pieces of both the Jazz and WNBA’s Chicago Sky. Wade has never left the public eye, and it really seems as if he’s just getting started bringing the level of excellence we’re accustomed to into the next chapter of his life.

Wade’s career still creates drama on social media, as well as in the general media (he’s living rent-free Paul) but his accolades speak for themselves. The Flash may have scored his last bucket, but his Heat legacy is everlasting and now you can add Hall of Famer to an already legendary resume.