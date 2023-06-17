Shams Charania tweeted earlier today that the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns are the two finalists in serious trade conversations for Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Kevin Durant listed the Heat and Suns as his preferred destinations when he requested a trade a year ago — before ultimately starting the season with the Brooklyn Nets and then getting traded to Phoenix at the deadline.

Now, as for the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that the Heat are trying to keep Tyler Herro out of a trade for Beal. Instead, a preferred Miami deal would involve sending out Kyle Lowry and either Victor Oladipo or Duncan Robinson as the main centerpieces, according to Barry Jackson, also of the Herald. Another low-cost player, like Haywood Highsmith or Nikola Jovic, and draft picks would also go into the trade.

Such a deal would be a heist, even accounting for concerns about Beal’s contract and recent injuries. Oladipo suffered a season-ending injury a few months ago. Lowry is 37 years old and likely not in the plans of a Wizards rebuild. And Robinson undoubtedly increased his trade value with a strong showing in the 2023 playoffs, but he is still not seen as an asset on the level of Herro.

It seems wild that Miami has pivoted from playing in the NBA Finals less than a week ago to possibly making a blockbuster trade, but there’s a good reason for it. Teams can now send out $34.5 million in salaries to trade for Beal, as opposed to needing to send out $42.6 million for Beal in July.

Now, some have speculated the news about Phoenix leaked to convince Miami to include Herro in the trade. Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning that he can veto any trade the Wizards include him in. He can decide to only approve a trade to a team he wants to join.

It’s the NBA offseason. Don’t be surprised to see a tweet breaking news at any moment.