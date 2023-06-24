Bam Adebayo has been everything that the Miami Heat has hoped for, AND more, since he was drafted in 2017. He is a 2X NBA All-Star, All-NBA defensive talent, and the true catalyst behind everything this Heat team does on both ends.

Pat Riley mentioned that Adebayo is one of the “anchors” of the Heat, and he means that both literally and figuratively. This could look like a completely different team without the services of Adebayo.

His versatility makes him a truly special player, and during this last playoff run he solidified himself as one of the best all around big men in the entire association.

At 6’9, Adebayo can switch and defend positions 1-5. His offensive game has also blossomed into a bigger skill set over the years. The sky is the limit for this young man, and at the age of just 25 years old, he hasn’t even hit his prime yet.

Adebayo is coming off a season where he put up averages of 20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG and 3.2 APG on 54% shooting and 80% from the free throw line.

The improvement in his game year in and year out to go along with an NBA Finals run this past season that featured several huge moments for Adebayo has made him an attractive talent.

The problem though, is there will always be teams that will try to pry away that talent.

Adebayo loves it in Miami and he has repeatedly mentioned he sees himself finishing his career in the 305.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly tried to contact the Miami Heat last week to work on a trade for Portland to acquire Adebayo.

From the very beginning, many people took that report with a grain of salt.

For good reason too… why would a championship contending team trade away such an important roster piece before he even hits his prime years?

Well, Zach Lowe followed that report up with another one recently, claiming that the Miami Heat “laughed” at the Blazers attempt to try and trade for Adebayo.

It should come to no surprise that the Heat wouldn’t even consider it.

What they have found in Adebayo is something that is truly special. There are not many athletes in this game that have the defensive and offensive abilities that this man has. Two-way talents are always harder to come by.

The fact that Miami has been to 2 NBA Finals in the last 4 years shows that with Adebayo as the starting big man, it has worked in South Beach. He is far from his peak, and he is a true professional and great guy to have both on and off the court.

There is already a nice core and foundation here currently with Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Adebayo.

Heat Nation will look forward to see where his game could go, and maybe pair him with some new talent on the roster on route to future deep playoff runs.

There is one thing that should be considered close to a guarantee; Bam Adebayo is not going anywhere anytime soon.