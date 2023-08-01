Report: Blazers 'still not' negotiating with Heat regarding Damian Lillard
Lillard's trade request is now a month old.
It’s been nearly one month since Damian Lillard’s trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers, with the Miami Heat atop the list of Lillard’s preferred destinations. But the Blazers’ front office still isn’t attempting to negotiate with the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
“Per source, Portland has remained disinclined to engage Heat in serious trade discussions on Lillard,” Jackson wrote in a tweet Monday. “Blazers acting disinterested about dealing him here. One would think Blazers would get serious about this at some point, but they're still not engaging Miami in negotiations.”
Portland has been open about wanting the Miami Heat’s top offer, though the Heat has been unwilling to bet against themselves unless another team is willing to fly in and try to poach Lillard from Portland. But, at this stage, that’s not happening because of any possible risk of Lillard not wanting to play for the Heat.
Earlier this month, Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the “communication” from the two parties has been nonexistent, saying things “could be moving on a little bit quicker” if Portland was open about “exactly” what they wanted.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Heat have been “preparing” an offer that includes 3-4 first-round picks (the Heat could open up four by acquiring another unprotected 2025 pick, as Miami Heat Beat’s Brian Goins beautifully outlines here), draft swaps, second-round picks, young player(s), expiring contracts (a.k.a. Kyle Lowry) and ship Tyler Herro to a third team, likely to facilitate extra first-round picks plus another asset.
Unless the ball gets rolling, while we don’t know what the Heat’s current offer is, it’s unlikely that it’s close to superseding the aforementioned one.
Who’s will budge first for the 33-year-old All-NBA guard, who’s coming off arguably the best offensive season of his career by averaging 32.2 points on 64.5 percent true shooting? Let us know in the comments below!
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
lots of people still cnt accept or simply belittling the Miami Heat "fluke" run these past years...but still counting. and again putting blame on the Heat for being chosen by their jilted, lied upon superstar whose got a ginormous contract that nobody wants for a 33yo one way player (beginning to sound like a broken record). and some trying to creep in here...my advice HHH, just ignore little pesky critters squirming their way for attention. lets not go down, way below that pungent level they're on.
much ado about nothing.
the offer sounds similar to what we've heard before. 2 picks plus Herro, which can get turned into one or more picks depending on what the Blazers are willing to take back. And the Blazers need to take back matching salary regardless of where they trade him. Throw in a young guy like Jovic or Jamie J to sweeten the deal and call it good.
the only other piece of info is that the league is on vacation and this deal isn't happening before September. I don't think the basic outline of the trade is going to change. At some point, either the Blazers take the offer or they don't.
As a fan of both teams, I'm kinda hoping Riley just pulls the plug on the deal. I like Herro, I like Jamie J. Those are the two dudes replacing Gabe and Max from the Finals team, plus Bryant and J-Rich. And you can still trade Lowry's expiring and a single first round pick for another player. Who needs Dame, this Heat team is awesome!
And as a Blazers fan, it just seems like there's too much venom in this deal. I think it needs to fall apart for Blazers fans to realize that they do owe Dame a better send-off than this. They'll end up trading Dame for Townes or Miles Turner or some other young big and this whole thing will be a weird offseason fake trade that never happened