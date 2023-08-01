Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

It’s been nearly one month since Damian Lillard’s trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers, with the Miami Heat atop the list of Lillard’s preferred destinations. But the Blazers’ front office still isn’t attempting to negotiate with the Heat, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“Per source, Portland has remained disinclined to engage Heat in serious trade discussions on Lillard,” Jackson wrote in a tweet Monday. “Blazers acting disinterested about dealing him here. One would think Blazers would get serious about this at some point, but they're still not engaging Miami in negotiations.”

Portland has been open about wanting the Miami Heat’s top offer, though the Heat has been unwilling to bet against themselves unless another team is willing to fly in and try to poach Lillard from Portland. But, at this stage, that’s not happening because of any possible risk of Lillard not wanting to play for the Heat.

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the “communication” from the two parties has been nonexistent, saying things “could be moving on a little bit quicker” if Portland was open about “exactly” what they wanted.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Heat have been “preparing” an offer that includes 3-4 first-round picks (the Heat could open up four by acquiring another unprotected 2025 pick, as Miami Heat Beat’s Brian Goins beautifully outlines here), draft swaps, second-round picks, young player(s), expiring contracts (a.k.a. Kyle Lowry) and ship Tyler Herro to a third team, likely to facilitate extra first-round picks plus another asset.

Unless the ball gets rolling, while we don’t know what the Heat’s current offer is, it’s unlikely that it’s close to superseding the aforementioned one.

Who’s will budge first for the 33-year-old All-NBA guard, who’s coming off arguably the best offensive season of his career by averaging 32.2 points on 64.5 percent true shooting? Let us know in the comments below!

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

