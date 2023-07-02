Last season, 22 year old rookie center Orlando Robinson found his way onto the Miami Heat after impressing with his G-League play. The Heat signed him to two-way contracts throughout the season, and he played well.

He is listed at 6’10 but with a near 7’4 wingspan.

Robinson got some game action when the Heat were going through injuries, and he proved to be a capable big body to have around.

He didn’t play at all in the playoffs, but he seemed to still enjoy the playoff run and stick around on the bench as he rooted for his teammates.

Robinson was an absolute beast in G-League action last year, as he proved he is a big body with some legit long term potential.

Even when he went through a hand/finger injury during the season, Robinson refused to let that keep him out long term.

He was in the process of proving his worth, and he taped up that hand and still wanted to be available for the team.

With both Omer Yursteven and Cody Zeller likely not returning, the Heat have looked elsewhere for big man help.

Miami signed free agent Thomas Bryant yesterday, along with re-signing Kevin Love and now Robinson.

Orlando Robinson is back with the Heat on a standard deal. Robinson spent most of last season on a two-way contract.

Heat now have current big man depth of Bam Adebayo, Thomas Bryant and Robinson. Along with Love who can play both PF and C.

Well deserved for the young man Orlando Robinson.