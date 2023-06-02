With the Miami area excited about the Heat making it to the NBA Finals, the NBA has partnered with Miami-based Zigazoo.

Zigazoo is a new breed of social media network backed by Jimmy Kimmel, Serena Williams, and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, made specifically for younger kids who want to be able to use a fun and safe social media platform for their age.

Recently, Zigazoo has given children an important challenge; to create content showing why and/or how they could be the biggest Miami Heat fan.

The league’s interactive content across the Zigazoo platforms will feature fun questions such as asking users who they want to win the NBA Finals and who their favorite player is among the final two teams, while also challenging users with actions such as “show us why you’re the biggest fan of the Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat.”

As Zigazoo features only a video-thread format instead of traditional comments seen among other social media platforms, responses to the NBA’s challenges will only take place in video form. This offers a more interactive and two-way brand experience compared to other social platforms.

Zigazoo launched their first platform, originally called Zigazoo but recently rebranded Zigazoo Kids with the introduction of the Gen Z platform, during the pandemic in 2020.

Zigazoo Kids is essentially a “TikTok-meets-Reddit style” platform for Generation Alpha, providing a kid-safe environment lauded by media advocacy organizations such as Common Sense Media and the kidSAFE Seal Program. Since the launch of it, the app has consistently remained in the top 10 kids apps in the iOS store and has had more than one million downloads.

I took the time to interview the founder of Zigazoo, Zak Ringelstein, to get more information about the NBA’s partnership with the Miami-based app:

What exactly is Zigazoo?

“Zigazoo is one of the fastest growing social media companing featuring our just-launched Generation Z-focused Zigazoo app and Zigazoo Kids, which launched in 2020 and has since become the world’s largest social network for kids with nearly 5 million downloads. At Zigazoo, we make screentime healthier, safer, and more creative. Our apps feature a video thread format that only lets users respond to each other via video, not with text comments that can so easily foster negativity and toxicity. We also feature ethical algorithms that only promote positive content, with human moderation also helping to keep trolling and negativity to a minimum. We also just announced a commitment to ensure that 100 percent of users on our platform are real people – not bots, which take up a large number of accounts and activity on other social platforms – part of our overall commitment to creating a social media environment that is positive, non-toxic, and enables users to be their authentic selves.” “Since starting Zigazoo in 2020, our platforms have become a priority destination for top-tier creator talent, celebrities, and best-in-class brands including the NBA, Warner Brothers, Paramount Pictures, Amazon, Apple TV+, Netflix, and WWE. Our company has been backed by the NBA, Liberty City Ventures, MaC Venture Capital, Causeway Media Partners, Serena Ventures, Talis Capital, Wheelhouse Entertainment, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Charli & Dixie D’Amelio, and Jimmy Kimmel, and many more tech and entertainment heavyweights.” Why are you partnering with the NBA on this?

“As an investor in our company, the NBA already sees great value and potential in Zigazoo, but this new partnership is a clear example of the league doubling down on engaging and cultivating the next generations of fans and Zigazoo is where brands are looking to do that.” “The NBA is always looking for ways to grow its fanbase, especially among younger generations, and what better way to do that than by partnering with a social media platform that has this group of people as its core audience? And while this is the start of a multi-year partnership aimed at growing NBA’s fandom and league engagement among Generation Alpha and Generation Z through collaboration on unique digital experiences, the timing to get this started also doesn’t get much better than the NBA Finals.” When will the app/software be up and running?

“It’s live right now! Our new 13+ platform opened wide on May 31 after a beta invite-only period, and content from the NBA timed to the Finals has already begun to roll out as well. The new Zigazoo 13+/Gen Z app, along with Zigazoo Kids, is available for download on the iOS and Google Play stores.”

What was the purpose of creating this?

“It’s all about creating fun, engaging content while at the same time sparking creativity in the minds of young people.” “The league’s interactive content across the Zigazoo platforms will feature fun challenges such as asking users who they want to win the NBA Finals and who their favorite player is among the final two teams, while also challenging users with actions such as “show us why you’re the biggest fan of the Miami Heat or Denver Nuggets.” As Zigazoo features only a video-thread format instead of traditional comments seen among other social media platforms, responses to the NBA’s challenges will only take place in video form, offering a truly fun, interactive experience to young fans.” “Plus, as a Miami-based company ourselves, we think it’s extremely exciting that we can help play a role in celebrating and amplifying Miami Heat fandom during this big moment of the season.”

For any NBA and Miami Heat fans out there, think about recommending this relatively new but affective app for any kids that could be in your life.

Such as brothers, sisters, cousins, even any of your friends younger relatives… as it will provide an entertaining but safer environment online for children. Make sure to also get them to submit their videos to show that they are the biggest Miami Heat fan out there, showing support to the South Florida Finals team!