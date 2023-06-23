The 2023 NBA Draft has concluded, and now it’s time for Pat Riley to really shine. Below, we’re going to track the Heat’s signed undrafted free agents.
Washington State | Guard | 6-6 | 205 lbs
2022-23 stats (34 games): 10.4 PPG | 3.9 RPG | 2.8 APG | 40.8 FG% | 42.6 3P% (5.4 3PA) | 55.6 TS% | 14.6 PER
Marist | Center | 6-11 | 245 lbs
2022-23 stats (33 games): 19.1 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 1.0 BPG | 49.7 FG% | 38.3 3P% | 57.3 TS% | 26.1 PER
Utah State | Forward | 6-8 | 230 lbs
2022-23 stats (33 games): 13.4 PPG | 5.5 RPG | 45.1 FG% | 37.0 3P% (6.4 3PA) | 58.5 TS% | 18.9 PER
Villanova | Guard | 6-4 | 210 lbs
2022-23 stats (34 games): 14.2 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 2.5 APG | 39.4 FG% | 33.2 3P% (6.6 3PA) | 53.4 TS% | 16.5 PER
USC | Forward | 6-8 | 185 lbs
2022-23 stats (33 games): 13.9 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 44.2 FG% | 35.8 3P% (4.1 3PA) | 54.2 TS% | 17.5 PER