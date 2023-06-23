HOTHOTHOOPS logo

The 2023 NBA Draft has concluded, and now it’s time for Pat Riley to really shine. Below, we’re going to track the Heat’s signed undrafted free agents.

Justin Powell:

Washington State | Guard | 6-6 | 205 lbs

2022-23 stats (34 games): 10.4 PPG | 3.9 RPG | 2.8 APG | 40.8 FG% | 42.6 3P% (5.4 3PA) | 55.6 TS% | 14.6 PER

Patrick Gardner:

Marist | Center | 6-11 | 245 lbs

2022-23 stats (33 games): 19.1 PPG | 6.6 RPG | 1.0 BPG | 49.7 FG% | 38.3 3P% | 57.3 TS% | 26.1 PER

Taylor Funk:

Utah State | Forward | 6-8 | 230 lbs

2022-23 stats (33 games): 13.4 PPG | 5.5 RPG | 45.1 FG% | 37.0 3P% (6.4 3PA) | 58.5 TS% | 18.9 PER

Caleb Daniels:

Villanova | Guard | 6-4 | 210 lbs

2022-23 stats (34 games): 14.2 PPG | 4.5 RPG | 2.5 APG | 39.4 FG% | 33.2 3P% (6.6 3PA) | 53.4 TS% | 16.5 PER

Drew Peterson:

USC | Forward | 6-8 | 185 lbs

2022-23 stats (33 games): 13.9 PPG | 6.2 RPG | 44.2 FG% | 35.8 3P% (4.1 3PA) | 54.2 TS% | 17.5 PER