Tyler Herro broke his hand in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks and as soon as he returned to Miami he had surgery. Herro has missed pretty much the entirety of the Heat’s amazing playoff run that now has them in the NBA Finals.

In his absence, it has been Max Strus stepping into the starting lineup and has opened the door for playing time for Duncan Robinson who has brought an added value to the Heat offense.

The Heat have found a way to get things done, but would be pleased to welcome their 20 PPG scorer back into the rotation.

Chris Haynes reported that Herro is making progress and plans to return to the active roster during the NBA Finals, potentially targeting Game 3.

Herro would add some extra scoring punch, ball handling, and decision making to the team. But there are some questions. Does he start? Who’s minutes is he taking? Will he be in rhythm?

Those are questions to debate, and you can do so in the comments. But here are my thoughts. 1 — no he should come off the bench. There is simply no benefit in trying to mess up what has been working in the playoffs so far. 2 — I don’t know who’s minutes he takes, but it will likely be some of Duncan’s and more of Kyle’s. But that will all depend on how much of a difference Herro is making. 3 — no, probably not, but they will need all the help they can get against the Nuggets.

Those questions deserve a bit more than one sentence, and maybe that’s something we can debate when he is about to return.

"I'm trying to come back as soon as possible." Herro said. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good."

We’ve seen him warm up and he does look good. Now, the Heat prepare for the NBA Finals.